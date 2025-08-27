The 16 Events You Need to Master to Build AG-UI Apps

The Agent–User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI) defines a standardized, event-based method for communication between intelligent agents and user interfaces. The protocol specifies a set of sixteen events that enable reliable streaming of content, tool invocation, state synchronization, and lifecycle management. This article enumerates these events, classifies them into functional groups, and explains their role in building AG-UI compliant applications. The discussion is intended to provide a clear reference for practitioners who implement real-time, agent-driven user interfaces. 1 Introduction Intelligent agents increasingly form the basis of interactive applications in domains such as software development, healthcare, customer support, and education. These systems must provide responses to user inputs with low latency while maintaining transparency of intermediate computations. Conventional client–server communication models, which transmit outputs only upon task completion, are insufficient to support this requirement. Instead, a standardized event-driven model is necessary to enable streaming of partial outputs, synchronization of system state, invocation of external tools, and accurate error reporting. The Agent–User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI) has been proposed to address this gap. AG-UI specifies a set of events that define how agents communicate with user interfaces. Each event is atomic and semantically unambiguous, enabling deterministic handling by clients. The protocol is transport-agnostic, allowing events to be transmitted using Server-Sent Events (SSE), WebSockets, or other mechanisms. By relying on a fixed set of events, AG-UI ensures interoperability across frameworks and reduces the need for application-specific communication logic. The protocol defines sixteen distinct events, which can be classified into four categories: (1) messaging events, which govern the delivery of text-based content; (2) tool events, which handle agent-initiated tool invocation and results; (3) state management events, which synchronize application state between agent and interface; and (4) lifecycle and control events, which manage execution boundaries and error conditions. Together, these events provide a complete foundation for building interactive, real-time agent applications. The objective of this article is to describe these sixteen events in a structured manner. Each event will be defined, its role explained, and its relationship to other events identified. A typical execution flow will also be presented to illustrate how the events interact in practice. Finally, recommendations for implementation are provided to support robust and efficient deployment of AG-UI applications. 2. Background Event-driven communication is a well-established model in distributed systems. In this model, a sender emits discrete events that a receiver processes in real time. Unlike request–response models, event-driven communication supports asynchronous interaction and incremental delivery of information. These properties make it suitable for intelligent agents, which often generate outputs progressively, invoke external tools, and modify internal state during execution. Several protocols address related aspects of agent communication. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) defines a framework for connecting agents with external tools and services. The Agent-to-Agent Protocol (A2A) specifies communication between multiple agents in cooperative or competitive environments. In contrast, the Agent–User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI) focuses specifically on the interface between agents and end users. It complements, rather than replaces, these other protocols by addressing the unique requirements of human–agent interaction. The role of AG-UI is to standardize how events are structured and transmitted between agents and user interfaces. This standardization reduces fragmentation and allows user interface frameworks, agent frameworks, and middleware systems to interoperate without custom adapters. In practice, AG-UI events can be transmitted over a variety of transport layers, including Server-Sent Events (SSE), WebSockets, or HTTP long polling. The choice of transport is implementation-dependent and does not affect event semantics. The following sections classify and describe the sixteen events defined by AG-UI. These events represent the minimal set required to cover messaging, tool usage, state synchronization, and execution lifecycle. By conforming to this model, applications can achieve predictable and consistent user interaction behavior regardless of the underlying agent implementation. 3. Event Categories The AG-UI protocol defines a set of discrete event types. Each event is delivered as a JSON object conforming to the BaseEvent schema, extended with event-specific fields. The event taxonomy is divided into five categories: Messaging, Tool, State, Lifecycle, and Other. This section provides a structured classification of these categories. BaseEvent 3.1 Messaging Events Messaging events represent the incremental transmission of text output from the agent. They enable real-time rendering of assistant responses and maintain consistency in multi-turn dialogue. TEXT_MESSAGE_START: Indicates the beginning of a new assistant message. Includes identifiers such as messageId and role.\nTEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: Contains a fragment of textual content associated with the active message. Multiple events of this type may occur for a single message.\nTEXT_MESSAGE_END: Signals completion of the message. May contain status indicators confirming that no further content will follow. TEXT_MESSAGE_START: Indicates the beginning of a new assistant message. Includes identifiers such as messageId and role. TEXT_MESSAGE_START messageId role TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: Contains a fragment of textual content associated with the active message. Multiple events of this type may occur for a single message. TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT TEXT_MESSAGE_END: Signals completion of the message. May contain status indicators confirming that no further content will follow. TEXT_MESSAGE_END 3.2 Tool Events Tool events describe the invocation and execution of external functions or APIs that augment the agent’s capabilities. They provide a structured mechanism for communicating inputs and outputs between the agent and an external system. TOOL_CALL_START: Marks the beginning of a tool call.\nTOOL_CALL_ARGS: Transmits the arguments for the tool call.\nTOOL_CALL_RESULT: Returns the structured result from the tool execution.\nTOOL_CALL_END: Concludes the tool call, reporting success or failure. TOOL_CALL_START: Marks the beginning of a tool call. TOOL_CALL_START TOOL_CALL_ARGS: Transmits the arguments for the tool call. TOOL_CALL_ARGS TOOL_CALL_RESULT: Returns the structured result from the tool execution. TOOL_CALL_RESULT TOOL_CALL_END: Concludes the tool call, reporting success or failure. TOOL_CALL_END 3.3 State Events State events maintain synchronization between the agent runtime and the user interface. They enable restoration, update, and inspection of the active conversation state. STATE_SNAPSHOT: Represents a full serialization of the current application state.\nSTATE_DELTA: Encodes incremental changes applied to an existing snapshot.\nMESSAGES_SNAPSHOT: Provides a bulk representation of accumulated message objects for resynchronization. STATE_SNAPSHOT: Represents a full serialization of the current application state. STATE_SNAPSHOT STATE_DELTA: Encodes incremental changes applied to an existing snapshot. STATE_DELTA MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT: Provides a bulk representation of accumulated message objects for resynchronization. MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT 3.4 Lifecycle Events Lifecycle events describe the execution status of a reasoning run and its intermediate steps. These events are essential for tracking progress, detecting errors, and coordinating multiple agent invocations. RUN_STARTED: Indicates the start of a new agent run, identified by runId and threadId.\nRUN_FINISHED: Marks successful completion of a run, optionally including a result payload.\nRUN_ERROR: Reports an error condition encountered during a run. Includes an error code and descriptive message.\nSTEP_STARTED: Identifies the beginning of a reasoning step within the run.\nSTEP_FINISHED: Marks completion of a reasoning step. RUN_STARTED: Indicates the start of a new agent run, identified by runId and threadId. RUN_STARTED runId threadId RUN_FINISHED: Marks successful completion of a run, optionally including a result payload. RUN_FINISHED RUN_ERROR: Reports an error condition encountered during a run. Includes an error code and descriptive message. RUN_ERROR STEP_STARTED: Identifies the beginning of a reasoning step within the run. STEP_STARTED STEP_FINISHED: Marks completion of a reasoning step. STEP_FINISHED 3.5 Other Events The specification reserves additional event types for extensibility. RAW: Encapsulates an unmodified upstream event payload. This enables applications to consume events not yet formally mapped into AG-UI structures.\nCUSTOM: Supports vendor-defined or application-specific event types. Custom events must be namespaced to prevent collisions with reserved identifiers. RAW: Encapsulates an unmodified upstream event payload. This enables applications to consume events not yet formally mapped into AG-UI structures. RAW CUSTOM: Supports vendor-defined or application-specific event types. Custom events must be namespaced to prevent collisions with reserved identifiers. CUSTOM Table 1 — AG-UI Event Categories and Event Types Table 1 — AG-UI Event Categories and Event Types Category\n\nEvent Types\n\n\n\nMessaging\n\nTEXT_MESSAGE_START, TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT, TEXT_MESSAGE_END\n\n\n\nTool\n\nTOOL_CALL_START, TOOL_CALL_ARGS, TOOL_CALL_RESULT, TOOL_CALL_END\n\n\n\nState\n\nSTATE_SNAPSHOT, STATE_DELTA, MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT\n\n\n\nLifecycle\n\nRUN_STARTED, RUN_FINISHED, RUN_ERROR, STEP_STARTED, STEP_FINISHED\n\n\n\nOther\n\nRAW, CUSTOM Category\n\nEvent Types\n\n\n\nMessaging\n\nTEXT_MESSAGE_START, TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT, TEXT_MESSAGE_END\n\n\n\nTool\n\nTOOL_CALL_START, TOOL_CALL_ARGS, TOOL_CALL_RESULT, TOOL_CALL_END\n\n\n\nState\n\nSTATE_SNAPSHOT, STATE_DELTA, MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT\n\n\n\nLifecycle\n\nRUN_STARTED, RUN_FINISHED, RUN_ERROR, STEP_STARTED, STEP_FINISHED\n\n\n\nOther\n\nRAW, CUSTOM Category\n\nEvent Types Category Category Event Types Event Types Messaging\n\nTEXT_MESSAGE_START, TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT, TEXT_MESSAGE_END Messaging Messaging Messaging TEXT_MESSAGE_START, TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT, TEXT_MESSAGE_END TEXT_MESSAGE_START, TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT, TEXT_MESSAGE_END TEXT_MESSAGE_START TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT TEXT_MESSAGE_END Tool\n\nTOOL_CALL_START, TOOL_CALL_ARGS, TOOL_CALL_RESULT, TOOL_CALL_END Tool Tool Tool TOOL_CALL_START, TOOL_CALL_ARGS, TOOL_CALL_RESULT, TOOL_CALL_END TOOL_CALL_START, TOOL_CALL_ARGS, TOOL_CALL_RESULT, TOOL_CALL_END TOOL_CALL_START TOOL_CALL_ARGS TOOL_CALL_RESULT TOOL_CALL_END State\n\nSTATE_SNAPSHOT, STATE_DELTA, MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT State State State STATE_SNAPSHOT, STATE_DELTA, MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT STATE_SNAPSHOT, STATE_DELTA, MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT STATE_SNAPSHOT STATE_DELTA MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT Lifecycle\n\nRUN_STARTED, RUN_FINISHED, RUN_ERROR, STEP_STARTED, STEP_FINISHED Lifecycle Lifecycle Lifecycle RUN_STARTED, RUN_FINISHED, RUN_ERROR, STEP_STARTED, STEP_FINISHED RUN_STARTED, RUN_FINISHED, RUN_ERROR, STEP_STARTED, STEP_FINISHED RUN_STARTED RUN_FINISHED RUN_ERROR STEP_STARTED STEP_FINISHED Other\n\nRAW, CUSTOM Other Other Other RAW, CUSTOM RAW, CUSTOM RAW CUSTOM 4. Detailed Event Semantics and Payload Structures This section defines each AG-UI event type. All events derive from BaseEvent, which defines: BaseEvent type: EventType discriminator.\ntimestamp?: Optional numeric timestamp.\nrawEvent?: Optional raw payload retained post-transformation. type: EventType discriminator. type timestamp?: Optional numeric timestamp. timestamp? rawEvent?: Optional raw payload retained post-transformation. rawEvent? 4.1 Messaging Events TEXT_MESSAGE_START TEXT_MESSAGE_START Purpose: Signals commencement of a new assistant-generated message.\nPayload: Purpose: Signals commencement of a new assistant-generated message. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TEXT_MESSAGE_START",\n "message_id": "string",\n "role": "assistant"\n} {\n "type": "TEXT_MESSAGE_START",\n "message_id": "string",\n "role": "assistant"\n} Notes:Therole field is always "assistant". Clients allocate buffers or render placeholders upon receipt. Notes:Therole field is always "assistant". Clients allocate buffers or render placeholders upon receipt. Notes role "assistant" TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT Purpose: Delivers a streaming fragment of text.\nPayload: Purpose: Delivers a streaming fragment of text. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT",\n "message_id": "string",\n "delta": "non-empty string"\n} {\n "type": "TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT",\n "message_id": "string",\n "delta": "non-empty string"\n} Notes:Thedelta field must be non-empty; enforced by SDK validation. Clients concatenate in order. Notes:Thedelta field must be non-empty; enforced by SDK validation. Clients concatenate in order. Notes delta TEXT_MESSAGE_END TEXT_MESSAGE_END Purpose: Indicates message completion.\nPayload: Purpose: Indicates message completion. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TEXT_MESSAGE_END",\n "message_id": "string"\n} {\n "type": "TEXT_MESSAGE_END",\n "message_id": "string"\n} Notes:Marks the end of content fragments for the identified message. Notes:Marks the end of content fragments for the identified message. Notes 4.2 Tool Events TOOL_CALL_START TOOL_CALL_START Purpose: Initiates a tool invocation by the agent.\nPayload: Purpose: Initiates a tool invocation by the agent. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_START",\n "tool_call_id": "string",\n "tool_call_name": "string",\n "parent_message_id": "string (optional)"\n} {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_START",\n "tool_call_id": "string",\n "tool_call_name": "string",\n "parent_message_id": "string (optional)"\n} Notes:The optionalparent_message_id links the tool call to its triggering message. Notes:The optionalparent_message_id links the tool call to its triggering message. Notes parent_message_id TOOL_CALL_ARGS TOOL_CALL_ARGS Purpose: Streams argument data for the tool call.\nPayload: Purpose: Streams argument data for the tool call. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_ARGS",\n "tool_call_id": "string",\n "delta": "string"\n} {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_ARGS",\n "tool_call_id": "string",\n "delta": "string"\n} Notes:Supports streaming large argument payloads using incrementaldelta chunks. Notes:Supports streaming large argument payloads using incrementaldelta chunks. Notes delta TOOL_CALL_RESULT (commonly TOOL_CALL_END in some places) TOOL_CALL_RESULT (commonly TOOL_CALL_END in some places) Purpose: Returns the tool output result.\nPayload: Purpose: Returns the tool output result. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_RESULT",\n "tool_call_id": "string",\n "result": "any"\n} {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_RESULT",\n "tool_call_id": "string",\n "result": "any"\n} Notes:Some SDKs may combine result and end semantics; the spec standardizes this combined form. Notes:Some SDKs may combine result and end semantics; the spec standardizes this combined form. Notes TOOL_CALL_END TOOL_CALL_END Purpose: Terminates the tool call sequence.\nPayload: Purpose: Terminates the tool call sequence. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_END",\n "tool_call_id": "string"\n} {\n "type": "TOOL_CALL_END",\n "tool_call_id": "string"\n} Notes:Finalizes the invocation lifecycle. Notes:Finalizes the invocation lifecycle. Notes 4.3 State Events STATE_SNAPSHOT STATE_SNAPSHOT Purpose: Provides a complete agent-side state snapshot.\nPayload: Purpose: Provides a complete agent-side state snapshot. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "STATE_SNAPSHOT",\n "snapshot": { /* State object */ }\n} {\n "type": "STATE_SNAPSHOT",\n "snapshot": { /* State object */ }\n} Notes:Clients should use this to fully replace existing state. Notes:Clients should use this to fully replace existing state. Notes STATE_DELTA STATE_DELTA Purpose: Applies partial state updates using JSON Patch (RFC 6902).\nPayload: Purpose: Applies partial state updates using JSON Patch (RFC 6902). Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "STATE_DELTA",\n "delta": [ /* JSON Patch array */ ]\n} {\n "type": "STATE_DELTA",\n "delta": [ /* JSON Patch array */ ]\n} Notes:Clients should apply patches in sequence for correct synchronization. Notes:Clients should apply patches in sequence for correct synchronization. Notes MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT Purpose: Synchronizes full message history.\nPayload: Purpose: Synchronizes full message history. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT",\n "messages": [ /* Array of message objects */ ]\n} {\n "type": "MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT",\n "messages": [ /* Array of message objects */ ]\n} Notes:Useful for initializing or recovering conversation context. Notes:Useful for initializing or recovering conversation context. Notes 4.4 Lifecycle Events RUN_STARTED RUN_STARTED Purpose: Marks the beginning of a new agent execution run.\nPayload: Purpose: Marks the beginning of a new agent execution run. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "RUN_STARTED",\n "thread_id": "string",\n "run_id": "string"\n} {\n "type": "RUN_STARTED",\n "thread_id": "string",\n "run_id": "string"\n} Notes:Clients may initialize run-specific state at this point. Notes:Clients may initialize run-specific state at this point. Notes RUN_FINISHED RUN_FINISHED Purpose: Indicates successful completion of the run.\nPayload: Purpose: Indicates successful completion of the run. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "RUN_FINISHED",\n "thread_id": "string",\n "run_id": "string",\n "result": "any (optional)"\n} {\n "type": "RUN_FINISHED",\n "thread_id": "string",\n "run_id": "string",\n "result": "any (optional)"\n} Notes:May include final output or metadata. Notes:May include final output or metadata. Notes RUN_ERROR RUN_ERROR Purpose: Reports an error encountered during the run.\nPayload: Purpose: Reports an error encountered during the run. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "RUN_ERROR",\n "message": "string",\n "code": "string (optional)"\n} {\n "type": "RUN_ERROR",\n "message": "string",\n "code": "string (optional)"\n} Notes:Clients should execute error handling upon receipt. Notes:Clients should execute error handling upon receipt. Notes STEP_STARTED STEP_STARTED Purpose: Marks the start of an internal reasoning or processing step.\nPayload: Purpose: Marks the start of an internal reasoning or processing step. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "STEP_STARTED",\n "step_name": "string"\n} {\n "type": "STEP_STARTED",\n "step_name": "string"\n} Notes:Enables detailed run instrumentation. Notes:Enables detailed run instrumentation. Notes STEP_FINISHED STEP_FINISHED Purpose: Indicates completion of an internal step.\nPayload: Purpose: Indicates completion of an internal step. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "STEP_FINISHED",\n "step_name": "string"\n} {\n "type": "STEP_FINISHED",\n "step_name": "string"\n} Notes:Useful for monitoring and performance metrics. Notes:Useful for monitoring and performance metrics. Notes 4.5 Other Events RAW RAW Purpose: Forwards unmodified upstream event data.\nPayload: Purpose: Forwards unmodified upstream event data. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "RAW",\n "event": "any",\n "source": "string (optional)"\n} {\n "type": "RAW",\n "event": "any",\n "source": "string (optional)"\n} Notes:Maintains compatibility with non-AG-UI events. Notes:Maintains compatibility with non-AG-UI events. Notes CUSTOM CUSTOM Purpose: Conveys application-specific or vendor-defined events.\nPayload: Purpose: Conveys application-specific or vendor-defined events. Purpose Payload: Payload {\n "type": "CUSTOM",\n "name": "string",\n "value": "any"\n} {\n "type": "CUSTOM",\n "name": "string",\n "value": "any"\n} Notes:Must be namespaced to avoid conflicts with standard types. Notes 5. Example Use Cases and Message Sequences This section describes three representative application scenarios for AG-UI event flows. Each use case is small and limited in scope. Message exchanges are shown as sequence diagrams. 5.1 Use Case 1: Greeting Exchange Description:The user greets the agent. The agent replies with a short message, “Hello, how can I help you?”. Description Sequence: Sequence Client Agent\n | |\n |------ USER: "Hello" ---------->|\n | |\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_START --------|\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: "Hello, how can I help you?" \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_END ----------|\n | | Client Agent\n | |\n |------ USER: "Hello" ---------->|\n | |\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_START --------|\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: "Hello, how can I help you?" \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_END ----------|\n | | 5.2 Use Case 2: Weather Lookup Description:The user asks for the weather in Paris. The agent calls a weather tool, receives the result, and returns the text response. Description Sequence: Sequence Client Agent\n | |\n |-- USER: "What is weather in Paris?" ------->|\n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_START (id=1, name="weather")--| \n |<--- TOOL_CALL_ARGS ({"location": "Paris"})--|\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_END (id=1) -------------------| \n | |\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_START ---------------------|\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: "It is 25°C and sunny in Paris." \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_END -----------------------|\n |. | Client Agent\n | |\n |-- USER: "What is weather in Paris?" ------->|\n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_START (id=1, name="weather")--| \n |<--- TOOL_CALL_ARGS ({"location": "Paris"})--|\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_END (id=1) -------------------| \n | |\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_START ---------------------|\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: "It is 25°C and sunny in Paris." \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_END -----------------------|\n |. | 5.3 Use Case 3: Shopping Cart Recovery After Reconnect Description:A user is interacting with an e-commerce assistant. The client loses connection while the user is adding items to a shopping cart. After reconnection, the client requests synchronization (not explicitly, not a logic in AG-UI). The agent responds with the current application state (cart contents) and the conversation history. Description Sequence: Sequence Client Agent\n | |\n |------------ RECONNECTS -------------->|\n | |\n |<--- STATE_SNAPSHOT -------------------|\n | { |\n | "cart": [ |\n | {"item": "Laptop", "qty": 1}, \n | {"item": "Mouse", "qty": 2} \n | ] |\n | } |\n | |\n |<--- MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT ----------------|\n | [ |\n | {"id": "m1", "role": "user", "content": "Add laptop to my cart"}, \n | {"id": "m2", "role": "assistant", "content": "Laptop added."}, \n | {"id": "m3", "role": "user", "content": "Add two mice"} \n | ] |\n | | Client Agent\n | |\n |------------ RECONNECTS -------------->|\n | |\n |<--- STATE_SNAPSHOT -------------------|\n | { |\n | "cart": [ |\n | {"item": "Laptop", "qty": 1}, \n | {"item": "Mouse", "qty": 2} \n | ] |\n | } |\n | |\n |<--- MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT ----------------|\n | [ |\n | {"id": "m1", "role": "user", "content": "Add laptop to my cart"}, \n | {"id": "m2", "role": "assistant", "content": "Laptop added."}, \n | {"id": "m3", "role": "user", "content": "Add two mice"} \n | ] |\n | | 5.4 Use Case 4: Flight Booking Query with Tool Integration Description:The user asks the assistant to “Book me a flight from New York to Paris tomorrow.” The agent starts a run, performs a step that calls a flight search tool, receives the results, and then returns a text response. Description Sequence: Sequence Client Agent\n | |\n |-- USER: "Book flight from NY to Paris" -->|\n | |\n |<--- RUN_STARTED --------------------------|\n | { "runId": "r1", "threadId": "t1" } |\n | |\n |<--- STEP_STARTED -------------------------|\n | { "stepId": "s1", "runId": "r1" } |\n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_START ----------------------|\n | { "toolCallId": "tc1", "name": "searchFlights" } \n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_ARGS -----------------------|\n | { "from": "New York", "to": "Paris", "date": "2025-08-26" } \n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_RESULT ---------------------|\n | { "flights": [ |\n | {"airline": "Air France", "price": 850}, |\n | {"airline": "Delta", "price": 820} |\n | ] } |\n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_END ------------------------|\n | { "toolCallId": "tc1" } |\n | |\n |<--- STEP_FINISHED ------------------------|\n | { "stepId": "s1" } |\n | |\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_START -------------------|\n | { "messageId": "m1", "role": "assistant" } \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT -----------------|\n | "I found flights from New York to Paris. Delta: $820, Air France: $850." \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_END ---------------------|\n | |\n |<--- RUN_FINISHED -------------------------|\n | { "runId": "r1" } |\n | | Client Agent\n | |\n |-- USER: "Book flight from NY to Paris" -->|\n | |\n |<--- RUN_STARTED --------------------------|\n | { "runId": "r1", "threadId": "t1" } |\n | |\n |<--- STEP_STARTED -------------------------|\n | { "stepId": "s1", "runId": "r1" } |\n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_START ----------------------|\n | { "toolCallId": "tc1", "name": "searchFlights" } \n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_ARGS -----------------------|\n | { "from": "New York", "to": "Paris", "date": "2025-08-26" } \n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_RESULT ---------------------|\n | { "flights": [ |\n | {"airline": "Air France", "price": 850}, |\n | {"airline": "Delta", "price": 820} |\n | ] } |\n | |\n |<--- TOOL_CALL_END ------------------------|\n | { "toolCallId": "tc1" } |\n | |\n |<--- STEP_FINISHED ------------------------|\n | { "stepId": "s1" } |\n | |\n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_START -------------------|\n | { "messageId": "m1", "role": "assistant" } \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT -----------------|\n | "I found flights from New York to Paris. Delta: $820, Air France: $850." \n |<--- TEXT_MESSAGE_END ---------------------|\n | |\n |<--- RUN_FINISHED -------------------------|\n | { "runId": "r1" } |\n | | 6. Conclusion The AG-UI event protocol defines a compact and systematic framework for real-time interaction between agents and user interfaces. Sixteen core events establish the primitives for managing runs, steps, tool calls, state synchronization, and message exchange. By composing these events, developers can construct applications that support incremental reasoning, tool integration, and resilient client recovery. This article has described the classification of AG-UI events, presented representative payload structures, and demonstrated message flows across multiple use cases. The examples illustrate how event sequences map directly onto practical application scenarios, ranging from simple message exchange to multi-step tool invocation. Future development of AG-UI applications requires adherence to the event semantics, careful handling of state recovery, and consistent use of structured payloads. The standardization of these interaction patterns enables portability across implementations and facilitates predictable behavior in heterogeneous environments.