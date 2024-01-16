Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Alignment Ceiling: Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedbackby@feedbackloop

    The Alignment Ceiling: Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Discover the challenges of objective mismatch in RLHF for large language models, affecting the alignment between reward models and downstream performance. This paper explores the origins, manifestations, and potential solutions to address this issue, connecting insights from NLP and RL literature. Gain insights into fostering better RLHF practices for more effective and user-aligned language models.
    featured image - The Alignment Ceiling: Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback
    machine-learning #reinforcement-learning #rlhf
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture

    @feedbackloop

    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education

    The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!

    Receive Stories from @feedbackloop

    react to story with heart
    The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education HackerNoon profile picture
    by The FeedbackLoop: #1 in PM Education @feedbackloop.The FeedbackLoop offers premium product management education, research papers, and certifications. Start building today!
    Read my stories
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Objective Mismatch
    Published at Jan 16, 2024 by feedbackloop #reinforcement-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    Advancing Data Quality: Exploring Data Contracts with Lyft
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by bmarquie #data-quality
    Article Thumbnail
    Conspiracy at eBay: The Disturbing Saga of Harassment, Stalking, and Cover-ups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by legalpdf #usa-v-ebay
    Article Thumbnail
    Meta’s Meteoric Rise in 2023 Shows No Sign of Slowing This Year
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by dmytrospilka #meta
    Article Thumbnail
    I Created a React Utility Component for Animations With Tailwind and CSS: AnimateIn
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by johnpolacek #react
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!