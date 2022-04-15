Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
Vetter adVetter Skylabs Pre-sale Starts 21 Aug!
The #Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: March Results Announced! by@hackernooncontests

The #Blockchain Writing Contest 2022: March Results Announced!

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
HackerNoon has partnered with Tatum to give monthly prizes to the best blockchain stories. Here are the winners for the month of March: The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words by @alyzesam has won first position with 31% of the votes. The Past, Present, and Future of NFTs — And Why it Will be Wild... by @tristanhillerich has won second position with 19% of the votes. In third place, we have @alyzesam again with 19% votes! The most read story in the March was Blockchain Technology Explained in 90 words by @gaurav02.
image
HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements & Updates HackerNoon profile picture

@hackernooncontests
HackerNoon Writing Contests Announcements & Updates

Official account for all the writing contests powered by Hacker Noon.

twitter social iconfacebook social iconyoutube social iconlinkedin social iconinstagram social icongithub social icon

Hey Hackers! The wait is over! Here we are with the results announcement for The Blockchain Writing Contest, March 2022. For those who don’t know - HackerNoon has partnered with Tatum to give monthly prizes to the best blockchain stories!


How to participate? It’s easy as ABC - Simply submit your story with the #blockchain tag, and you’ll be entered to win up to $1000 in USDT each month, from March 1st to August 31st.


image

You can write about anything related to blockchain technology - it could be the exciting blockchain project you are working on or your opinion piece on recent blockchain advancements.


Without further ado, let’s see who won!

The Blockchain Writing Contest March 2022 Nominations

We picked all the stories tagged with the #blockchain tag on HackerNoon, published in March 2022. Then we chose the top stories using 60:30:10 weightage respectively to:


  • Number of hours read
  • The number of people reached
  • The freshness of the content


Here are the top 10 nominations:


  1. Blockchain Technology Explained in 90 words by @gaurav02
  2. The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words by @alyzesam
  3. Hackers Are Stealing NFTs, and It’s Not As Easy as You Think by @ShannonFlynn
  4. The Past, Present, and Future of NFTs — And Why it Will be Wild... by @tristanhillerich
  5. Slow Rug Pulls: The Wild Nature of Cryptocurrency Projects by @CryptoAdventure
  6. Top Blockchain Trends Shaping 2022’s Market Landscape by @rickyrathore
  7. Blockchain Is Eating The World by @emmanuelawosika
  8. The Web3 Games Blockchain Network Based on Substrate by @daniejjimenez
  9. How to Track Bitcoin Transactions Worth $2 Billion or More by @tigranbs
  10. Fungibility vs. Non-Fungibility Explained: A MUST KNOW in FinTech by @alyzesam

Democracy!

To make sure that our algorithm is not abused in any way 🤖, editors voted for the top stories. This time, one of our writers has won two prizes! Here are the winners:

The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words by @alyzesam has won the first position with 31% of the votes


image

Blockchain technology was fundamentally sketched in 1991 by Stuart Haber and W. Scott Stornetta, two researchers who aspired to execute a system where document timestamps could not be tampered with. Approximately two decades following in January 2009, the launch of Bitcoin birthed blockchain technology’s initial real-world application.


This is one great story, @alyzesam! Well deserved! You have won 500 USDT!

The Past, Present, and Future of NFTs — And Why it Will be Wild by @tristanhillerich has won the second position with 19% of the votes


image

In the NFT space, “early” is a relative term – something I too have to remind myself given my NBA Top Shot account was created in August 2020 yet lacked purchases until March 2021. Also, despite the opportunity to do so, I failed to mint or buy any Bored Apes or Cool Cats. The fact remains, YOU are still early, and so am I. When I say early, I mean EARLY.


YAY, @tristanhillerich!, you have won 300 USDT!

In third place, we have @alyzesam again with 19% votes!

Here’s the story: Fungibility vs. Non-Fungibility Explained: A MUST KNOW in FinTech

image

The potential seen in financial technology expands far beyond digital tokens. Cryptocurrency enables individuals and companies to place IDs, certificates, real estate data, and other important information about real-world assets on the blockchain. Therefore, when discussing cryptocurrencies, one comes across the terms' fungible' and 'non-fungible’.


@alysesam, you have won another 100 USDT this month!

The most-read story in March was Blockchain Technology Explained in 90 words by @gaurav02


image

Congratulations! With more than 2k reads, you have won 100 USDT! Here’s how @gaurav02 defined blockchain in 90 words:


On your PC, you (a "node") have a transaction file (a "ledger"). The identical file is on the computers of two government accountants (let's call them "miners"). Your computer sends an e-mail to each accountant as soon as you complete a transaction. Every accountant is rushing to be the first to see if you can afford it (and be paid their salary "Bitcoins"). The first to examine and confirm presses "REPLY ALL," adding their reasoning to the transaction's verification ("proof of work"). If the other accountant agrees, everyone's file is updated. "Blockchain" technology enables this approach.


On that note, let’s wrap up the announcement! See y’all next month! We will contact the winners shortly. Keep an eye on contests.hackernoon.com to see the current and upcoming writing contests! To know more about the rules, visit the webpage for The #Blockchain Writing Contest.

react to story with heart
react to story with light
react to story with boat
react to story with money
Tatum + HackerNoon

Enter the Blockchain Writing Contest Today!

L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!