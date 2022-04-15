The #Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: March Results Announced!

HackerNoon has partnered with Tatum to give monthly prizes to the best blockchain stories. Here are the winners for the month of March: The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words by @alyzesam has won first position with 31% of the votes. The Past, Present, and Future of NFTs — And Why it Will be Wild... by @tristanhillerich has won second position with 19% of the votes. In third place, we have @alyzesam again with 19% votes! The most read story in the March was Blockchain Technology Explained in 90 words by @gaurav02.

Hey Hackers! The wait is over! Here we are with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest, March 2022. For those who don’t know - HackerNoon has partnered with Tatum to give monthly prizes to the best blockchain stories!





Without further ado, let’s see who won!

The Blockchain Writing Contest March 2022 Nominations

We picked all the stories tagged with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in March 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:





Number of hours read

The number of people reached

The freshness of the content





Here are the top 10 nominations:





Democracy!

To make sure that our algorithm is not abused in any way 🤖, editors voted for the top stories. This time, one of our writers has won two prizes! Here are the winners:

The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words by @alyzesam has won the first position with 31% of the votes





Blockchain technology was fundamentally sketched in 1991 by Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta, two researchers who aspired to execute a system where document timestamps could not be tampered with. Approximately two decades following in January 2009, the launch of Bitcoin birthed blockchain technology’s initial real-world application.





This is one great story, @alyzesam! Well deserved! You have won 500 USDT!





In the NFT space, “early” is a relative term – something I too have to remind myself given my NBA Top Shot account was created in August 2020 yet lacked purchases until March 2021. Also, despite the opportunity to do so, I failed to mint or buy any Bored Apes or Cool Cats. The fact remains, YOU are still early, and so am I. When I say early, I mean EARLY.





YAY, @tristanhillerich!, you have won 300 USDT!

In third place, we have @alyzesam again with 19% votes!

Here’s the story: Fungibility vs. Non-Fungibility Explained: A MUST KNOW in FinTech

The potential seen in financial technology expands far beyond digital tokens. Cryptocurrency enables individuals and companies to place IDs, certificates, real estate data, and other important information about real-world assets on the blockchain. Therefore, when discussing cryptocurrencies, one comes across the terms' fungible' and 'non-fungible’.





@alysesam, you have won another 100 USDT this month!





Congratulations! With more than 2k reads, you have won 100 USDT! Here’s how @gaurav02 defined blockchain in 90 words:





On your PC, you (a "node") have a transaction file (a "ledger"). The identical file is on the computers of two government accountants (let's call them "miners"). Your computer sends an e-mail to each accountant as soon as you complete a transaction. Every accountant is rushing to be the first to see if you can afford it (and be paid their salary "Bitcoins"). The first to examine and confirm presses "REPLY ALL," adding their reasoning to the transaction's verification ("proof of work"). If the other accountant agrees, everyone's file is updated. "Blockchain" technology enables this approach.





On that note, let’s wrap up the announcement! See y’all next month! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests! To know more about the rules, visit the webpage for The #Blockchain Writing Contest.