Batman Fortnite Comic Crossover is Underway

When Fortnite began, I don’t think anybody could’ve predicted how massive it would become. Watching Drake play it on a live stream, seeing Lady Gaga tweet about it, and watching a character play it in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has been surreal, to say the least.

So, with its massive success, it shouldn’t come as a surprise for the game to have numerous crossovers with other franchises/companies.

DC Comics, Marvel, and Star Wars are just some of the companies to have collaborated numerous times with Fortnite, and DC is once again teaming up with the game. This time in a Batman Fortnite comic book.

The Batman Fornite Collaboration

According to the Fornite website, Batman gets sucked into the world of Fornite and must survive in this new land. Written by Christos Gage and featuring the art of Reilly Brown, Batman/Fornite Zero Point comic books will also have codes that readers can redeem for in-game cosmetics.

Some of these cosmetics include the Rebirth Harley Quinn Outfit, Catwoman’s Grappling Claw Pickaxe, and Deathstroke’s Destroyer Glider. If readers collect codes from all 6 issues of the miniseries, they will be rewarded with the Armored Batman Zero Outfit. But if for whatever reason players aren’t able to buy the comics, the items will also be available in the item shop for purchase.

As previously stated, this isn’t DC’s first collaboration with Fortnite. Catwoman, The Joker, and Poison Ivy are just some of the characters who have become purchasable skins in the game. Raven of the Teen Titans is also available in this season’s battle pass, and fellow Titan Beast Boy has recently become available for purchase in the item shop as well.

Batman/Fornite Zero Point’s 6-issue miniseries will end on July 6th, and we can’t wait to see what DC and Fornite have in store for us next.

