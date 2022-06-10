Search icon
The 43 Highest-Paying Cities for Systems Engineers in the US

The 43 Highest-Paying Cities for Systems Engineers in the US

June 10th 2022
The average total compensation of a systems engineer in the United States is $100,175 to $332,043, according to data from Blind. Without systems engineers, many systems or processes might fail. These are the 43 best-paying cities for systems engineers or developers in the U.S. These are based on data from a survey of more than 5 million verified professionals on the social networking site Blind which includes more than 500,000 verified professionals.
Without systems engineers, many systems or processes might fail.

A systems engineer is responsible for the technical and business applications of a company’s systems. They monitor software or systems for anything out of the ordinary or that might require action, work as project managers between different types of engineers or entire departments, and find ways to make processes more efficient.

The average total compensation of a systems engineer in the United States is $100,175 to $332,043, according to data from the professional social network Blind.

These are the 43 best-paying cities for systems engineers or developers in the United States ranked by average total compensation, according to the more than 5 million verified professionals on Blind. Total compensation includes annual salary and any stock-based compensation or cash bonus offered by a company.

1. Menlo Park, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $332,043
  • Median total compensation: $258,330
  • Average salary: $169,333
  • Median base salary: $168,500

2. Palo Alto, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $250,988
  • Median total compensation: $187,800
  • Average salary: $152,257
  • Median base salary: $150,000

3. Cupertino, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $236,050
  • Median total compensation: $202,875
  • Average salary: $158,388
  • Median base salary: $150,000

4. San Francisco

  • Average total compensation: $234,882
  • Median total compensation: $205,000
  • Average salary: $157,347
  • Median base salary: $160,000

5. Sunnyvale, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $221,777
  • Median total compensation: $210,000
  • Average salary: $152,122
  • Median base salary: $160,000

6. Mountain View, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $220,053
  • Median total compensation: $219,380
  • Average salary: $159,180
  • Median base salary: $160,000

7. Redmond, Wash.

  • Average total compensation: $218,250
  • Median total compensation: $205,000
  • Average salary: $134,750
  • Median base salary: $145,000

8. San Diego

  • Average total compensation: $215,434
  • Median total compensation: $180,000
  • Average salary: $147,256
  • Median base salary: $140,000

9. Santa Clara, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $212,835
  • Median total compensation: $223,000
  • Average salary: $158,707
  • Median base salary: $158,500

10. Pittsburgh

  • Average total compensation: $190,983
  • Median total compensation: $160,000
  • Average salary: $139,555
  • Median base salary: $130,000

11. San Jose, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $190,229
  • Median total compensation: $172,000
  • Average salary: $143,574
  • Median base salary: $143,000

12. Austin, Texas

  • Average total compensation: $188,795
  • Median total compensation: $154,000
  • Average salary: $133,137
  • Median base salary: $130,000

13. Bellevue, Wash.

  • Average total compensation: $182,250
  • Median total compensation: $171,500
  • Average salary: $138,250
  • Median base salary: $140,000

14. New York

  • Average total compensation: $179,683
  • Median total compensation: $165,770
  • Average salary: $138,046
  • Median base salary: $135,000

15. Fremont, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $178,152
  • Median total compensation: $197,000
  • Average salary: $139,000
  • Median base salary: $152,500

16. Hillsboro, Ore.

  • Average total compensation: $175,908
  • Median total compensation: $119,000
  • Average salary: $138,366
  • Median base salary: $119,000

17. Seattle

  • Average total compensation: $174,708
  • Median total compensation: $155,375
  • Average salary: $132,811
  • Median base salary: $134,450

18. Atlanta

  • Average total compensation: $173,246
  • Median total compensation: $163,000
  • Average salary: $136,948
  • Median base salary: $143,000

19. Chicago

  • Average total compensation: $170,639
  • Median total compensation: $163,500
  • Average salary: $132,625
  • Median base salary: $131,000

20. Herndon, Va.

  • Average total compensation: $167,044
  • Median total compensation: $146,100
  • Average salary: $129,034
  • Median base salary: $130,000

21. Houston

  • Average total compensation: $160,166
  • Median total compensation: $140,500
  • Average salary: $129,166
  • Median base salary: $123,000

22. Irvine, Calif.

  • Average total compensation: $158,500
  • Median total compensation: $160,000
  • Average salary: $123,100
  • Median base salary: $125,000

23. Los Angeles

  • Average total compensation: $156,436
  • Median total compensation: $140,000
  • Average salary: $128,574
  • Median base salary: $122,200

24. Denver

  • Average total compensation: $145,333
  • Median total compensation: $128,750
  • Average salary: $121,853
  • Median base salary: $120,000

25. Washington, D.C.

  • Average total compensation: $142,413
  • Median total compensation: $105,000
  • Average salary: $116,409
  • Median base salary: $105,000

26. Nashville, Tenn.

  • Average total compensation: $140,492
  • Median total compensation: $118,000
  • Average salary: $104,242
  • Median base salary: $95,485

27. Boston

  • Average total compensation: $140,312
  • Median total compensation: $130,500
  • Average salary: $117,675
  • Median base salary: $119,500

28. Dallas

  • Average total compensation: $136,659
  • Median total compensation: $150,000
  • Average salary: $118,585
  • Median base salary: $124,400

29. Baltimore

  • Average total compensation: $132,500
  • Median total compensation: $140,000
  • Average salary: $131,250
  • Median base salary: $140,000

30. Detroit

  • Average total compensation: $127,217
  • Median total compensation: $128,500
  • Average salary: $108,823
  • Median base salary: $100,000

31. Charlotte, N.C.

  • Average total compensation: $126,766
  • Median total compensation: $110,000
  • Average salary: $122,566
  • Median base salary: $110,000

32. Phoenix

  • Average total compensation: $125,270
  • Median total compensation: $128,000
  • Average salary: $112,423
  • Median base salary: $123,000

33. Warren, Mich.

  • Average total compensation: $120,450
  • Median total compensation: $113,400
  • Average salary: $105,500
  • Median base salary: $103,500

34. Dearborn, Mich.

  • Average total compensation: $120,375
  • Median total compensation: $117,000
  • Average salary: $109,875
  • Median base salary: $108,000

35. Kansas City, Mo.

  • Average total compensation: $119,400
  • Median total compensation: $98,000
  • Average salary: $101,400
  • Median base salary: $98,000

36. Tampa, Fla.

  • Average total compensation: $118,342
  • Median total compensation: $111,714
  • Average salary: $111,072
  • Median base salary: $105,364

37. Philadelphia

  • Average total compensation: $116,833
  • Median total compensation: $112,500
  • Average salary: $115,166
  • Median base salary: $107,500

38. St. Louis

  • Average total compensation: $115,400
  • Median total compensation: $109,250
  • Average salary: $107,625
  • Median base salary: $105,250

39. Portland, Ore.

  • Average total compensation: $114,583
  • Median total compensation: $97,750
  • Average salary: $102,333
  • Median base salary: $97,000

40. Orlando, Fla.

  • Average total compensation: $112,463
  • Median total compensation: $103,311
  • Average salary: $101,320
  • Median base salary: $103,311

41. Columbus, Ohio

  • Average total compensation: $108,800
  • Median total compensation: $112,000
  • Average salary: $101,888
  • Median base salary: $107,000

42. Raleigh, N.C.

  • Average total compensation: $101,000
  • Median total compensation: $100,000
  • Average salary: $92,111
  • Median base salary: $93,500

43. Fort Worth, Texas

  • Average total compensation: $100,175
  • Median total compensation: $99,250
  • Average salary: $96,800
  • Median base salary: $92,500

Methodology

Blind analyzed the cash salaries and total compensation of systems engineers in the United States on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including base salary and stock-based compensation or cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.

Also published on Teamblind's blog

