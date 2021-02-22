The Complete Web Developer Education Resource List for 2021

661 reads

@ vladpasca5 Vlad Pasca I'm a 16 years old self-taught web developer. The technologies I work with are: Javascript HTML and

Below is a roadmap and list of great online resources to help you attain the necessary skills to become a great web developer.

1. Learn how the internet works

2. Learn HTML

3. Learn CSS

4. Learn a CSS framework (optional but good to know)

5. Learn JavaScript

6. Learn Git and GitHub

7. Learn NPM

8. Learn a Front-End framework

9. Learn Node.js

10. Learn Database

11. Build projects

This is the most important thing you need to do before going to the next step.

How do you learn HTML? Build a project.

Learn a front-end framework? Build a project.

End

I hope you found this useful and if you did please let me know.

If you found value in this article, you will most likely enjoy my tweets too so make sure you follow me on Twitter for more information about web development and how to improve as a developer.

Previously published at https://twitter.com/vladpasca5

@ vladpasca5 I'm a 16 years old self-taught web developer. The technologies I work with are: Javascript HTML and by Vlad Pasca Read my stories

Tags