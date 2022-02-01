The 7 Best Ruby Frameworks for Web Development in 2022

Ruby has a market share of 6.75% worldwide as a programming language. It has elegant and powerful code that developers can use to write great applications. There are a wide range of Ruby frameworks that provide different functionalities. This article will highlight the top 7 Ruby frameworks, including Ruby on Rails web development. It will highlight how different. frameworks enable Ruby developers to build high-quality applications using the language. Ruby on. Rails is the market leader in Ruby. frameworks market. The second most used. framework with a 20% market share in the Ruby development world is Sinatra.





Ruby is a popular programming language for web application development. Today, a significant portion of companies use Ruby and its frameworks to build their prototypes and software solutions.



As a programming language, Ruby has a market share of 6.75% worldwide. It has elegant and powerful code that developers can use to write great applications. The programming language is simple to learn and offers capabilities equivalent to languages like Python, R, and Go in certain aspects.



However, just like every other programming language, Ruby also requires frameworks for web and application development. While Ruby on Rails development services are the most prominent; there are several other frameworks that developers and enterprises use to build web applications.





This article will highlight the top 7 Ruby frameworks, including Ruby on Rails web development. It will highlight how different frameworks enable Ruby developers to build high-quality applications using the programming language.







Top 7 Ruby Frameworks for Web Development

There are a wide range of Ruby frameworks that provide different functionalities. Some are great for APIs, and some simplify the response and traffic handling capabilities. Following are the top 7 Ruby frameworks that developers and enterprises should use in 2022 -





Ruby on Rails Undoubtedly, the market leader in Ruby frameworks is Ruby on Rails. Rails application development services capture a staggering 86% market share in the Ruby frameworks market.

in the Ruby frameworks market. RubyGems is the biggest advantage that Rails developers enjoy. They are wonderful plugins that enable Ruby developers to add functionalities and features without writing extra code.

With an MVC control structure and the principles of convention over configuration and don't repeat yourself, Ruby on Rails has placed itself as the go-to framework for every enterprise software development company that offers Ruby development. Some of the popular companies that use Ruby on Rails include Netflix, Airbnb, Crunchbase, among several others.

Sinatra The second most used framework with a 20% market share in the Ruby development world is Sinatra. It is a lightweight micro-framework that companies use to develop modern web applications and solutions.

It is a domain-specific language that allows building web applications that are minimal and light. Sinatra works on component-driven architecture that offers flexibility in development. Developers can utilize Sinatra to write the entire code in a single source code file and get the application up and running.

Sinatra is used by big players like Apple, Linkedin, GitHub, among others. It is a competitor of Ruby on Rails because of the simplicity it offers.

Hanami Known as one of the most self-sufficient frameworks for Ruby and a good alternative to Ruby on Rails rapid application development, Hanami is a batteries-included framework. It allows developers to create applications without using any third-party libraries for adding features and functionalities.

, Hanami is a batteries-included framework. It allows developers to create applications without using any third-party libraries for adding features and functionalities. It is often treated as a full-stack Ruby development framework. Hanami is a simple and flexible framework that is a great option for optimizing code and building smooth applications. It is useful for Fast API applications and rapid development - two of the key components of Ruby on Rails development services.

Developers consider Hanami to be faster than Rails because it offers everything in a single structure. Companies like Freework, Advanon, Hippo, and PlayGuide use the framework for their solutions.

Grape More concentrated on creating REST APIs, Grape has a 4% market share in the Ruby framework market. It runs directly on the Rack web server interface, alongside Sinatra and Ruby on Rails. It offers a domain-specific language that is useful for validating and coercing parameters.

Grape is a great microframework. It is lightweight and assists with the development of simple web applications. It is an opinionated framework for creating REST like APIs. The best thing is the developers can use Grape as a complement to other frameworks as well.

can use Grape as a complement to other frameworks as well. Relatively new and yet making its mark, Grape offers a high amount of validation for nested and dependent parameters to enable reusing common behavior.

Ramaze Using the principles of KISS, POLS, and MVC architecture, Ramaze is a great Ruby framework for building advanced web applications. It is a highly scalable and versatile framework that can accommodate projects of all shapes and sizes.

Ramaze is an excellent framework with a high amount of stability. It doesn’t lag and can easily handle any bugs in the code. The most significant advantage of Ramaze is its flexibility. There’s no favour towards any template engine or database server or ORM. Developers can mould the framework according to the project requirements.

It has a simplistic interface that can run through JRuby, Rubinius, 1.9, and MRI.

Padrino The fifth most widely used Ruby development framework is Padrino. It is a full-feature framework in direct competition with Ruby on Rails consulting. What's interesting is that it is built on the Sinatra Ruby framework, and it also extends on its capabilities.

When developers and enterprises need to build complex, data-driven web applications, then Padrino is one of the best choices. It is a modular and flexible framework that offers lightweight development.

Some of the top companies that use Padrino include Coca Cola, Brainfeed, Smartmedia, among several others. It is fast, just like Ruby on Rails development services, and requires minimal code to add new features.

Cuba Finally comes Cuba, a microframework for building web applications in Ruby. It does not utilize the MVC architecture, which simplifies the development process. However, it takes the assistance of other frameworks to view models in different views.

Cuba is often known as a “tiny but powerful mapper for Rack applications.” It was originally inspired by Rum and is known as a simple framework for developing high-quality web applications. Because it renders clear and elegant coding, many developers use the framework for building complex apps as well.

There are options to integrate various templates and libraries for building web applications with Cuba.

Wrapping Up