The Day After We Said We Were Having a Party

The Day After We Said We Were Having a Party, David Smooke hosts a party in Minneapolis. The first 100 some tickets were claimed by the Hacker Noon community. The growth of this community will come from the community itself, he says. The event will be held in Minneapolis, New York, Atlanta, Amsterdam, London, Lagos, Salt Lake City, Bangalore, Berlin, Fredericton, Dallas, Portland, the Congo, Cuba, Austin, Barcelona, Denver, Helsinki — where should we go next?

David Smooke

We emailed a bunch of people yesterday, and our first 100 some tickets were claimed by the Hacker Noon community. Some people expressed interested in the facebook event too. We’re on our way to selling out, but I’m still giving away more tickets:

One of the coolest things about yesterday came from a simple line about 800 words into the email invite, “We should be hosting more of these elsewhere in the world, so drop us a line and let us know where we should throw one next.”

Intelligence — and readership — are not equally distributed. Private sector, government sector, academia — all reached out about interest in a future event. New York, Atlanta, Amsterdam, London, Lagos, Salt Lake City, Bangalore, Berlin, Fredericton, Dallas, Portland, the Congo, Cuba, Austin, Barcelona, Denver, Helsinki — where should we go next? I’ve never even been to half these of these places before. A lot to think about… I’m definitely partial to request of “Dear God, Please come to Minneapolis.”

Anyways, I’m loving it. The growth of this community will come from the community itself. If you’d like to talk about how to grow together, please respond to this post or email us at [email protected].

