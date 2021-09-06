"The 4-Day Work Week" and other Insights on Bootstrapped Business with GooseChase CEO Andrew Cross
Inspired by scavenger hunts, GooseChase is an online platform that enables people to create exceptional experiences for their communities. CEO Andrew Cross chats with HackerNoon about their bootstrapped background, embracing the 4-Day Work Week, and how they went from a hackathon idea to being used by schools, non-profits, and organizations all over the world to reach goals, grow community, and spark delight.
