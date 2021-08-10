The 5 Best Indie Games on the Nintendo Switch

1,908 reads

@ joseh Jose Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

Indie games have been booming in the past few years due in no small part to the success of the Nintendo Switch and they have been getting more recognition as well, which is no surprise considering all of the amazing titles that have come out of independent studios.

It can be confusing, however, figuring out which indie game fits your preferred gameplay style. To help with that, here are the 5 best indie games on the Nintendo Switch.

Best Indie Games on the Switch

1. Hollow Knight

2. What Remains of Edith Finch

3. Oxenfree

4. Celeste

5. Hades

1. Hollow Knight

This Metroidvania game was released by Team Cherry in 2017, and it made waves due to how good it was. The game follows the Knight as he explores the mysterious kingdom of Hallownest, tries to remember his past, and the mystery of this underground kingdom.

You will find unique enemies throughout the kingdom, and it’s up to you to take them down.

That’s easier said than done because this game is hard. Getting killed by bosses and enemies is a regular occurrence in Hollow Knight, and it takes patience and perseverance to continue trekking in Hallownest.

The game does reward you if you choose to continue on your journey by giving you chances to gain new charms, new moves, and new abilities. Although this game is quite difficult, its charming and challenging gameplay is the reason it’s one of the best switch indie games.

2. What Remains of Edith Finch

On the complete opposite spectrum of difficulty lies What Remains of Edith Finch. The game tells the story of the Finch family and the tragic curse that they are stuck with; in every generation, all except one Finch member dies.

This has been happening for decades and Edith Finch is a part of the newest generation of the Finch family, and she starts to discover the fates of all her deceased relatives.

Although this game might not be hard, it certainly hits your heart the hardest as you learn the stories of each Finch member and how they passed away.

You do this by exploring the Finch home and walking around the different rooms of each family member until you get the full picture. If you’re looking for an indie game with a fantastic story, you can’t go wrong with What Remains of Edith Finch.

3. Oxenfree

After you’re finished with Edith Finch and are looking for another great indie story, look no further than Oxenfree. This game follows teenager Alex and her friends who decided to travel to an island for a party and get more than what they bargained for.

The group accidentally opens a ghost rift and they must deal with the consequences of their actions.

Speaking of consequences, the game allows the player to make their own choices that will affect how the story plays out. Things can go terrible or they can turn out pretty alright depending on what the player does.

The developer of Oxenfree, Night School Studio, recently announced that a sequel is set to release in 2022. With Oxenfree being one of the best indie games on the Switch, 2022 can’t come fast enough.

4. Celeste

Released in 2018, this platforming game reached unimaginable heights. It was nominated for dozens of awards and was even nominated for game of the year numerous times.

All of this praise comes with good reason, considering that Celeste is an incredible game. The platforming gameplay, art style, story, and soundtrack all come together for an unforgettable experience.

The game’s story is about a person named Madeline who is trying to climb Mount Celeste, but the journey quickly becomes complicated. She has to jump and dash to avoid a spiky death as she tries to make it to the top.

If that’s not bad enough, Madeline has to deal with the antagonist of the game, Badeline.

5. Hades

Speaking of Game of the Year nominations, Hades also managed to snag some in 2020. This rogue-lite game takes place in the Underworld and sees the son of Hades, Zagreus, try to escape from his father’s domain.

Like Hollow Knight, death is certain while playing this game, but that’s expected. After all, you’re in living in the Underworld.

The developer, Supergiant Games had only released three games before Hades. The gameplay, art, and soundtrack have led Hades to success and we’re excited to see what Supergiant Games has in store for us in the future.

These are the best switch indie games, but there are plenty more that didn’t make it on the list including games such as Night in the Woods, Firewatch, and Stardew Valley. The future of indie games seems brighter than ever and we can’t wait to discover more great games.

More in Gaming:

1. 10 Best Capcom Games on Super Nintendo

2. 5 Best 2-player Nintendo Switch Games for Couch Coop and PVP Sessions

3. Horizon Forbidden West Release Pushed Back to 2022

For more Nintendo Switch lists and articles, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter down below!



@ joseh Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person by Jose Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags