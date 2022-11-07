The 5 Best Tech Gifts for Kids

Too Long; Didn't Read

The holidays are quickly approaching, so companies are beginning to sell a wide range of exciting tech gifts for kids. Computer and information technology jobs are projected to grow 15% over the next decade. OSMO combines hands-on play with digital tools to promote ‘embodied learning*’ The Explorer Starter Kit is one of Osmo’s best holiday gifts, combining activities from three top-selling sets for a total of nine interactive games. A year-long subscription to Tynker offers over 5,000 learning modules organized in unique six levels with more than 300 lessons.