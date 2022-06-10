The 43 Highest-Paying Cities for Systems Engineers in the US
The average total compensation of a systems engineer in the United States is $100,175 to $332,043, according to data from Blind. Without systems engineers, many systems or processes might fail. These are the 43 best-paying cities for systems engineers or developers in the U.S. These are based on data from a survey of more than 5 million verified professionals on the social networking site Blind which includes more than 500,000 verified professionals.
Rick Chen is the director, head of public relations at Blind. He writes about tech culture and the workplace.
A systems engineer is responsible for the technical and business applications of a company’s systems. They monitor software or systems for anything out of the ordinary or that might require action, work as project managers between different types of engineers or entire departments, and find ways to make processes more efficient.
These are the 43 best-paying cities for systems engineers or developers in the United States ranked by average total compensation, according to the more than 5 million verified professionals on Blind. Total compensation includes annual salary and any stock-based compensation or cash bonus offered by a company.
1. Menlo Park, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $332,043
- Median total compensation: $258,330
- Average salary: $169,333
- Median base salary: $168,500
2. Palo Alto, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $250,988
- Median total compensation: $187,800
- Average salary: $152,257
- Median base salary: $150,000
3. Cupertino, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $236,050
- Median total compensation: $202,875
- Average salary: $158,388
- Median base salary: $150,000
4. San Francisco
- Average total compensation: $234,882
- Median total compensation: $205,000
- Average salary: $157,347
- Median base salary: $160,000
5. Sunnyvale, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $221,777
- Median total compensation: $210,000
- Average salary: $152,122
- Median base salary: $160,000
6. Mountain View, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $220,053
- Median total compensation: $219,380
- Average salary: $159,180
- Median base salary: $160,000
7. Redmond, Wash.
- Average total compensation: $218,250
- Median total compensation: $205,000
- Average salary: $134,750
- Median base salary: $145,000
8. San Diego
- Average total compensation: $215,434
- Median total compensation: $180,000
- Average salary: $147,256
- Median base salary: $140,000
9. Santa Clara, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $212,835
- Median total compensation: $223,000
- Average salary: $158,707
- Median base salary: $158,500
10. Pittsburgh
- Average total compensation: $190,983
- Median total compensation: $160,000
- Average salary: $139,555
- Median base salary: $130,000
11. San Jose, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $190,229
- Median total compensation: $172,000
- Average salary: $143,574
- Median base salary: $143,000
12. Austin, Texas
- Average total compensation: $188,795
- Median total compensation: $154,000
- Average salary: $133,137
- Median base salary: $130,000
13. Bellevue, Wash.
- Average total compensation: $182,250
- Median total compensation: $171,500
- Average salary: $138,250
- Median base salary: $140,000
14. New York
- Average total compensation: $179,683
- Median total compensation: $165,770
- Average salary: $138,046
- Median base salary: $135,000
15. Fremont, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $178,152
- Median total compensation: $197,000
- Average salary: $139,000
- Median base salary: $152,500
16. Hillsboro, Ore.
- Average total compensation: $175,908
- Median total compensation: $119,000
- Average salary: $138,366
- Median base salary: $119,000
17. Seattle
- Average total compensation: $174,708
- Median total compensation: $155,375
- Average salary: $132,811
- Median base salary: $134,450
18. Atlanta
- Average total compensation: $173,246
- Median total compensation: $163,000
- Average salary: $136,948
- Median base salary: $143,000
19. Chicago
- Average total compensation: $170,639
- Median total compensation: $163,500
- Average salary: $132,625
- Median base salary: $131,000
20. Herndon, Va.
- Average total compensation: $167,044
- Median total compensation: $146,100
- Average salary: $129,034
- Median base salary: $130,000
21. Houston
- Average total compensation: $160,166
- Median total compensation: $140,500
- Average salary: $129,166
- Median base salary: $123,000
22. Irvine, Calif.
- Average total compensation: $158,500
- Median total compensation: $160,000
- Average salary: $123,100
- Median base salary: $125,000
23. Los Angeles
- Average total compensation: $156,436
- Median total compensation: $140,000
- Average salary: $128,574
- Median base salary: $122,200
24. Denver
- Average total compensation: $145,333
- Median total compensation: $128,750
- Average salary: $121,853
- Median base salary: $120,000
25. Washington, D.C.
- Average total compensation: $142,413
- Median total compensation: $105,000
- Average salary: $116,409
- Median base salary: $105,000
26. Nashville, Tenn.
- Average total compensation: $140,492
- Median total compensation: $118,000
- Average salary: $104,242
- Median base salary: $95,485
27. Boston
- Average total compensation: $140,312
- Median total compensation: $130,500
- Average salary: $117,675
- Median base salary: $119,500
28. Dallas
- Average total compensation: $136,659
- Median total compensation: $150,000
- Average salary: $118,585
- Median base salary: $124,400
29. Baltimore
- Average total compensation: $132,500
- Median total compensation: $140,000
- Average salary: $131,250
- Median base salary: $140,000
30. Detroit
- Average total compensation: $127,217
- Median total compensation: $128,500
- Average salary: $108,823
- Median base salary: $100,000
31. Charlotte, N.C.
- Average total compensation: $126,766
- Median total compensation: $110,000
- Average salary: $122,566
- Median base salary: $110,000
32. Phoenix
- Average total compensation: $125,270
- Median total compensation: $128,000
- Average salary: $112,423
- Median base salary: $123,000
33. Warren, Mich.
- Average total compensation: $120,450
- Median total compensation: $113,400
- Average salary: $105,500
- Median base salary: $103,500
34. Dearborn, Mich.
- Average total compensation: $120,375
- Median total compensation: $117,000
- Average salary: $109,875
- Median base salary: $108,000
35. Kansas City, Mo.
- Average total compensation: $119,400
- Median total compensation: $98,000
- Average salary: $101,400
- Median base salary: $98,000
36. Tampa, Fla.
- Average total compensation: $118,342
- Median total compensation: $111,714
- Average salary: $111,072
- Median base salary: $105,364
37. Philadelphia
- Average total compensation: $116,833
- Median total compensation: $112,500
- Average salary: $115,166
- Median base salary: $107,500
38. St. Louis
- Average total compensation: $115,400
- Median total compensation: $109,250
- Average salary: $107,625
- Median base salary: $105,250
39. Portland, Ore.
- Average total compensation: $114,583
- Median total compensation: $97,750
- Average salary: $102,333
- Median base salary: $97,000
40. Orlando, Fla.
- Average total compensation: $112,463
- Median total compensation: $103,311
- Average salary: $101,320
- Median base salary: $103,311
41. Columbus, Ohio
- Average total compensation: $108,800
- Median total compensation: $112,000
- Average salary: $101,888
- Median base salary: $107,000
42. Raleigh, N.C.
- Average total compensation: $101,000
- Median total compensation: $100,000
- Average salary: $92,111
- Median base salary: $93,500
43. Fort Worth, Texas
- Average total compensation: $100,175
- Median total compensation: $99,250
- Average salary: $96,800
- Median base salary: $92,500
Methodology
Blind analyzed the cash salaries and total compensation of systems engineers in the United States on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including base salary and stock-based compensation or cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.
