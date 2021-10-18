Are We in the Third or the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

1,380 reads

This entry includes my opinion about @roxanamurariu’s story "Automation, AI, and the Future of Jobs." The article shows us the evolution of the workforce on time. I'll try to cover this topic with a perfect example of a career that evolved from a hobby to the invention of the scientific method, and which today is essentially a data science. I like how the author presents the topic, primarily due to the references supporting her ideas. I enjoyed the reading, and I agree with most of the points, but the technology is still in progress.