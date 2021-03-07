Search icon
8 CSS Properties to Know if You are a Beginner

March 7th 2021
Vlad Pasca Hacker Noon profile picture

@vladpasca5Vlad Pasca

I'm a 16 years old self-taught web developer. The technologies I work with are: Javascript HTML and

If you found value in this thread you will most likely enjoy my tweets too so make sure you follow me on Twitter for more information about web development and how to improve as a developer. This article was first published on my blog.

1. Display

This property specifies the display behavior of an element.

The most important values: block, inline, inline-block and none.

More

2. Width and Height

These 2 properties are used to set the height and width of an element.

They can have the following values: auto, length, %, initial or inherit.

More

3. Margin and Padding

These 2 dictate the spaces between elements on your website.

Margins affect the area outside of borders whereas paddings affect areas inside the border.

More

4. Border

This one is pretty much self self explanatory, it specifies what kind of border to display.

A few if the values that are allowed: solid, none, hidden, dotted, double.

More

5. Floats

This property is used for positioning and formatting content on your website.

It can have the following values: left, right, none, inherit.

More

6. Flexbox

The Flexible Box Layout Module, makes it easier to design flexible responsive layout structure without using float or positioning.

Some properties are: justify-content, align-items, align-content.

More

7. Color

This property specifies the color of text.

You can use an RBG value, a HEX value or the actual name of the color you want to use.

More

8. Background

This property specifies the background color of an element.

You can use the same values like for the color property.

More

The End

I hope found this useful and if you did please let me know. If you have any question feel free to DM me on Twitter.

Previously published here.

