The Cosmos and Your Ego

There’s something about the cosmic perspective, which for some people is enlightening and for other people is terrifying.

For those who are terrified by it, they’re here on Earth and they have a certain self-identity. And then they learn that the Earth is tiny and we’re in this void of interplanetary space. There’s a star we call the sun and there are a hundred billion other stars in our galaxy.

And our galaxy ‘The Milky Way’ is one of the the 50-100 billion other galaxies in the universe. And with every step, with every window modern astrophysics has opened to our mind, the person that wants to feel like they’re the center of everything, ends up shrinking.

Each dot you see is a Galaxy. This is the clearest and the widest picture ever taken by the Hubble space telescope to date.

For some people they actually might find it depressing. I assert, that if you were depressed after learning and being exposed to the cosmic perspective, you started your day with an unjustifiably large ego.

You thought more highly of yourself than in fact what you deserved. So here’s what you do. You say to yourself… "I have no ego at all."

No ego. No cause to puff myself up. Now let’s learn about the cosmic perspective.

We’re on a planet that’s orbiting a star. And the star is an energy source and it’s giving us this energy. We’re feeling this energy and life is enabled by this energy in this star. And by the way there are 100 billion other stars that have other planets. There might be other life out there.

Life there could be like us. Probably not like us. Whatever it is, it would be fascinating to find out who it is. Can we talk to them? Can we not? Are they more advanced? Are they less advanced?

By the way the atoms of your body are comparable to what stars do. And all you can do is bask in the relevance of the cosmos.

So those who view cosmic perspective as a depressing outlook, they really need to re-assess how they think about the world. Because when I look up in the Universe i know I'm small but I’m also big. I’m big because I’m connected to the universe, and the universe is connected to me”.

Nobody Knows what lies beyond our observable universe. But it is Estimated that the Entire Un-observable universe is 150 sextillion times larger than our observable universe. Let that sink in for a second.

Our Observable universe might also be a tiny dot in the more bigger universe that we are never ever going to explore.

Finally, we are unimaginably small. We have so much more to learn, explore and discover.

The only question is where to even start ...

