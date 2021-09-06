Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

"The 4-Day Work Week" and other Insights on Bootstrapped Business with GooseChase CEO Andrew Cross by@goosechase

"The 4-Day Work Week" and other Insights on Bootstrapped Business with GooseChase CEO Andrew Cross

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Inspired by scavenger hunts, GooseChase is an online platform that enables people to create exceptional experiences for their communities. CEO Andrew Cross chats with HackerNoon about their bootstrapped background, embracing the 4-Day Work Week, and how they went from a hackathon idea to being used by schools, non-profits, and organizations all over the world to reach goals, grow community, and spark delight.
image
GooseChase Hacker Noon profile picture

@goosechase
GooseChase

Inspired by scavenger hunts, GooseChase enables people to create exceptional experiences for their communities.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
From Travel to Virtual: How We Pivoted in The Pandemic Era by @devonhauth
#travel
How Online Learning is Decentralizing Education for the Better by @Ishan Pandey
#decentralization
Do's and Don’ts to Manage Remote React Native Developers by @hiren-dhaduk
#react-native-developers
4 APIs That Will Enhance Your Virtual Live Event by @readwrite
#virtual-events

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#edtech#bootstrap#employee-engagement#remote-work#company-culture#gamification#virtual-events
Join Hacker Noon loading