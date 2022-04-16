NEW Gaming and Debugging Contests Announced With Awesome Cash Prizes

Hey there, Hackers! Apart from being incredibly talented, we know you’re also incredibly busy, so let’s get straight to the point. We wanted to let you know that we have two NEW writing contests going on with cash prizes. Both The Future of Gaming and Debugging Contests are happening as we speak (or type), and you can participate today!

This contest will run from April 1 to June 30. It’s broken down into 3 rounds, so every month will have a batch of winners.





Here are some of the writing topics that are recommended:





Play-to-earn

Blockchain Games

Metaverse

NFTs

Esports

Gaming & Mobile Gaming

Web2 & Web 3

Megafans





This contest is sponsored by Megafans , and the monthly 1st and 2nd place winners will win an exclusive Megafans NFT. On top of that, each month will have a $5,300 prize pool!





Read more about the contest here.



For this Contest, the first 2 tags in the story should be in exactly this order: #future-of-gaming, #megafansesports









Has there ever been a bug in your project or software that you defeated like an absolute BOSS? Well, we want to hear about it.





Make money writing about your victory, and help the coders of the world know what to look out for going forward. To give you a helping hand, here are a couple of templates to help you with your story.





__Prompt Sample 1: __





Published Questions List

Start Prompt





__Prompt Sample 2 __





Published Questions List

Start Prompt





This contest is sponsored by Sentry and will last from April 1 to September 31.





It’s a long contest, and that’s great for you because each month will have a $1,000 pool prize!





For this Contest, you must add the #debugging, #getsentry, and #monitoring tags.





Rules



There are a few rules, nothing too strict, but they must be followed:





Must be 18+ to enter.

Must create a HackerNoon account

For The Future of Gaming Contest, the first 2 tags in the story should be in exactly this order: #future-of-gaming, #megafansesports

If you’re curious, multiple submissions are allowed; so, feel free to submit more than one article.





Now that we got all of the details and rules out of the way, feel free to get started writing. Good luck!





Small disclaimer: While publishing isn’t automatically guaranteed, we have human editors willing to make suggestions on how to improve your work.



