The Best Cutscenes in Video Game History by@nicolasng

The Best Cutscenes in Video Game History

Nicolas Ng

Nicolas Ng

Hi! I'm a Journalism student writing gaming stories with the Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship!

Cutscenes can add a lot to a video game's story and add some visual flair that breaks up a game's perspective. We talked about some of the most interesting cutscenes in video games. And be careful! Here be spoilers.

Nicolas NgApr 10, 2021, 1:12 PM
What are some of the best cutscenes in video games? Developers like Blizzard and Bungie have made some incredible cutscenes and the latest Modern Warfare's cutscenes look almost movie like. Which ones stand out to you the most?

Devil May Cry 5's opening made my jaw drop the first time I saw it. The "live action" version reaches its own level of amazing

Limarc AmbalinaApr 11, 2021, 2:57 PM
I'm a broken record here but the Last of Us Cutscenes....too good. Too emotional. Let me drop a few SPOILERS AHEAD (obvious
JeffreyHarrisApr 11, 2021, 3:35 PM
And yeah, here I go again. Definitely the Onimusha 3 intro sequence. Onimusha series needs more attention and recognition.
Limarc AmbalinaApr 11, 2021, 4:26 PM
JeffreyHarris you seem to like lots of samurai/Japan themed games hey?
JeffreyHarrisApr 12, 2021, 9:02 PM
Oh yeah, I love Japan, and I've always dreamed of traveling there one day. I've always been big into Japanese anime and manga, samurai culture, and Japanese gaming. I hope to get to travel there and tour around the country some day.
Nicolas NgApr 13, 2021, 8:03 PM
I watched the Onimusha intro and am not really sure what I've watched but I'm a little curious about the game now.

Are there any cutscenes that come to mind, Jos
Jose HernandezApr 14, 2021, 5:20 AM
Mortal Kombat: Armageddon’s intro always got me hyped up. Seeing every character from the franchise fight in an epic battle blew me away every time I booted up the game
Nicolas NgApr 15, 2021, 10:43 AM
The Mortal Kombat cutscenes always look so great! What's your opinion on the newer cutscenes like this one?
Jose HernandezApr 15, 2021, 7:25 PM
I still think they’re incredible, and I love that fight scene. It’s similar to the Mortal Kombat: Deception intro
Limarc AmbalinaApr 9, 2021, 7:31 PM
I recently bought Legend of Dragoon on PS VITA before the store closes, and the opening sequence is one of the best of all time for me:
Limarc AmbalinaApr 9, 2021, 7:32 PM
The music of Legend of Dragoon all throughout is so good. Reminds me of Ghibli even. I don't know why the sound composer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Takeo_Miratsu) wasn't hired for more games
Nicolas NgApr 10, 2021, 1:10 PM
I don't think that I've actually played any games with FMV sequences but I did watch the Command and Conquer ones out of curiosity and appreciation for how games used to be. I find it funny, to be honest. As strange as it sounds, it seems sort of quaint
