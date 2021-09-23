In the Mind of an Astrophysicist: Meet the Writer TheCap

Search icon
Thecap is a Javascript developer looking to be the next astrophysicist who helps to develop a real future for the human race's. Thecap's last story was about the result of his three months of experience working as a developer for the Hackernoon army. His last article was about a functionality to allow the user to find articles within the database to learn anything about technology. He hopes to spread the word and generate valuable articles that could help somebody save time in the future and create something useful for humanity.
Thecap Hacker Noon profile picture

@xthecapx
Thecap

Javascript Developer

