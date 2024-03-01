Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The Finale of Our Exoplanet LIFE Study: Cloudy Scenariosby@escholar
    254 reads

    The Finale of Our Exoplanet LIFE Study: Cloudy Scenarios

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for ScholarsMarch 1st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this section, we provide additional plots for the cloudy scenarios. In Figures D.1 and D.2 we show the retrieved exoplanet parameters and abundances for the different scenarios with varying R and S/N values.
    featured image - The Finale of Our Exoplanet LIFE Study: Cloudy Scenarios
    cloudy skies Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Authors:

    (1) Eleonora Alei, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (2) Björn S. Konrad, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (3) Daniel Angerhausen, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics, National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS & Blue Marble Space Institute of Science;

    (4) John Lee Grenfell, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR)

    (5) Paul Mollière, Max-Planck-Institut für Astronomie;

    (6) Sascha P. Quanz, ETH Zurich, Institute for Particle Physics & Astrophysics & National Center of Competence in Research PlanetS;

    (7) Sarah Rugheimer, Department of Physics, University of Oxford;

    (8) Fabian Wunderlich, Department of Extrasolar Planets and Atmospheres (EPA), Institute for Planetary Research (PF), German Aerospace Centre (DLR);

    (9) LIFE collaboration, www.life-space-mission.com.

    Abstract & Introduction

    Methods

    Results

    Discussion

    Conclusions

    Next Steps & References

    Appendix A: Scattering of terrestrial exoplanets

    Appendix B: Corner Plots

    Appendix C: Bayes’ factor analysis: other epochs

    Appendix D: Cloudy scenarios: additional figures

    Appendix D: Cloudy scenarios: additional figures

    In this section, we provide additional plots for the cloudy scenarios. In Figures D.1 and D.2 we show the retrieved exoplanet parameters and abundances for the different scenarios with varying R and S/N values. Finally, we plot in Figure D.3 the maximum difference ∆ between the cumulative posteriors for the different model parameters, for each combination of the cloudy scenarios and different R-S/N pairs.


    Fig. B.2: As for Figure B.1 but for the clear NOE Earth (NOE-CF) and cloudy NOE Earth (NOE-C) scenarios.


    Fig. B.3: As for Figure B.1 but for the clear GOE Earth (GOE-CF) and cloudy GOE Earth (GOE-C) scenarios.


    Fig. B.4: As for Figure B.1 but for the clear Prebiotic Earth (PRE-CF) and cloudy Prebiotic Earth (PRE-C) scenarios.


    Fig. C.1: On the diagonal, the Bayesian evidence ZMi for each setup for the clear Modern (MOD-CF) scenario. In the lower triangle, Bayes’ factor for every pair of retrieval setups for the clear Modern Earth (MOD-CF) scenario. The cells in the lower triangle are color-coded according to the colorbar, whose limits are determined by the Jeffrey’s scale (see Table C.1).

    Fig. C.2: As for Figure C.1 but for the clear NOE Earth (NOE-CF) scenario.


    Fig. C.3: As for Figure C.1 but for the clear GOE Earth (GOE-CF) scenario.


    Fig. C.4: As for Figure C.1 but for the clear Prebiotic Earth (PRE-CF) scenario.


    Fig. D.1: As for Figure 6 but for the cloudy scenarios.


    Fig. D.2: As for Figure 7 but for the cloudy scenarios.


    Fig. D.3: As for Figure 11, but for the cloudy scenarios.

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC 4.0 license.

    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #astrophysics #astronomy #exoplanets #life-exoplanets #researching-outer-space #exoplanets-study-2024 #researching-exoplanets

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Buaq
    Coffee-web
    Aivataro

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Questionnaire Result Verification in Smart Contracts
    by escholar
    Feb 02, 2024
    #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Combating Plastic Pollution using Technology
    by Niharika3297
    Nov 17, 2018
    #environment
    Article Thumbnail
    How Machine Learning is Used in Astronomy
    by 365-data-science
    Mar 02, 2020
    #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    NASA Discovers Evidence of ‘Water Worlds’ in Deep Space
    by valentineenedah
    Jan 15, 2023
    #nasa
    Article Thumbnail
    The REAL Life of Pi: Ethereal, Romantic, Mysterious And Completely Memorizing
    by alyzesam
    Mar 14, 2020
    #science
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas