With a ton of superhero movies and franchises out there, it can be hard to stand out. But The Dark Knight trilogy managed to do more than just stand out, they reinvigorated the whole genre. The trilogy proved you can have a grounded and more serious superhero movie.
And even though the trilogy wrapped up a decade ago, you still have to bring it up when talking about the best superhero movies of all time. If you never got to experience them, have no fear. Here’s a list explaining how to watch them. Without further ado, here are The Dark Knight Movies in Order.
From its title, it’s pretty obvious that this is the first movie in the trilogy. You’ve probably seen and heard Batman’s origin story a million times, but Batman Begins does it exceptionally well. It tells you everything you need to know about the character, his background, and his motive.
Although he’s spent years training to become Batman, things aren’t going to be easy when he returns to Gotham. The city has always been riddled with crime but things seem worse. There’s corruption in the police force, and apart from the usual suspects like Carmine Falcone, there’s a new terrifying criminal.
Dr. Jonathan Crane wants to drive the whole town insane, and it’s up to Batman and his new ally, Sergeant Jim Gordon, to stop him.
This movie is incredible from top to bottom, the story, the performances, all of it. But the majority of it is outshined by Heath Ledger’s portrayal of the Joker. After you watch this movie, this will be the thing that sticks with you the most.
Although the entire trilogy is fantastic, The Dark Knight is the pinnacle of it. However, don’t sleep on the final movie, The Dark Knight Rises, because it’s also great.
This is the end, not only for the trilogy but for Batman himself. Bruce Wayne is no longer the young, up-and-coming vigilante. He’s older, his body is damaged, and he no longer wears the cape and cowl. But just because he’s no longer Batman, doesn’t mean that Gotham is a perfect, crime-less city.
And things are about to get worse, not only for the city but for Bruce Wayne as well. The villain Bane is here, and he turns Batman’s city into a lawless land. With Gotham in ruins, can Bruce Wayne go back to being Batman and save the day?
Even if you don’t like superhero movies, this trilogy will captivate you from beginning to end. Hopefully, this list of The Dark Knight movies in order is the jumping point you need to finally watch them. You won’t regret it.
