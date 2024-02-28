Search icon
    The Conclusion to Our Exoplanet Study: The Future of Astrophysics

    The Conclusion to Our Exoplanet Study: The Future of Astrophysics

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsFebruary 28th, 2024
    The Bayesian retrieval framework introduced in Paper III and extended here has delivered insightful answers to the questions introduced in Section 1. These can be summarized as follows.
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Eleonora Alei, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (2) Björn S. Konrad, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (3) Daniel Angerhausen, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics, National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS & Blue Marble Space Institute of Science;

    (4) John Lee Grenfell, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR)

    (5) Paul Mollière, Max-Planck-Institut für Astronomie;

    (6) Sascha P. Quanz, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (7) Sarah Rugheimer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford;

    (8) Fabian Wunderlich, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR);

    (9) LIFE collaboration, www.life-space-mission.com.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusions

    Next Steps & References

    Appendix A: Scattering of terrestrial exoplanets

    Appendix B: Corner Plots

    Appendix C: Bayes’ factor analysis: other epochs

    Appendix D: Cloudy scenarios: additional figures

    5. Conclusions

    The Bayesian retrieval framework introduced in Paper III and extended here has delivered insightful answers to the questions introduced in Section 1. These can be summarized as follows:


    Stellar
