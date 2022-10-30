5 Reasons Why Kids Should Start Coding Early

Too Long; Didn't Read

Coding is the key to future jobs, but that’s only one of the benefits. The ability to code is fundamental to processing and visualizing and processing data and work. It's brilliant timing because children, by nature, are programmed to learn languages. The metaverse is soon expected to play a significant role in how we interact socially and financially and it's 100% made up of code. Learning to code prepares kids for the science of tomorrow: harnessing the power of machine learning and predictive capabilities to address global supply chains.