NEW Gaming and Debugging Contests Announced With Awesome Cash Prizes

Hey there, Hackers!
Apart from being incredibly talented, we know you’re also incredibly busy, so let’s get straight to the point.
We wanted to let you know that we have two NEW writing contests going on with cash prizes.
Both
This contest will run from April 1 to June 30. It’s broken down into 3 rounds, so every month will have a batch of winners.
Here are some of the writing topics that are recommended:
This contest is sponsored by
Read more about the contest
For this Contest, the first 2 tags in the story should be in exactly this order: #future-of-gaming, #megafansesports
Has there ever been a bug in your project or software that you defeated like an absolute BOSS? Well, we want to hear about it.
Make money writing about your victory, and help the coders of the world know what to look out for going forward. To give you a helping hand, here are a couple of templates to help you with your story.
This contest is sponsored by
It’s a long contest, and that’s great for you because each month will have a $1,000 pool prize!
For this Contest, you must add the #debugging, #getsentry, and #monitoring tags.
There are a few rules, nothing too strict, but they must be followed:
If you’re curious, multiple submissions are allowed; so, feel free to submit more than one article.
Now that we got all of the details and rules out of the way, feel free to get started writing. Good luck!
Small disclaimer: While publishing isn’t automatically guaranteed, we have human editors willing to make suggestions on how to improve your work.
