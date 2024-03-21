Targeted Ads: Ad Placements by Content Relevancy

Surveillance capitalism… How about we not make that our business model?





Here’s how HackerNoon saw it when we used equity crowdfunding to become not only a publishing company but also a software company:





“We don't want to advertise the shoes you've considered buying around the web, we do want to surface sponsors that are relevant to the subject matters being read, such as blockchain sponsors on blockchain content. We believe sponsorship is not evil, if done right. What's evil is surveillance. Our sponsors will be either site-wide or by subject matter.

We think there is a major difference between a "sponsor" and an "advertiser":

Our promotions are like billboards - relevant to the content and not the individual reader. Without sponsors, we can't make the site free for readers forever. Our sponsorship placements are minimalistic & non-intrusive. No sidebars, no popups, no video ads. We care about reading quality and will never take that experience away from the reader.

One of the main reasons Jonah Peretti left Huffington Post and started Buzzfeed was because the ad system was not baked into the tech. By increasing the ad duration and having no sales middlemen, Hacker Noon has been able to offer customers better rates and better relevancy, and we'll have healthy margins with longer-term customers. We want to own the relationship with the brands and have quality brands that validate the content. We have been extremely selective in choosing which brands to be HackerNoon sponsors and will continue to do so going forward.”

