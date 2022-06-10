The 43 Highest-Paying Cities for Systems Engineers in the US

The average total compensation of a systems engineer in the United States is $100,175 to $332,043, according to data from Blind. These are the 43 best-paying cities for systems engineers or developers in the U.S. based on data from a survey of more than 5 million verified professionals on the social networking site Blind.

A systems engineer is responsible for the technical and business applications of a company’s systems. They monitor software or systems for anything out of the ordinary or that might require action, work as project managers between different types of engineers or entire departments, and find ways to make processes more efficient.

These are the 43 best-paying cities for systems engineers or developers in the United States ranked by average total compensation, according to the more than 5 million verified professionals on Blind. Total compensation includes annual salary and any stock-based compensation or cash bonus offered by a company.

1. Menlo Park, Calif.

Average total compensation: $332,043

Median total compensation: $258,330

Average salary: $169,333

Median base salary: $168,500

2. Palo Alto, Calif.

Average total compensation: $250,988

Median total compensation: $187,800

Average salary: $152,257

Median base salary: $150,000

3. Cupertino, Calif.

Average total compensation: $236,050

Median total compensation: $202,875

Average salary: $158,388

Median base salary: $150,000

4. San Francisco

Average total compensation: $234,882

Median total compensation: $205,000

Average salary: $157,347

Median base salary: $160,000

5. Sunnyvale, Calif.

Average total compensation: $221,777

Median total compensation: $210,000

Average salary: $152,122

Median base salary: $160,000

6. Mountain View, Calif.

Average total compensation: $220,053

Median total compensation: $219,380

Average salary: $159,180

Median base salary: $160,000

7. Redmond, Wash.

Average total compensation: $218,250

Median total compensation: $205,000

Average salary: $134,750

Median base salary: $145,000

8. San Diego

Average total compensation: $215,434

Median total compensation: $180,000

Average salary: $147,256

Median base salary: $140,000

9. Santa Clara, Calif.

Average total compensation: $212,835

Median total compensation: $223,000

Average salary: $158,707

Median base salary: $158,500

10. Pittsburgh

Average total compensation: $190,983

Median total compensation: $160,000

Average salary: $139,555

Median base salary: $130,000

11. San Jose, Calif.

Average total compensation: $190,229

Median total compensation: $172,000

Average salary: $143,574

Median base salary: $143,000

12. Austin, Texas

Average total compensation: $188,795

Median total compensation: $154,000

Average salary: $133,137

Median base salary: $130,000

13. Bellevue, Wash.

Average total compensation: $182,250

Median total compensation: $171,500

Average salary: $138,250

Median base salary: $140,000

14. New York

Average total compensation: $179,683

Median total compensation: $165,770

Average salary: $138,046

Median base salary: $135,000

15. Fremont, Calif.

Average total compensation: $178,152

Median total compensation: $197,000

Average salary: $139,000

Median base salary: $152,500

16. Hillsboro, Ore.

Average total compensation: $175,908

Median total compensation: $119,000

Average salary: $138,366

Median base salary: $119,000

17. Seattle

Average total compensation: $174,708

Median total compensation: $155,375

Average salary: $132,811

Median base salary: $134,450

18. Atlanta

Average total compensation: $173,246

Median total compensation: $163,000

Average salary: $136,948

Median base salary: $143,000

19. Chicago

Average total compensation: $170,639

Median total compensation: $163,500

Average salary: $132,625

Median base salary: $131,000

20. Herndon, Va.

Average total compensation: $167,044

Median total compensation: $146,100

Average salary: $129,034

Median base salary: $130,000

21. Houston

Average total compensation: $160,166

Median total compensation: $140,500

Average salary: $129,166

Median base salary: $123,000

22. Irvine, Calif.

Average total compensation: $158,500

Median total compensation: $160,000

Average salary: $123,100

Median base salary: $125,000

23. Los Angeles

Average total compensation: $156,436

Median total compensation: $140,000

Average salary: $128,574

Median base salary: $122,200

24. Denver

Average total compensation: $145,333

Median total compensation: $128,750

Average salary: $121,853

Median base salary: $120,000

25. Washington, D.C.

Average total compensation: $142,413

Median total compensation: $105,000

Average salary: $116,409

Median base salary: $105,000

26. Nashville, Tenn.

Average total compensation: $140,492

Median total compensation: $118,000

Average salary: $104,242

Median base salary: $95,485

27. Boston

Average total compensation: $140,312

Median total compensation: $130,500

Average salary: $117,675

Median base salary: $119,500

28. Dallas

Average total compensation: $136,659

Median total compensation: $150,000

Average salary: $118,585

Median base salary: $124,400

29. Baltimore

Average total compensation: $132,500

Median total compensation: $140,000

Average salary: $131,250

Median base salary: $140,000

30. Detroit

Average total compensation: $127,217

Median total compensation: $128,500

Average salary: $108,823

Median base salary: $100,000

31. Charlotte, N.C.

Average total compensation: $126,766

Median total compensation: $110,000

Average salary: $122,566

Median base salary: $110,000

32. Phoenix

Average total compensation: $125,270

Median total compensation: $128,000

Average salary: $112,423

Median base salary: $123,000

33. Warren, Mich.

Average total compensation: $120,450

Median total compensation: $113,400

Average salary: $105,500

Median base salary: $103,500

34. Dearborn, Mich.

Average total compensation: $120,375

Median total compensation: $117,000

Average salary: $109,875

Median base salary: $108,000

35. Kansas City, Mo.

Average total compensation: $119,400

Median total compensation: $98,000

Average salary: $101,400

Median base salary: $98,000

36. Tampa, Fla.

Average total compensation: $118,342

Median total compensation: $111,714

Average salary: $111,072

Median base salary: $105,364

37. Philadelphia

Average total compensation: $116,833

Median total compensation: $112,500

Average salary: $115,166

Median base salary: $107,500

38. St. Louis

Average total compensation: $115,400

Median total compensation: $109,250

Average salary: $107,625

Median base salary: $105,250

39. Portland, Ore.

Average total compensation: $114,583

Median total compensation: $97,750

Average salary: $102,333

Median base salary: $97,000

40. Orlando, Fla.

Average total compensation: $112,463

Median total compensation: $103,311

Average salary: $101,320

Median base salary: $103,311

41. Columbus, Ohio

Average total compensation: $108,800

Median total compensation: $112,000

Average salary: $101,888

Median base salary: $107,000

42. Raleigh, N.C.

Average total compensation: $101,000

Median total compensation: $100,000

Average salary: $92,111

Median base salary: $93,500

43. Fort Worth, Texas

Average total compensation: $100,175

Median total compensation: $99,250

Average salary: $96,800

Median base salary: $92,500

Methodology

Blind analyzed the cash salaries and total compensation of systems engineers in the United States on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including base salary and stock-based compensation or cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.

