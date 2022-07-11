The Benefits of Choosing a Gaming Monitor Over TV

Console-gaming enthusiasts/competitive gamers typically use gaming monitors, while casual gamers prefer TVs. The global gaming monitors market stands at a valuation of $9.28 billion. Researchers predict it to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 and expect it to reach $15.44 billion by the end of 2030. Gaming monitors offer 1440p, 1080p, and 4K resolutions, while TVs offer only 1080p or 4K. TVs are more HDR-friendly than gaming monitors as HDR helps produce bright, vibrant colors.

As a console gamer, you probably find it challenging to decide which is better for gaming, a gaming monitor or a TV. The decision is certainly not easy. However, per our experience, console-gaming enthusiasts/competitive gamers typically use gaming monitors, while casual gamers prefer TVs.





Nevertheless, there’s no shortage of high-end gaming consoles these days - The PlayStation, Xbox, and whatnot. These gaming consoles provide a stellar gaming experience at 4K resolution and 120 frames per second. Therefore, you need a suitable gaming monitor or TV to make the most of its features. Even though TV manufacturers are going above and beyond to produce high-performing TVs that support 4K resolution, most gamers are inclined toward gaming monitors.





Per the research , the global gaming monitors market stands at a valuation of $9.28 billion. Researchers predict it to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030 and expect it to reach $15.44 billion by the end of 2030. Also, gaming monitor sales accounted for a 15% share of the global monitor market in 2021.





This post will discuss the benefits of gaming monitors over TVs. By the end of this post, you’ll surely be able to make an informed choice.

Gaming Monitor vs. TV — A Thorough Comparison

HDR and Image Quality

When it comes to resolution, gaming monitors are more versatile than TVs. On the one hand, gaming monitors offer 1440p, 1080p, and 4K resolutions, while TVs offer only 1080p or 4K resolutions.



In simpler words, TVs are more suitable for a casual gaming experience that does not rely on stunning picture quality, whereas gaming monitors are ideal for immersive gaming. For example, the PS5 gaming monitors and Xbox Series X comprise higher pixel density. Therefore, their image quality is clear and crisp even when viewed from a shorter distance.



If you talk about high dynamic range (HDR), the competition between gaming monitors and TVs is neck-to-neck. TVs are more HDR-friendly than gaming monitors as HDR helps produce bright, vibrant colors and also helps provide more accurate dark scenes and deeper blacks.





Refresh Rates

A TV or gaming monitor’s refresh rate is typically the frequency at which the screen refreshes the image. A higher refresh rate provides a smoother gaming experience and vice-versa. Most TVs on the market come with a 60 Hz refresh rate; however, the same is entry-level for gaming monitors. Also, both TVs and gaming monitors can have higher refresh rates; nevertheless, the impact can be different in both cases.



For example, a TV with a 240 Hz refresh rate will provide an exceptionally smooth viewing experience leading to the “soap opera effect,” which means that the picture quality will look less natural. The soap opera effect in TV results from interpolation, which makes motion look smoother and minimizes ghosting. Even though the “soap opera effect” may not impact your gaming experience, it will bother you if you’re watching a movie or TV show.





Input Lag







Input lag measures the time taken by a display unit to register your gaming actions on the screen.





Most HDTVs on the market use dedicated graphic processing hardware to tackle higher-resolution gaming signals for a smooth gaming experience. Therefore, they comprise a “Game Mode” that you need to activate for an immersive gaming experience.





On the other hand, gaming monitors do not need a gaming mode; instead, higher refresh rates in gaming monitors have drastically reduced input lag compared to TVs.





Gaming monitors typically come with a 1 ms to 5 ms input lag, whereas the input lag for TVs can range from 5 ms to even 20 ms. Therefore, TVs are slower for gaming than monitors.





Viewing Angles and Distance









Regarding viewing angles and distance, TVs emerge as the winners. Since TVs typically have larger displays than gaming monitors, you don’t need to sit close to them while gaming.





Even though IPS gaming monitors have good viewing angles, they’re costly and less suitable for gaming enthusiasts.





Connectors

One of the significant differences between a TV and a gaming monitor is connectors. TVs typically comprise HDMI connectors for handling video signals. On the other hand, gaming monitors contain HDMI connectors, 3.5 mm audio-video input and output jacks, and Type-C/DisplayPort connectors.





Final Words

All in all, gaming monitors are more suitable for gaming than TVs.





Even though TVs have larger displays and better viewing angles, gaming monitors emerge as winners in terms of image quality, refresh rates, input lag, and connectors. Therefore, the latter is more suitable for excellent gaming performance. **



However, in some cases (for example, a gaming night with friends), you may prefer a TV. An HDR TV can be a good choice for gaming.





