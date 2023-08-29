The 11 Pieces of Advice I Would Give to My Younger Self — Thoughts on Building 'The Information'
Too Long; Didn't ReadAs I look back on ten years of The Information, I am tremendously proud of our journalism and the fact that we’ve built one of the largest (profitable!) subscription businesses in news. I plan to carve out time over the coming months to reread many of the stories we’ve broken and reassess the industry changes that followed. I think it is also a good moment to step back and think about where the industry is headed in the next 10 years. Expect bold predictions.