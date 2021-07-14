5 Best Superhero Games Coming in 2021/2022

Superhero movies have been dominating the box office, with groups like the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy becoming household names. And the craze isn’t just in the theaters either, video games about superheroes are popular too.

Games like Injustice, the Lego series, and the Batman: Arkham series have exploded in popularity, and the superhero wave isn’t done yet. Here are the 5 best superhero games arriving in 2021 and 2022.

List of the 5 Best Superhero Games on the Horizon

1. Gotham Knights

Arriving in 2022 and being developed by WB Games Montreal, Gotham Knights is a unique superhero game set in Gotham. Unlike other superhero games that revolve around Gotham and its villains, Gotham Knights doesn’t star Batman.

Instead, the spotlight is put onto the Bat Family who pick up the slack after Batman is seemingly killed. The Bat Family consists of Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin; each has their own abilities and unique skills.

Apart from the interesting story, Gotham Knight is also an action RPG; players will be able to level up their characters as they progress through the game. And it wouldn’t be Gotham without a cast of interesting villains.

Some of the villains confirmed to be in the game include Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls. With so much time before the game is released, we wonder what other iconic Batman villains will rear their faces.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy

In the last decade, the Guardians of the Galaxy have become known worldwide due to their inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). With their explosion in popularity comes toys, a TV show, and video games based on their hijinks.

Their newest video game, Guardians of the Galaxy, is set for release in October 2021 and is being developed by Eidos-Montreal and published by Square Enix. Square Enix has experience with superhero games, as they’ve recently published Marvel’s Avengers.

Although all of the Guardians will be prominent characters in the video game, only Star-Lord will be available as a playable character. As the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, he tries to reel in his fellow teammates but also gets swept up with the craziness that follows them wherever they go.

Star-Lord is equipped with his elemental weapons and his jet boots, and he has the other Guardians to help him out. Players will be able to call on Gamora, Rocket, Drax, and Groot to help them with attacks.

With the incredible chemistry between the team, and the exciting prospect of adventuring in space, Guardians of the Galaxy is shaping up to be one of the best superhero games that are coming in 2021.

3. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fans have been patiently waiting for a new video game from developer Rocksteady Studios, the same team that developed most of the Batman: Arkham series.

Their last game was Batman: Arkham VR which was released in 2016, and since then, they’ve been developing this new game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Set in the same universe as their Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad sees Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang try to stop an alien invasion. In the trailer, we see them come face-to-face with Superman, who’s seemingly controlled by the villain, Brainiac.

The game is set to release in 2022, and we have yet to see any gameplay from it. But if their previous games are anything to go by, the Suicide Squad is in good hands with Rocksteady.

4. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have no shortage of good games, and it looks like they’ll add another good game to their name. Shredder’s Revenge will be a beat ‘em up game, reminiscent of games of the past, including previous TMNT games, and is set to release in 2021.

The game is being developed by Tribute Games and will be published by Dotemu, with the latter having experience with beat em ups. Just last year, Dotemu published and had a hand in developing Streets of Rage, another beat ‘em up.

A 4-player game, Shredder’s Revenge lets friends play as their favored ninja turtles as they go against Shredder. According to Nintendo’s official page of the game, Shredder’s Revenge will also include popular villains Bebop, Rocksteady, and Krang.

There’s not too many superhero beat ‘em up games today, so that alone makes this one of the best superhero games of this year.

5. Injustice 3 (Hopefully)

So, there’s no confirmation that this DC fighting game exists, or that it’s even being worked on. However, this game may be coming out, and if it’s true, Injustice 3 is already one of the best superhero games to look out for.

The Injustice series is developed by NetherRealm Studios, the same studio that develops the Mortal Kombat series.

Recently, NetherRealm Studios announced that they have stopped supporting their current game, Mortal Kombat 11, and will instead focus on their next project.

Since 2011, NetherRealm has had a pattern of releasing a Mortal Kombat game and then an Injustice game, so it’s very possible Injustice 3 is headed our way.

The Injustice story takes place in an alternate universe where Superman has let go of his good-guy persona and has become a dictator of Earth, with other villains and heroes of the DC universe joining him.

He is opposed by Batman who leads a rebellion against Superman’s regime. With this as the premise of the game, you can’t blame us for wanting another installment.

These are the best superhero games that are releasing in 2021/2022, and we can’t wait to jump right into these universes. Although it might be a while for these games to release, we know they’ll be worth the wait.

