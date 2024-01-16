The Alignment Ceiling: Objective Mismatch in Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback
Too Long; Didn't ReadDiscover the challenges of objective mismatch in RLHF for large language models, affecting the alignment between reward models and downstream performance. This paper explores the origins, manifestations, and potential solutions to address this issue, connecting insights from NLP and RL literature. Gain insights into fostering better RLHF practices for more effective and user-aligned language models.