The Complete Web Developer Education Resource List for 2021 by@vladpasca5

The Complete Web Developer Education Resource List for 2021

February 22nd 2021 661 reads
Below is a roadmap and list of great online resources to help you attain the necessary skills to become a great web developer.

1. Learn how the internet works

2. Learn HTML

3. Learn CSS

4. Learn a CSS framework (optional but good to know)

5. Learn JavaScript

6. Learn Git and GitHub

7. Learn NPM

8. Learn a Front-End framework

9. Learn Node.js

10. Learn Database

11. Build projects

This is the most important thing you need to do before going to the next step.

How do you learn HTML? Build a project.

Learn a front-end framework? Build a project.

End

I hope you found this useful and if you did please let me know.

Previously published at https://twitter.com/vladpasca5

