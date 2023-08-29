Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The 11 Pieces of Advice I Would Give to My Younger Self — Thoughts on Building 'The Information'by@theinformation
    1,000 reads

    The 11 Pieces of Advice I Would Give to My Younger Self — Thoughts on Building 'The Information'

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    As I look back on ten years of The Information, I am tremendously proud of our journalism and the fact that we’ve built one of the largest (profitable!) subscription businesses in news. I plan to carve out time over the coming months to reread many of the stories we’ve broken and reassess the industry changes that followed. I think it is also a good moment to step back and think about where the industry is headed in the next 10 years. Expect bold predictions.
    featured image - The 11 Pieces of Advice I Would Give to My Younger Self — Thoughts on Building 'The Information'
    media #media #founders #jessica-lessin
    The Information HackerNoon profile picture

    @theinformation

    The Information

    The leading publication high-powered tech executives and founders read daily.

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native DNS Routable Domain
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Witnet to Overcome The Challenges of Developing A Truly Multichain Oracle Network
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #financial-services
    Article Thumbnail
    418 Stories To Learn About Fintech
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #fintech
    Article Thumbnail
    And the Web3 Award Goes To...
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by nakedcollector #web3-success-story-in-2023
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!