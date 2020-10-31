8 Free Online Games to Help You Learn Coding

To learn coding is not just being familiar or comfortable with the syntax but to understand the logic and improve logical and analytical skills. Every programming language has advantages and disadvantages but the basics are the same to a certain extent. We all know that the best method to learn a programming language is writing codes in it. It is also known that the key developers not just write the code but enjoy doing it. If the basics are not sorted, advanced programming tends to be boring.

CodeMonkey:

First in the list of coding games is CodeMonkey. CodeMonkey is an online coding game environment that is very beginner-friendly and teaches programming concepts to students with very limited or zero knowledge in coding in a fun and interactive manner. It uses CoffeeScript programming language to teach you to build your own games in HTML5. CodeMonkey is a great game to improve your logic and problem-solving skills whilst learning how to code.

CodinGame:

If you are looking for a way to improve your coding skills as well as learn new concepts but are tired of the regular tutorials and want something fun and interesting then you should definitely try CodinGame. It is a platform providing interactive and free games to help learn more than 25 popular programming languages, including JavaScript, Ruby, Java, Rust, C#, and PHP.

Flexbox Froggy:

Most Enjoyable in the list of coding games is Flexbox Froggy. Learning the concepts of CSS can be a bit boring at times but with Flexbox Froggy you can learn these concepts through a simple game. It is made using the CSS Flexbox module and teaches you the basics of how things align in the flexbox while you help Froggy and his friends.

Flexbox Defense:

Flexbox Defense is another coding game that uses the Flexbox module to teach CSS concepts. This game is similar to Flexbox Froggy and your job is to stop the incoming waves of enemies from getting past your defenses, using similar commands as in Flexbox Froggy.

CodeCombat:

One of the popular coding games related to JavaScript is CodeCombat. It was designed especially for the use of teachers and students as an educational video game that teaches software programming concepts and languages as well as the fundamentals of computer science. It consists of puzzles and challenges which players need to solve by writing JavaScript code.

CheckIO:

Want to build your Python or JavaScript skills in a fun and interactive way? Then you should definitely try out CheckIO. It is a free coding game suitable for both beginners and advanced programmers where you can improve your coding skills by solving engaging challenges and fun tasks using JavaScript and Python. It is based on an island theme and the entire game consists of different island-based levels each one more difficult than the previous to ensure that you learn something new at each level of the game.

Code Wars:

Codewars is a ninja theme-based gamified online platform that helps you improve your skills with the help of different puzzles and coding challenges. If you want to learn a particular language, you'll have to clear a basic test to prove your skills and understanding of the language. Once you clear the beginning stages there is no other game on the market that is better at building advanced coding skills. They have a huge variety of languages to offer, including JavaScript, Swift, PHP, Python, Ruby, and Haskell.

Ruby Warrior:

Last in the list of coding games is Ruby Warrior. Ruby is a popular programming language widely used for web development purposes. If you are an absolute beginner in Ruby then Ruby Warrior is the perfect coding game for you. It is a game developed by Bloc. which is a part-time online coding boot camp that provides people with new opportunities to learn coding through projects like this.

Final Words….

Of course, there are plenty of different ways available to learn to code and you can even become an expert using these resources, but coding is just like art and the more you enjoy during the learning process, the more likely it is that you develop a passion towards coding. These coding games for kids will definitely be beneficial. The above-mentioned platforms will surely help you in learning core programming concepts and what better way to do this than while playing games!

