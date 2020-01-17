Tesla's Environmental Futurism And Impact

@ k0maric Kahlil Crawford Digital futurist and data journalist.

The mission of Tesla is to “accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy.” The company builds electric vehicles designed to be more efficient and faster than traditional automobiles. Tesla envisions a zero-emission future for our fossil fuel-reliant world, yet must continue to advance technologically in order to achieve this aim.

Legacy



In 2003



Strategy



In 2006, the Tesla strategy was to enter at the high end, where customers pay premiums, then accelerate the market downward to higher unit volume and lower prices with each successive model. Like most fast-growing tech companies, all of Tesla’s excess cash flow was plowed back into Research & Development (R&D) to drive down costs and bring subsequent products to market. For example, when consumers purchased the In 2003 Tesla was founded and incorporated by engineers Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. SpaceX founder Elon Musk joined as Chairman in 2004 and currently serves as CEO. In 2009 the company received a $465 million USD loan from the United States Department of Energy – as part of the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program . This led to Tesla becoming the first car corporation since Ford Motors (1956) to launch an IPO (2010) – offering 13.3 million shares ($17 per share) on NASDAQ and raising over $226 million.In 2006, the Tesla strategy was to enter at the high end, where customers pay premiums, then accelerate the market downward to higher unit volume and lower prices with each successive model. Like most fast-growing tech companies, all of Tesla’s excess cash flow was plowed back into Research & Development (R&D) to drive down costs and bring subsequent products to market. For example, when consumers purchased the Tesla Roadster sports car, their payment helped develop low-cost family cars.

In sum, the Tesla strategy was to:

Build a luxury sports car (Tesla Roadster) at a premium Use the sports car revenue to build an affordable (family) car Use the affordable car revenue to build an even more affordable (family) car While doing the above, provide zero emission electric power generation options

Culture





Tesla has revolutionized the automotive market with its unique approach to electronic vehicle manufacturing. By leveraging the capital of luxury car enthusiasts toward the development of affordable, energy efficient automotive lines, Tesla leads the vanguard of post-fossil fuel automotive lifestyle and culture. The cultural aim of Tesla’s strategy is to increase the popularity of low-carbon lifestyles, increase public preference for renewable energy, and improve wealth distribution throughout developing markets; whereas its environmental aim is to promote its electric vehicles based on climate change, environmental expansion, and waste disposal reform. In sum, Tesla’s electric car, battery and solar panel production advances business sustainability toward the resolution of relative social and environmental problems.Tesla has revolutionized the automotive market with its unique approach to electronic vehicle manufacturing. By leveraging the capital of luxury car enthusiasts toward the development of affordable, energy efficient automotive lines, Tesla leads the vanguard of post-fossil fuel automotive lifestyle and culture.

Tags