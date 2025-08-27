Building Your First AG-UI App: A Smart Echo Agent Implementation

1. Introduction 1.1 Overview The emergence of autonomous AI agents has created a complex ecosystem requiring standardized communication protocols to enable interoperability and collaboration. Four primary protocols have emerged to address different layers of agent interaction: Agent-to-Agent Protocol (A2A), Agent Communication Protocol (ACP), Model Context Protocol (MCP), and Agent-User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI). Each protocol occupies a distinct position in the agent architecture stack and serves specific communication requirements. The agent communication landscape can be understood through a layered architecture model where each protocol addresses different interaction patterns: Model Context Protocol (MCP) operates at the foundational layer, providing a standardized way to connect AI models to external resources and tools, similar to how USB-C provides standardized device connections. MCP focuses on the interaction between an AI model and external resources, enabling LLMs to access databases, APIs, and external services through a consistent interface. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) functions at the inter-agent coordination layer. As the next step following MCP, ACP defines how agents operate and communicate, with particular focus on coordination between AI agents operating in the same local or edge environment. ACP provides a unified interface through which agents can collaborate regardless of their frameworks. Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) Agent-to-Agent Protocol (A2A) addresses horizontal agent collaboration across heterogeneous systems. A2A is an open standard that enables AI agents to communicate and collaborate across different platforms and frameworks, regardless of their underlying technologies. The protocol preserves agent opacity while enabling standardized communication through JSON-RPC 2.0 over HTTP(S). Agent-to-Agent Protocol (A2A) Agent-User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI) operates at the human-agent interface layer, standardizing how frontend applications connect to AI agents through event-driven streaming protocols. AG-UI focuses explicitly on the agent-user interactivity layer and does not compete with other protocols but rather complements them in the agent ecosystem. Agent-User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI) The current protocol landscape demonstrates significant variation in adoption rates and industry support: A2A Protocol has achieved substantial industry backing, with Google introducing the protocol for cross-platform agent communication and Microsoft announcing support for the open A2A protocol to enable agent-to-agent interoperability across platforms. This enterprise-level support has accelerated A2A adoption in production systems. A2A Protocol Model Context Protocol (MCP) enjoys widespread adoption due to its fundamental role in LLM-external system integration. MCP provides a JSON-RPC client-server interface for secure tool invocation and typed data exchange, making it essential for most modern AI applications requiring external data access. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) has gained recognition through IBM Research's advocacy and educational initiatives. DeepLearning.AI offers dedicated courses on ACP implementation, indicating growing academic and professional interest in the protocol. Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) AG-UI Protocol remains comparatively unknown despite its technical merit and practical utility. Several factors contribute to this limited adoption: AG-UI Protocol Recency: AG-UI emerged more recently than established protocols like MCP and A2A\nNiche Focus: The protocol specifically addresses agent-user interaction rather than broader system integration\nLimited Corporate Backing: Unlike A2A (Google/Microsoft) or ACP (IBM), AG-UI lacks major enterprise sponsorship\nDeveloper Awareness: The frontend development community has not yet widely recognized AG-UI's potential Recency: AG-UI emerged more recently than established protocols like MCP and A2A Recency Niche Focus: The protocol specifically addresses agent-user interaction rather than broader system integration Niche Focus Limited Corporate Backing: Unlike A2A (Google/Microsoft) or ACP (IBM), AG-UI lacks major enterprise sponsorship Limited Corporate Backing Developer Awareness: The frontend development community has not yet widely recognized AG-UI's potential Developer Awareness The Agent-User Interaction Protocol (AG-UI) addresses the standardization of communication interfaces between artificial intelligence agents and frontend applications. AG-UI is a lightweight, event-based protocol that standardizes how AI agents connect to user-facing applications and establishes a structured communication layer between backend AI agents and frontend applications, enabling real-time interaction through a stream of structured JSON events. This beginner friendly article presents a practical implementation of an echo agent application using the AG-UI protocol. The echo agent serves as a fundamental demonstration of the protocol's core capabilities while providing a foundation for understanding event-driven agent-user interactions. All examples in this article uses Node.js. 1.2 Protocol Architecture AG-UI follows a client-server architecture that supports various transport mechanisms including Server-Sent Events (SSE), webhooks, and WebSockets. The protocol defines 16 standardized event types including: RUN_STARTED\nRUN_FINISHED\nRUN_ERROR\nSTEP_STARTED\nSTEP_FINISHED\nTEXT_MESSAGE_START\nTEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT\nTEXT_MESSAGE_END\nTOOL_CALL_START\nTOOL_CALL_ARGS\nTOOL_CALL_END\nSTATE_SNAPSHOT\nSTATE_DELTA\nMESSAGES_SNAPSHOT\nRAW\nCUSTOM RUN_STARTED RUN_FINISHED RUN_ERROR STEP_STARTED STEP_FINISHED TEXT_MESSAGE_START TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT TEXT_MESSAGE_END TOOL_CALL_START TOOL_CALL_ARGS TOOL_CALL_END STATE_SNAPSHOT STATE_DELTA MESSAGES_SNAPSHOT RAW CUSTOM 1.3 Learning Objectives This tutorial demonstrates AG-UI implementation through an echo agent application that provides: Event-driven communication between agent and user interface\nReal-time message streaming and state synchronization\nBidirectional data flow using standardized event types\nFoundation for extending to more complex agent interactions Event-driven communication between agent and user interface Real-time message streaming and state synchronization Bidirectional data flow using standardized event types Foundation for extending to more complex agent interactions 1.4 Prerequisites The implementation requires: Node.js version 16 or higher\nBasic understanding of JavaScript/TypeScript\nFamiliarity with event-driven programming concepts\nUnderstanding of HTTP request/response protocols Node.js version 16 or higher Basic understanding of JavaScript/TypeScript Familiarity with event-driven programming concepts Understanding of HTTP request/response protocols 1.5 Echo Agent as Learning Tool The echo agent application provides an optimal learning environment for AG-UI concepts because it: Minimizes business logic complexity while demonstrating protocol mechanics\nExhibits clear input-output relationships for event flow analysis\nSupports incremental feature addition for progressive learning\nMaintains focus on AG-UI-specific implementation details rather than domain-specific requirements Minimizes business logic complexity while demonstrating protocol mechanics Exhibits clear input-output relationships for event flow analysis Supports incremental feature addition for progressive learning Maintains focus on AG-UI-specific implementation details rather than domain-specific requirements This article is aimed at beginners who have heard about AG-UI and would like to get started with a fairly simple application (slightly more complex than the standard hello world). 2. Understanding AG-UI: Technical Overview 2.1 Protocol Definition The Agent User Interaction (AG-UI) Protocol is an open standard that standardizes how frontend applications communicate with AI agents, with support for streaming, frontend tools, shared state, and custom events. The AG-UI SDK uses a streaming event-based architecture where events are the fundamental units of communication between agents and the frontend. 2.2 Event Architecture All events inherit from the BaseEvent type, which provides common properties shared across all event types including type (EventType discriminator field), timestamp (optional), and rawEvent (optional original event data). The protocol defines five primary event categories: Lifecycle Events: Control agent execution flow\nText Message Events: Handle streaming text communication\nTool Call Events: Manage agent tool invocations\nState Management Events: Synchronize application state\nSpecial Events: Handle custom and raw event types Lifecycle Events: Control agent execution flow Lifecycle Events Text Message Events: Handle streaming text communication Text Message Events Tool Call Events: Manage agent tool invocations Tool Call Events State Management Events: Synchronize application state State Management Events Special Events: Handle custom and raw event types Special Events 2.3 Core Event Types 2.3.1 Lifecycle Events RunStartedEvent signals the start of an agent run with threadId and runId properties. RunFinishedEvent signals successful completion with matching identifiers. RunErrorEvent indicates execution errors with message and optional code properties. 2.3.2 Message Events TextMessageStartEvent initiates message streaming with messageId and role properties. TextMessageContentEvent delivers content chunks through delta property. TextMessageEndEvent terminates the message stream. 2.3.3 State Management StateSnapshotEvent provides complete state representation through snapshot property. StateDeltaEvent delivers incremental changes using JSON Patch operations. MessagesSnapshotEvent maintains conversation history through messages array. 2.4 Transport Layer The protocol supports multiple transport mechanisms without mandating specific implementations. Compatible transports include Server-Sent Events (SSE), WebSockets, and HTTP webhooks. This transport-agnostic design enables integration with existing infrastructure while maintaining protocol compliance. 2.5 Agent Ecosystem Position AG-UI operates as part of a broader agent protocol ecosystem. Events including messages, tool calls, state patches, and lifecycle signals flow seamlessly between agent backend and front-end interface, maintaining real-time synchronization. The protocol complements rather than competes with other standards such as Model Context Protocol (MCP) for tool calls and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol for inter-agent communication. Again, this is an important point to note: AG-UI complements other agent protocols such as MCP and A2A. They’re not in competition with each other. 3. Setting Up Your Development Environment 3.1 System Requirements The AG-UI development environment requires: Node.js version 16.0 or higher\nnpm package manager version 7.0 or higher\nPython 3.12.7 for backend agent implementations\nGit version control system Node.js version 16.0 or higher npm package manager version 7.0 or higher Python 3.12.7 for backend agent implementations Git version control system 3.2 Project Initialization AG-UI provides a command-line interface for rapid project creation through the create-ag-ui-app utility. The initialization process creates a structured application template with both frontend and backend components. Execute the following command to create a new AG-UI application: npx create-ag-ui-app echo-server-demo npx create-ag-ui-app echo-server-demo The output is roughly like this as the time of writing: ~/Work/source: npx create-ag-ui-app echo-server-demo\nNeed to install the following packages:\ncreate-ag-ui-app@0.0.38\nOk to proceed? (y) y\n\n\n █████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗ ██╗\n ██╔══██╗██╔════╝ ██║ ██║ ██║\n ███████║██║ ███╗█████╗██║ ██║ ██║\n ██╔══██║██║ ██║╚════╝██║ ██║ ██║\n ██║ ██║╚██████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝ ██║\n ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝\n\n Agent User Interactivity Protocol\n\n\n~ Let's get started building an AG-UI powered user interactive agent ~\n Read more about AG-UI at https://ag-ui.com\n\n\nTo build an AG-UI app, you need to select a client.\n\n✔ What client do you want to use? CLI client\n🔧 Setting up CLI client...\n\n🔍 Reading current package versions...\n ✓ @ag-ui/client: 0.0.36\n ✓ @ag-ui/core: 0.0.36\n ✓ @ag-ui/mastra: 0.0.8\n📋 Found versions: 3 packages\n - @ag-ui/client: 0.0.36\n - @ag-ui/core: 0.0.36\n - @ag-ui/mastra: 0.0.8\n\n✔ What would you like to name your CLI project? my-ag-ui-cli-app\n📥 Downloading CLI client template: my-ag-ui-cli-app\n\n✅ CLI client template downloaded successfully!\n\n🔄 Updating workspace dependencies...\n 📦 Updated @ag-ui/client: workspace:* → ^0.0.36\n 📦 Updated @ag-ui/core: workspace:* → ^0.0.36\n 📦 Updated @ag-ui/mastra: workspace:* → ^0.0.8\n✅ Package.json updated with actual package versions!\n\n📁 Project created in: my-ag-ui-cli-app\n\n🚀 Next steps:\n export OPENAI_API_KEY='your-openai-api-key'\n cd my-ag-ui-cli-app\n npm install\n npm run dev\n\n💡 Check the README.md for more information on how to use your CLI client! ~/Work/source: npx create-ag-ui-app echo-server-demo\nNeed to install the following packages:\ncreate-ag-ui-app@0.0.38\nOk to proceed? (y) y\n\n\n █████╗ ██████╗ ██╗ ██╗ ██╗\n ██╔══██╗██╔════╝ ██║ ██║ ██║\n ███████║██║ ███╗█████╗██║ ██║ ██║\n ██╔══██║██║ ██║╚════╝██║ ██║ ██║\n ██║ ██║╚██████╔╝ ╚██████╔╝ ██║\n ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝\n\n Agent User Interactivity Protocol\n\n\n~ Let's get started building an AG-UI powered user interactive agent ~\n Read more about AG-UI at https://ag-ui.com\n\n\nTo build an AG-UI app, you need to select a client.\n\n✔ What client do you want to use? CLI client\n🔧 Setting up CLI client...\n\n🔍 Reading current package versions...\n ✓ @ag-ui/client: 0.0.36\n ✓ @ag-ui/core: 0.0.36\n ✓ @ag-ui/mastra: 0.0.8\n📋 Found versions: 3 packages\n - @ag-ui/client: 0.0.36\n - @ag-ui/core: 0.0.36\n - @ag-ui/mastra: 0.0.8\n\n✔ What would you like to name your CLI project? my-ag-ui-cli-app\n📥 Downloading CLI client template: my-ag-ui-cli-app\n\n✅ CLI client template downloaded successfully!\n\n🔄 Updating workspace dependencies...\n 📦 Updated @ag-ui/client: workspace:* → ^0.0.36\n 📦 Updated @ag-ui/core: workspace:* → ^0.0.36\n 📦 Updated @ag-ui/mastra: workspace:* → ^0.0.8\n✅ Package.json updated with actual package versions!\n\n📁 Project created in: my-ag-ui-cli-app\n\n🚀 Next steps:\n export OPENAI_API_KEY='your-openai-api-key'\n cd my-ag-ui-cli-app\n npm install\n npm run dev\n\n💡 Check the README.md for more information on how to use your CLI client! The CLI tool presents framework selection options including support for various agent implementations such as LangGraph, CrewAI, Mastra, AG2, Agno, LlamaIndex, and Pydantic AI. The next step is to run ‘npm i’ and get the project ready: ~/Work/source/my-ag-ui-cli-app: npm i\nnpm warn deprecated lodash.get@4.4.2: This package is deprecated. Use the optional chaining (?.) operator instead.\nnpm warn deprecated google-p12-pem@4.0.1: Package is no longer maintained\nnpm warn deprecated node-domexception@1.0.0: Use your platform's native DOMException instead\n\nadded 736 packages, and audited 737 packages in 1m\n\n74 packages are looking for funding\n run `npm fund` for details\n\nfound 0 vulnerabilities ~/Work/source/my-ag-ui-cli-app: npm i\nnpm warn deprecated lodash.get@4.4.2: This package is deprecated. Use the optional chaining (?.) operator instead.\nnpm warn deprecated google-p12-pem@4.0.1: Package is no longer maintained\nnpm warn deprecated node-domexception@1.0.0: Use your platform's native DOMException instead\n\nadded 736 packages, and audited 737 packages in 1m\n\n74 packages are looking for funding\n run `npm fund` for details\n\nfound 0 vulnerabilities 3.3 Project Structure Analysis The generated project contains the following directory structure: Note that this is not the echo application we’re trying in this article. The boilerplate comes with an agent application (agent.ts) powered with two tools (browser.tool.ts & weather.tool.ts). The boilerplate application needs to be simplified to focus on echoing rather than tool handing. 3.4 Starting the application The application CLI can be started by running: npm run dev npm run dev This will present a CLI kind of interface to collect user inputs, send them to agent, process events from agent. 4. Building the Basic Echo Agent In the scope of this article, we don’t want to get bothered about tools. This article is not about MCP. The focus is on agent to frontend communication (AG-UI protocol). For a simple echo agent case, tools are not required. 4.1 Agent Backend Implementation In the boilerplate application, agent.ts module takes up the role of agent (as the name suggests). The index.ts module takes up the role of client. To turn boilerplate application into echo application, the agent.ts has been updated as follows: agent.ts agent.ts import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";\nimport { Agent } from "@mastra/core/agent";\nimport { MastraAgent } from "@ag-ui/mastra";\nimport { Memory } from "@mastra/memory";\nimport { LibSQLStore } from "@mastra/libsql";\n\nexport const agent = new MastraAgent({\n // @ts-ignore\n agent: new Agent({\n name: "AG-UI Agent",\n instructions: `\n You are an echo server agent. \n Your primary function is to receive echo whatever last user message that is given to you.\n Use some good suffix to show that this is an echo.\n `,\n model: openai("gpt-4o-mini"),\n memory: new Memory({\n storage: new LibSQLStore({\n url: "file:./mastra.db",\n }),\n }),\n }),\n threadId: "1",\n}); import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai";\nimport { Agent } from "@mastra/core/agent";\nimport { MastraAgent } from "@ag-ui/mastra";\nimport { Memory } from "@mastra/memory";\nimport { LibSQLStore } from "@mastra/libsql";\n\nexport const agent = new MastraAgent({\n // @ts-ignore\n agent: new Agent({\n name: "AG-UI Agent",\n instructions: `\n You are an echo server agent. \n Your primary function is to receive echo whatever last user message that is given to you.\n Use some good suffix to show that this is an echo.\n `,\n model: openai("gpt-4o-mini"),\n memory: new Memory({\n storage: new LibSQLStore({\n url: "file:./mastra.db",\n }),\n }),\n }),\n threadId: "1",\n}); All the agent is going to do is to make a call to LLM and generate a suitable echo output. While agent.ts module takes up the role of agent, the index.ts module takes up the role of client. The index.ts contains the communication between agent and client. index.ts (unchanged) index.ts (unchanged) import * as readline from "readline";\nimport { agent } from "./agent";\nimport { randomUUID } from "node:crypto";\n\nconst rl = readline.createInterface({\n input: process.stdin,\n output: process.stdout,\n});\n\nasync function chatLoop() {\n console.log(\n "🤖 AG-UI chat started! Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.\\n",\n );\n\n return new Promise<void>((resolve) => {\n const promptUser = () => {\n rl.question("> ", async (input) => {\n if (input.trim() === "") {\n promptUser();\n return;\n }\n console.log("");\n\n rl.pause();\n\n agent.messages.push({\n id: randomUUID(),\n role: "user",\n content: input.trim(),\n });\n\n try {\n const r = await agent.runAgent(\n {},\n {\n onTextMessageStartEvent() {\n process.stdout.write("🤖 AG-UI assistant: ");\n },\n onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onTextMessageEndEvent() {\n console.log("\\n");\n },\n onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) {\n console.log("🔧 Tool call:", event.toolCallName);\n },\n onToolCallArgsEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onToolCallEndEvent() {\n console.log("");\n },\n onToolCallResultEvent({ event }) {\n if (event.content) {\n console.log("🔍 Tool call result:", event.content);\n }\n },\n },\n );\n } catch (error) {\n console.error("❌ Error running agent:", error);\n }\n\n rl.resume();\n promptUser();\n });\n };\n\n rl.on("close", () => {\n console.log("\\n👋 Goodbye!");\n resolve();\n });\n\n promptUser();\n });\n}\n\nasync function main() {\n await chatLoop();\n}\n\nmain().catch(console.error); import * as readline from "readline";\nimport { agent } from "./agent";\nimport { randomUUID } from "node:crypto";\n\nconst rl = readline.createInterface({\n input: process.stdin,\n output: process.stdout,\n});\n\nasync function chatLoop() {\n console.log(\n "🤖 AG-UI chat started! Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.\\n",\n );\n\n return new Promise<void>((resolve) => {\n const promptUser = () => {\n rl.question("> ", async (input) => {\n if (input.trim() === "") {\n promptUser();\n return;\n }\n console.log("");\n\n rl.pause();\n\n agent.messages.push({\n id: randomUUID(),\n role: "user",\n content: input.trim(),\n });\n\n try {\n const r = await agent.runAgent(\n {},\n {\n onTextMessageStartEvent() {\n process.stdout.write("🤖 AG-UI assistant: ");\n },\n onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onTextMessageEndEvent() {\n console.log("\\n");\n },\n onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) {\n console.log("🔧 Tool call:", event.toolCallName);\n },\n onToolCallArgsEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onToolCallEndEvent() {\n console.log("");\n },\n onToolCallResultEvent({ event }) {\n if (event.content) {\n console.log("🔍 Tool call result:", event.content);\n }\n },\n },\n );\n } catch (error) {\n console.error("❌ Error running agent:", error);\n }\n\n rl.resume();\n promptUser();\n });\n };\n\n rl.on("close", () => {\n console.log("\\n👋 Goodbye!");\n resolve();\n });\n\n promptUser();\n });\n}\n\nasync function main() {\n await chatLoop();\n}\n\nmain().catch(console.error); 4.3 AG-UI Event Flow Integration For the simple echo agent application (that can demonstrate AG-UI), a subset of the events are used (also are relevant). The flow is roughly as follows: The app receives messages in the form of a RunAgentInput which describes the details of a request being passed to the agent including messages and state. Events from the agent, including tool calls (if there are any), are converted to AG-UI events and streamed back to the caller as callback events (but could use Server-Sent Events (SSE) as well). The echo agent implements the following event sequence: RUN_STARTED event initiates agent execution\nTEXT_MESSAGE_START begins response streaming\nTEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT delivers echo content in chunks\nTEXT_MESSAGE_END completes message transmission\nRUN_FINISHED signals completion RUN_STARTED event initiates agent execution RUN_STARTED TEXT_MESSAGE_START begins response streaming TEXT_MESSAGE_START TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT delivers echo content in chunks TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT TEXT_MESSAGE_END completes message transmission TEXT_MESSAGE_END RUN_FINISHED signals completion RUN_FINISHED The above message sequence represents one run of the user input. This is without any tool calling. The number of messages may seem excessive, but they are important to build standard, interoperable, and aware applications. 4.4 Running the echo application The simple echo agent application can be started & tested using npm run dev as follows: npm run dev ~/Work/source/my-ag-ui-cli-app: npm run dev\n\n> client-cli-example@0.1.0 dev\n> tsx --watch src/index.ts\n\n🤖 AG-UI chat started! Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.\n\n> hello!\n\n🤖 AG-UI assistant: hello! - echo!\n\n> echo this one for me\n\n🤖 AG-UI assistant: echo this one for me - echo!\n\n> ~/Work/source/my-ag-ui-cli-app: npm run dev\n\n> client-cli-example@0.1.0 dev\n> tsx --watch src/index.ts\n\n🤖 AG-UI chat started! Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.\n\n> hello!\n\n🤖 AG-UI assistant: hello! - echo!\n\n> echo this one for me\n\n🤖 AG-UI assistant: echo this one for me - echo!\n\n> Each user input goes through a minimum of 5 events. As mentioned earlier, the events would likely be large in a real application. 5. Understanding the Event Flow 5.1 Event Stream Architecture The AG-UI protocol implements a unified event stream where the client makes a single POST request to the agent endpoint, then listens to a continuous stream of events. Each event contains a type identifier and minimal payload data. The protocol defines focused event types designed to support real-time agent interactions through Server-Sent Events (SSE) streaming. 5.2 Message Lifecycle Events 5.2.1 TEXT_MESSAGE_START Event The TEXT_MESSAGE_START event signals that a message has begun streaming, indicating the assistant has started generating a response. This event includes: messageId: Unique identifier for the message\nrole: Always set to "assistant" for agent responses\ntimestamp: Optional event creation time messageId: Unique identifier for the message role: Always set to "assistant" for agent responses timestamp: Optional event creation time 5.2.2 TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT Event TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT events deliver message content in streaming chunks through the delta property. Each event maintains the same messageId from the corresponding TEXT_MESSAGE_START event, enabling proper message reconstruction on the client side. 5.2.3 TEXT_MESSAGE_END Event TEXT_MESSAGE_END signals message completion and provides opportunity for output finalization or UI animation triggers. The event carries the matching messageId to close the message stream. 5.3 Echo Server Event Sequence The echo server implements the following standardized event flow: Request Initiation: Client sends RunAgentInput with message content\nRUN_STARTED: Agent execution begins with threadId and runId\nTEXT_MESSAGE_START: Response generation initiates\nTEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: Echo content streams in delta chunks\nTEXT_MESSAGE_END: Message transmission completes\nRUN_FINISHED: Agent execution terminates successfully Request Initiation: Client sends RunAgentInput with message content Request Initiation RUN_STARTED: Agent execution begins with threadId and runId RUN_STARTED TEXT_MESSAGE_START: Response generation initiates TEXT_MESSAGE_START TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT: Echo content streams in delta chunks TEXT_MESSAGE_CONTENT TEXT_MESSAGE_END: Message transmission completes TEXT_MESSAGE_END RUN_FINISHED: Agent execution terminates successfully RUN_FINISHED The frontend event handler processes streaming events through callbacks: const r = await agent.runAgent(\n {},\n {\n onTextMessageStartEvent() {\n process.stdout.write("🤖 AG-UI assistant: ");\n },\n onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onTextMessageEndEvent() {\n console.log("\\n");\n },\n onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) {\n console.log("🔧 Tool call:", event.toolCallName);\n },\n onToolCallArgsEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onToolCallEndEvent() {\n console.log("");\n },\n onToolCallResultEvent({ event }) {\n if (event.content) {\n console.log("🔍 Tool call result:", event.content);\n }\n },\n },\n ); const r = await agent.runAgent(\n {},\n {\n onTextMessageStartEvent() {\n process.stdout.write("🤖 AG-UI assistant: ");\n },\n onTextMessageContentEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onTextMessageEndEvent() {\n console.log("\\n");\n },\n onToolCallStartEvent({ event }) {\n console.log("🔧 Tool call:", event.toolCallName);\n },\n onToolCallArgsEvent({ event }) {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta);\n },\n onToolCallEndEvent() {\n console.log("");\n },\n onToolCallResultEvent({ event }) {\n if (event.content) {\n console.log("🔍 Tool call result:", event.content);\n }\n },\n },\n ); 5.5 Debugging Event Flow Event flow debugging requires monitoring the sequence and timing of events. The integration receives messages in the form of a RunAgentInput object that describes the details of the requested agent run including message history, state, and available tools. Events from the agent are converted to AG-UI events and streamed back to the caller as Server-Sent Events. Common debugging approaches include: Console logging of event types and payloads\nVerification of event sequence ordering\nMonitoring for missing or duplicate events\nValidation of messageId consistency across message events Console logging of event types and payloads Verification of event sequence ordering Monitoring for missing or duplicate events Validation of messageId consistency across message events 5.6 Error Handling The RUN_ERROR event type handles execution failures with message and optional code properties. Error events terminate the current run and require client-side error state management for user notification and recovery procedures. 6. Adding Smart Features 6.1 Enhanced Message Processing with State Management The basic echo server can be extended with sophisticated state management capabilities using the TypeScript AG-UI client. The @ag-ui/client provides agent implementations that handle the full lifecycle of AG-UI communication: connecting to servers, processing streaming events, managing state mutations, and providing reactive subscriber hooks. Enhanced agent implementation with message statistics tracking: import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai"\nimport { Agent } from "@mastra/core/agent"\nimport { MastraAgent } from "@ag-ui/mastra"\nimport { Memory } from "@mastra/memory"\nimport { LibSQLStore } from "@mastra/libsql"\nimport { createTool } from "@mastra/core/tools"\nimport { z } from "zod"\n\ninterface MessageStats {\n totalMessages: number\n totalCharacters: number\n averageWordsPerMessage: number\n sentimentScore: number\n}\n\n// Create message analysis tool\nconst messageAnalysisTool = createTool({\n id: "analyze-message",\n description: "Analyze message characteristics and maintain conversation statistics",\n inputSchema: z.object({\n message: z.string().describe("The message to analyze"),\n }),\n outputSchema: z.object({\n characterCount: z.number(),\n wordCount: z.number(),\n sentimentScore: z.number().min(-1).max(1),\n messageStats: z.object({\n totalMessages: z.number(),\n totalCharacters: z.number(),\n averageWordsPerMessage: z.number(),\n sentimentScore: z.number(),\n }),\n }),\n execute: async ({ context }) => {\n const characterCount = context.message.length\n const wordCount = context.message.split(/\\s+/).filter(word => word.length > 0).length\n \n // Simple sentiment analysis based on keywords\n const positiveWords = ['good', 'great', 'excellent', 'amazing', 'wonderful', 'happy', 'love']\n const negativeWords = ['bad', 'terrible', 'awful', 'hate', 'sad', 'angry', 'disappointed']\n \n const words = context.message.toLowerCase().split(/\\s+/)\n const positiveCount = words.filter(word => positiveWords.includes(word)).length\n const negativeCount = words.filter(word => negativeWords.includes(word)).length\n const sentimentScore = (positiveCount - negativeCount) / Math.max(words.length, 1)\n \n // Update conversation statistics (simplified - would use actual persistence)\n const messageStats: MessageStats = {\n totalMessages: 1, // Would increment from stored value\n totalCharacters: characterCount,\n averageWordsPerMessage: wordCount,\n sentimentScore: sentimentScore,\n }\n \n return {\n characterCount,\n wordCount,\n sentimentScore,\n messageStats,\n }\n },\n})\n\nexport const enhancedAgent = new MastraAgent({\n agent: new Agent({\n name: "Enhanced Echo Assistant",\n instructions: `\n You are an intelligent echo server with message analysis capabilities.\n For each user message:\n 1. Use the analyze-message tool to get detailed statistics\n 2. Echo the original message with analytical insights\n 3. Provide helpful feedback about communication patterns\n Be conversational and insightful in your responses.\n `,\n model: openai("gpt-4o"),\n tools: { messageAnalysisTool },\n memory: new Memory({\n storage: new LibSQLStore({\n url: "file:./enhanced_echo.db",\n }),\n }),\n }),\n threadId: "enhanced-conversation",\n}) import { openai } from "@ai-sdk/openai"\nimport { Agent } from "@mastra/core/agent"\nimport { MastraAgent } from "@ag-ui/mastra"\nimport { Memory } from "@mastra/memory"\nimport { LibSQLStore } from "@mastra/libsql"\nimport { createTool } from "@mastra/core/tools"\nimport { z } from "zod"\n\ninterface MessageStats {\n totalMessages: number\n totalCharacters: number\n averageWordsPerMessage: number\n sentimentScore: number\n}\n\n// Create message analysis tool\nconst messageAnalysisTool = createTool({\n id: "analyze-message",\n description: "Analyze message characteristics and maintain conversation statistics",\n inputSchema: z.object({\n message: z.string().describe("The message to analyze"),\n }),\n outputSchema: z.object({\n characterCount: z.number(),\n wordCount: z.number(),\n sentimentScore: z.number().min(-1).max(1),\n messageStats: z.object({\n totalMessages: z.number(),\n totalCharacters: z.number(),\n averageWordsPerMessage: z.number(),\n sentimentScore: z.number(),\n }),\n }),\n execute: async ({ context }) => {\n const characterCount = context.message.length\n const wordCount = context.message.split(/\\s+/).filter(word => word.length > 0).length\n \n // Simple sentiment analysis based on keywords\n const positiveWords = ['good', 'great', 'excellent', 'amazing', 'wonderful', 'happy', 'love']\n const negativeWords = ['bad', 'terrible', 'awful', 'hate', 'sad', 'angry', 'disappointed']\n \n const words = context.message.toLowerCase().split(/\\s+/)\n const positiveCount = words.filter(word => positiveWords.includes(word)).length\n const negativeCount = words.filter(word => negativeWords.includes(word)).length\n const sentimentScore = (positiveCount - negativeCount) / Math.max(words.length, 1)\n \n // Update conversation statistics (simplified - would use actual persistence)\n const messageStats: MessageStats = {\n totalMessages: 1, // Would increment from stored value\n totalCharacters: characterCount,\n averageWordsPerMessage: wordCount,\n sentimentScore: sentimentScore,\n }\n \n return {\n characterCount,\n wordCount,\n sentimentScore,\n messageStats,\n }\n },\n})\n\nexport const enhancedAgent = new MastraAgent({\n agent: new Agent({\n name: "Enhanced Echo Assistant",\n instructions: `\n You are an intelligent echo server with message analysis capabilities.\n For each user message:\n 1. Use the analyze-message tool to get detailed statistics\n 2. Echo the original message with analytical insights\n 3. Provide helpful feedback about communication patterns\n Be conversational and insightful in your responses.\n `,\n model: openai("gpt-4o"),\n tools: { messageAnalysisTool },\n memory: new Memory({\n storage: new LibSQLStore({\n url: "file:./enhanced_echo.db",\n }),\n }),\n }),\n threadId: "enhanced-conversation",\n}) 6.2 Real-time Typing Indicators and Progress Feedback The CLI interface can be enhanced to provide visual feedback during agent processing phases. Event handling includes onTextMessageStartEvent, onTextMessageContentEvent, and onTextMessageEndEvent for streaming display management. Enhanced CLI interface with typing indicators: import * as readline from "readline"\nimport { enhancedAgent } from "./enhanced-agent"\nimport { randomUUID } from "node:crypto"\n\ninterface ProcessingState {\n isThinking: boolean\n isAnalyzing: boolean\n isResponding: boolean\n currentTool?: string\n}\n\nclass EnhancedCLI {\n private rl: readline.Interface\n private processingState: ProcessingState = {\n isThinking: false,\n isAnalyzing: false,\n isResponding: false,\n }\n private spinnerInterval?: NodeJS.Timeout\n\n constructor() {\n this.rl = readline.createInterface({\n input: process.stdin,\n output: process.stdout,\n })\n }\n\n private showSpinner(message: string) {\n const spinner = ['⠋', '⠙', '⠹', '⠸', '⠼', '⠴', '⠦', '⠧', '⠇', '⠏']\n let i = 0\n \n this.spinnerInterval = setInterval(() => {\n process.stdout.write(`\\r${spinner[i]} ${message}`)\n i = (i + 1) % spinner.length\n }, 100)\n }\n\n private hideSpinner() {\n if (this.spinnerInterval) {\n clearInterval(this.spinnerInterval)\n process.stdout.write('\\r\\x1b[K') // Clear current line\n }\n }\n\n async startChat() {\n console.log("🚀 Enhanced AG-UI Echo Assistant")\n console.log("Features: Message Analysis, Statistics, Smart Responses")\n console.log("Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.\\n")\n\n return new Promise<void>((resolve) => {\n const promptUser = () => {\n this.rl.question("> ", async (input) => {\n if (input.trim() === "") {\n promptUser()\n return\n }\n\n console.log("")\n this.rl.pause()\n\n // Add user message to conversation\n enhancedAgent.messages.push({\n id: randomUUID(),\n role: "user",\n content: input.trim(),\n })\n\n try {\n await enhancedAgent.runAgent(\n {},\n {\n onRunStartedEvent: () => {\n this.processingState.isThinking = true\n this.showSpinner("Agent is thinking...")\n },\n\n onToolCallStartEvent: ({ event }) => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n this.processingState.isAnalyzing = true\n this.processingState.currentTool = event.toolCallName\n \n console.log(`🔧 Analyzing with: ${event.toolCallName}`)\n this.showSpinner(`Running ${event.toolCallName}...`)\n },\n\n onToolCallArgsEvent: ({ event }) => {\n // Show tool arguments being processed\n process.stdout.write(event.delta)\n },\n\n onToolCallEndEvent: () => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.log("✅ Analysis complete\\n")\n this.processingState.isAnalyzing = false\n },\n\n onToolCallResultEvent: ({ event }) => {\n if (event.content) {\n try {\n const result = JSON.parse(event.content)\n console.log("📊 Message Statistics:")\n console.log(` Characters: ${result.characterCount}`)\n console.log(` Words: ${result.wordCount}`)\n console.log(` Sentiment: ${result.sentimentScore > 0 ? 'Positive' : result.sentimentScore < 0 ? 'Negative' : 'Neutral'}`)\n console.log("")\n } catch (e) {\n console.log("🔍 Tool result:", event.content)\n }\n }\n },\n\n onTextMessageStartEvent: () => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n this.processingState.isResponding = true\n process.stdout.write("🤖 Enhanced Echo: ")\n },\n\n onTextMessageContentEvent: ({ event }) => {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta)\n },\n\n onTextMessageEndEvent: () => {\n console.log("\\n")\n this.processingState.isResponding = false\n },\n\n onRunFinishedEvent: () => {\n this.processingState.isThinking = false\n console.log("💫 Response complete\\n")\n },\n\n onRunErrorEvent: ({ event }) => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.error("❌ Error:", event.message)\n if (event.code) {\n console.error(" Code:", event.code)\n }\n },\n }\n )\n } catch (error) {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.error("❌ Unexpected error:", error)\n }\n\n this.rl.resume()\n promptUser()\n })\n }\n\n this.rl.on("close", () => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.log("\\n👋 Enhanced Echo Assistant session ended!")\n resolve()\n })\n\n promptUser()\n })\n }\n}\n\nasync function main() {\n const cli = new EnhancedCLI()\n await cli.startChat()\n}\n\nmain().catch(console.error) import * as readline from "readline"\nimport { enhancedAgent } from "./enhanced-agent"\nimport { randomUUID } from "node:crypto"\n\ninterface ProcessingState {\n isThinking: boolean\n isAnalyzing: boolean\n isResponding: boolean\n currentTool?: string\n}\n\nclass EnhancedCLI {\n private rl: readline.Interface\n private processingState: ProcessingState = {\n isThinking: false,\n isAnalyzing: false,\n isResponding: false,\n }\n private spinnerInterval?: NodeJS.Timeout\n\n constructor() {\n this.rl = readline.createInterface({\n input: process.stdin,\n output: process.stdout,\n })\n }\n\n private showSpinner(message: string) {\n const spinner = ['⠋', '⠙', '⠹', '⠸', '⠼', '⠴', '⠦', '⠧', '⠇', '⠏']\n let i = 0\n \n this.spinnerInterval = setInterval(() => {\n process.stdout.write(`\\r${spinner[i]} ${message}`)\n i = (i + 1) % spinner.length\n }, 100)\n }\n\n private hideSpinner() {\n if (this.spinnerInterval) {\n clearInterval(this.spinnerInterval)\n process.stdout.write('\\r\\x1b[K') // Clear current line\n }\n }\n\n async startChat() {\n console.log("🚀 Enhanced AG-UI Echo Assistant")\n console.log("Features: Message Analysis, Statistics, Smart Responses")\n console.log("Type your messages and press Enter. Press Ctrl+D to quit.\\n")\n\n return new Promise<void>((resolve) => {\n const promptUser = () => {\n this.rl.question("> ", async (input) => {\n if (input.trim() === "") {\n promptUser()\n return\n }\n\n console.log("")\n this.rl.pause()\n\n // Add user message to conversation\n enhancedAgent.messages.push({\n id: randomUUID(),\n role: "user",\n content: input.trim(),\n })\n\n try {\n await enhancedAgent.runAgent(\n {},\n {\n onRunStartedEvent: () => {\n this.processingState.isThinking = true\n this.showSpinner("Agent is thinking...")\n },\n\n onToolCallStartEvent: ({ event }) => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n this.processingState.isAnalyzing = true\n this.processingState.currentTool = event.toolCallName\n \n console.log(`🔧 Analyzing with: ${event.toolCallName}`)\n this.showSpinner(`Running ${event.toolCallName}...`)\n },\n\n onToolCallArgsEvent: ({ event }) => {\n // Show tool arguments being processed\n process.stdout.write(event.delta)\n },\n\n onToolCallEndEvent: () => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.log("✅ Analysis complete\\n")\n this.processingState.isAnalyzing = false\n },\n\n onToolCallResultEvent: ({ event }) => {\n if (event.content) {\n try {\n const result = JSON.parse(event.content)\n console.log("📊 Message Statistics:")\n console.log(` Characters: ${result.characterCount}`)\n console.log(` Words: ${result.wordCount}`)\n console.log(` Sentiment: ${result.sentimentScore > 0 ? 'Positive' : result.sentimentScore < 0 ? 'Negative' : 'Neutral'}`)\n console.log("")\n } catch (e) {\n console.log("🔍 Tool result:", event.content)\n }\n }\n },\n\n onTextMessageStartEvent: () => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n this.processingState.isResponding = true\n process.stdout.write("🤖 Enhanced Echo: ")\n },\n\n onTextMessageContentEvent: ({ event }) => {\n process.stdout.write(event.delta)\n },\n\n onTextMessageEndEvent: () => {\n console.log("\\n")\n this.processingState.isResponding = false\n },\n\n onRunFinishedEvent: () => {\n this.processingState.isThinking = false\n console.log("💫 Response complete\\n")\n },\n\n onRunErrorEvent: ({ event }) => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.error("❌ Error:", event.message)\n if (event.code) {\n console.error(" Code:", event.code)\n }\n },\n }\n )\n } catch (error) {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.error("❌ Unexpected error:", error)\n }\n\n this.rl.resume()\n promptUser()\n })\n }\n\n this.rl.on("close", () => {\n this.hideSpinner()\n console.log("\\n👋 Enhanced Echo Assistant session ended!")\n resolve()\n })\n\n promptUser()\n })\n }\n}\n\nasync function main() {\n const cli = new EnhancedCLI()\n await cli.startChat()\n}\n\nmain().catch(console.error) 6.3 Custom Event Processing for Advanced Features Custom events enable application-specific functionality beyond the standard AG-UI event types. The protocol supports tool integration for real-world functionality and provides interactive chat interface capabilities. Implementation of custom event handling for conversation insights: // Custom event types for enhanced features\ninterface ConversationInsight {\n type: 'mood_trend' | 'topic_shift' | 'engagement_level'\n data: any\n timestamp: number\n}\n\nconst conversationInsightsTool = createTool({\n id: "generate-insights",\n description: "Generate conversation insights and trends",\n inputSchema: z.object({\n conversationHistory: z.array(z.string()),\n currentMessage: z.string(),\n }),\n outputSchema: z.object({\n insights: z.array(z.object({\n type: z.enum(['mood_trend', 'topic_shift', 'engagement_level']),\n data: z.any(),\n timestamp: z.number(),\n })),\n recommendations: z.array(z.string()),\n }),\n execute: async ({ context }) => {\n const insights: ConversationInsight[] = []\n \n // Analyze mood progression\n const recentMessages = context.conversationHistory.slice(-5)\n const moodTrend = analyzeMoodTrend(recentMessages)\n insights.push({\n type: 'mood_trend',\n data: { trend: moodTrend, confidence: 0.8 },\n timestamp: Date.now(),\n })\n \n // Detect topic shifts\n const topicShift = detectTopicShift(context.conversationHistory, context.currentMessage)\n if (topicShift) {\n insights.push({\n type: 'topic_shift',\n data: { previousTopic: topicShift.from, newTopic: topicShift.to },\n timestamp: Date.now(),\n })\n }\n \n // Generate recommendations\n const recommendations = generateRecommendations(insights)\n \n return { insights, recommendations }\n },\n})\n\nfunction analyzeMoodTrend(messages: string[]): 'improving' | 'declining' | 'stable' {\n // Simplified mood analysis implementation\n const sentimentScores = messages.map(msg => calculateSentiment(msg))\n if (sentimentScores.length < 2) return 'stable'\n \n const recent = sentimentScores.slice(-2)\n const diff = recent[1] - recent[0]\n \n if (diff > 0.1) return 'improving'\n if (diff < -0.1) return 'declining'\n return 'stable'\n}\n\nfunction detectTopicShift(history: string[], current: string): { from: string, to: string } | null {\n // Simplified topic detection - would use more sophisticated NLP in practice\n const keywords = extractKeywords(current)\n const previousKeywords = history.length > 0 ? extractKeywords(history[history.length - 1]) : []\n \n const overlap = keywords.filter(k => previousKeywords.includes(k)).length\n const threshold = Math.min(keywords.length, previousKeywords.length) * 0.3\n \n if (overlap < threshold && history.length > 0) {\n return {\n from: previousKeywords.join(', '),\n to: keywords.join(', ')\n }\n }\n \n return null\n}\n\nfunction extractKeywords(text: string): string[] {\n // Simple keyword extraction - remove common words\n const stopWords = new Set(['the', 'a', 'an', 'and', 'or', 'but', 'in', 'on', 'at', 'to', 'for', 'of', 'with', 'by'])\n return text.toLowerCase()\n .split(/\\W+/)\n .filter(word => word.length > 3 && !stopWords.has(word))\n .slice(0, 5)\n}\n\nfunction calculateSentiment(text: string): number {\n // Simple sentiment calculation\n const positiveWords = ['good', 'great', 'excellent', 'amazing', 'wonderful', 'happy', 'love', 'perfect', 'awesome']\n const negativeWords = ['bad', 'terrible', 'awful', 'hate', 'sad', 'angry', 'disappointed', 'horrible', 'worst']\n \n const words = text.toLowerCase().split(/\\W+/)\n const positive = words.filter(w => positiveWords.includes(w)).length\n const negative = words.filter(w => negativeWords.includes(w)).length\n \n return (positive - negative) / Math.max(words.length, 1)\n}\n\nfunction generateRecommendations(insights: ConversationInsight[]): string[] {\n const recommendations: string[] = []\n \n insights.forEach(insight => {\n switch (insight.type) {\n case 'mood_trend':\n if (insight.data.trend === 'declining') {\n recommendations.push("Consider asking about the user's concerns or offering support")\n } else if (insight.data.trend === 'improving') {\n recommendations.push("The user seems more positive - good time to explore their interests")\n }\n break\n case 'topic_shift':\n recommendations.push(`Topic changed from "${insight.data.previousTopic}" to "${insight.data.newTopic}" - acknowledge the transition`)\n break\n case 'engagement_level':\n if (insight.data.level < 0.5) {\n recommendations.push("User engagement seems low - try asking open-ended questions")\n }\n break\n }\n })\n \n return recommendations\n} // Custom event types for enhanced features\ninterface ConversationInsight {\n type: 'mood_trend' | 'topic_shift' | 'engagement_level'\n data: any\n timestamp: number\n}\n\nconst conversationInsightsTool = createTool({\n id: "generate-insights",\n description: "Generate conversation insights and trends",\n inputSchema: z.object({\n conversationHistory: z.array(z.string()),\n currentMessage: z.string(),\n }),\n outputSchema: z.object({\n insights: z.array(z.object({\n type: z.enum(['mood_trend', 'topic_shift', 'engagement_level']),\n data: z.any(),\n timestamp: z.number(),\n })),\n recommendations: z.array(z.string()),\n }),\n execute: async ({ context }) => {\n const insights: ConversationInsight[] = []\n \n // Analyze mood progression\n const recentMessages = context.conversationHistory.slice(-5)\n const moodTrend = analyzeMoodTrend(recentMessages)\n insights.push({\n type: 'mood_trend',\n data: { trend: moodTrend, confidence: 0.8 },\n timestamp: Date.now(),\n })\n \n // Detect topic shifts\n const topicShift = detectTopicShift(context.conversationHistory, context.currentMessage)\n if (topicShift) {\n insights.push({\n type: 'topic_shift',\n data: { previousTopic: topicShift.from, newTopic: topicShift.to },\n timestamp: Date.now(),\n })\n }\n \n // Generate recommendations\n const recommendations = generateRecommendations(insights)\n \n return { insights, recommendations }\n },\n})\n\nfunction analyzeMoodTrend(messages: string[]): 'improving' | 'declining' | 'stable' {\n // Simplified mood analysis implementation\n const sentimentScores = messages.map(msg => calculateSentiment(msg))\n if (sentimentScores.length < 2) return 'stable'\n \n const recent = sentimentScores.slice(-2)\n const diff = recent[1] - recent[0]\n \n if (diff > 0.1) return 'improving'\n if (diff < -0.1) return 'declining'\n return 'stable'\n}\n\nfunction detectTopicShift(history: string[], current: string): { from: string, to: string } | null {\n // Simplified topic detection - would use more sophisticated NLP in practice\n const keywords = extractKeywords(current)\n const previousKeywords = history.length > 0 ? extractKeywords(history[history.length - 1]) : []\n \n const overlap = keywords.filter(k => previousKeywords.includes(k)).length\n const threshold = Math.min(keywords.length, previousKeywords.length) * 0.3\n \n if (overlap < threshold && history.length > 0) {\n return {\n from: previousKeywords.join(', '),\n to: keywords.join(', ')\n }\n }\n \n return null\n}\n\nfunction extractKeywords(text: string): string[] {\n // Simple keyword extraction - remove common words\n const stopWords = new Set(['the', 'a', 'an', 'and', 'or', 'but', 'in', 'on', 'at', 'to', 'for', 'of', 'with', 'by'])\n return text.toLowerCase()\n .split(/\\W+/)\n .filter(word => word.length > 3 && !stopWords.has(word))\n .slice(0, 5)\n}\n\nfunction calculateSentiment(text: string): number {\n // Simple sentiment calculation\n const positiveWords = ['good', 'great', 'excellent', 'amazing', 'wonderful', 'happy', 'love', 'perfect', 'awesome']\n const negativeWords = ['bad', 'terrible', 'awful', 'hate', 'sad', 'angry', 'disappointed', 'horrible', 'worst']\n \n const words = text.toLowerCase().split(/\\W+/)\n const positive = words.filter(w => positiveWords.includes(w)).length\n const negative = words.filter(w => negativeWords.includes(w)).length\n \n return (positive - negative) / Math.max(words.length, 1)\n}\n\nfunction generateRecommendations(insights: ConversationInsight[]): string[] {\n const recommendations: string[] = []\n \n insights.forEach(insight => {\n switch (insight.type) {\n case 'mood_trend':\n if (insight.data.trend === 'declining') {\n recommendations.push("Consider asking about the user's concerns or offering support")\n } else if (insight.data.trend === 'improving') {\n recommendations.push("The user seems more positive - good time to explore their interests")\n }\n break\n case 'topic_shift':\n recommendations.push(`Topic changed from "${insight.data.previousTopic}" to "${insight.data.newTopic}" - acknowledge the transition`)\n break\n case 'engagement_level':\n if (insight.data.level < 0.5) {\n recommendations.push("User engagement seems low - try asking open-ended questions")\n }\n break\n }\n })\n \n return recommendations\n} 6.4 Enhanced CLI with Visual Feedback The enhanced CLI implementation provides comprehensive visual feedback and state management: // Enhanced event handler with custom insight processing\nconst eventHandlers = {\n // ... previous handlers ...\n\n onCustomEvent: ({ event }: { event: any }) => {\n if (event.name === 'conversation_insights') {\n console.log("\\n🧠 Conversation Insights:")\n \n event.value.insights.forEach((insight: ConversationInsight) => {\n switch (insight.type) {\n case 'mood_trend':\n const trendEmoji = insight.data.trend === 'improving' ? '📈' : \n insight.data.trend === 'declining' ? '📉' : '📊'\n console.log(` ${trendEmoji} Mood trend: ${insight.data.trend}`)\n break\n case 'topic_shift':\n console.log(` 🔄 Topic shift detected: ${insight.data.previousTopic} → ${insight.data.newTopic}`)\n break\n case 'engagement_level':\n const engagementEmoji = insight.data.level > 0.7 ? '🔥' : \n insight.data.level > 0.4 ? '👍' : '😴'\n console.log(` ${engagementEmoji} Engagement level: ${Math.round(insight.data.level * 100)}%`)\n break\n }\n })\n \n if (event.value.recommendations.length > 0) {\n console.log("\\n💡 Recommendations:")\n event.value.recommendations.forEach((rec: string) => {\n console.log(` • ${rec}`)\n })\n }\n console.log("")\n }\n },\n\n onStateEvent: ({ event }: { event: any }) => {\n if (event.type === 'STATE_SNAPSHOT') {\n console.log("📸 State updated:", JSON.stringify(event.snapshot, null, 2))\n }\n },\n} // Enhanced event handler with custom insight processing\nconst eventHandlers = {\n // ... previous handlers ...\n\n onCustomEvent: ({ event }: { event: any }) => {\n if (event.name === 'conversation_insights') {\n console.log("\\n🧠 Conversation Insights:")\n \n event.value.insights.forEach((insight: ConversationInsight) => {\n switch (insight.type) {\n case 'mood_trend':\n const trendEmoji = insight.data.trend === 'improving' ? '📈' : \n insight.data.trend === 'declining' ? '📉' : '📊'\n console.log(` ${trendEmoji} Mood trend: ${insight.data.trend}`)\n break\n case 'topic_shift':\n console.log(` 🔄 Topic shift detected: ${insight.data.previousTopic} → ${insight.data.newTopic}`)\n break\n case 'engagement_level':\n const engagementEmoji = insight.data.level > 0.7 ? '🔥' : \n insight.data.level > 0.4 ? '👍' : '😴'\n console.log(` ${engagementEmoji} Engagement level: ${Math.round(insight.data.level * 100)}%`)\n break\n }\n })\n \n if (event.value.recommendations.length > 0) {\n console.log("\\n💡 Recommendations:")\n event.value.recommendations.forEach((rec: string) => {\n console.log(` • ${rec}`)\n })\n }\n console.log("")\n }\n },\n\n onStateEvent: ({ event }: { event: any }) => {\n if (event.type === 'STATE_SNAPSHOT') {\n console.log("📸 State updated:", JSON.stringify(event.snapshot, null, 2))\n }\n },\n} 7 Conclusion The agent protocol landscape continues evolving toward standardization and interoperability. MCP functions as a universal translator, enabling seamless dialogue between AI systems and external resources, while A2A enables cross-platform agent communication. AG-UI contributes to this ecosystem by addressing the agent-user interaction domain. As agent applications become more sophisticated, the need for standardized user interaction patterns will likely drive increased AG-UI adoption. The protocol's technical foundation positions it well for broader market acceptance as developers recognize the complexity of implementing custom agent-user communication systems.