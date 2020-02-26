Svelte: Communication Between Components

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
Software Developer from monday to friday (Healthcare sector), Game Developer in free time
<script>
import { onMount } from "svelte";
import SecretValue from "./SecretValue.svelte";
import GuessComponents from "./GuessComponent.svelte";
let secret = null;
let showSecret = false;
const getRandomInt = (min, max) => {
min = Math.ceil(min);
max = Math.floor(max);
return Math.floor(Math.random() * (max - min + 1)) + min;
}
const guessNumber = () => {
showSecret = false;
secret = getRandomInt(1, 10);
console.log(secret);
}
const onGuess = value => {
if(value == secret){
showSecret = true;
}
}
onMount(() => {
guessNumber();
});
</script>
<main>
<h1>Guess a Number</h1>
<SecretValue showSecret={showSecret} secret={secret} on:restart={guessNumber} />
<GuessComponents onGuess={onGuess} />
</main>
<style>
main {
text-align: center;
padding: 1em;
max-width: 240px;
margin: 0 auto;
}
h1 {
color: #ff3e00;
text-transform: uppercase;
font-size: 4em;
font-weight: 100;
}
@media (min-width: 640px) {
main {
max-width: none;
}
}
</style>
<script>
import { createEventDispatcher } from 'svelte';
export let secret = null;
export let showSecret = false;
const dispatch = createEventDispatcher();
const playAgain = () => {
dispatch("restart");
}
</script>
<div>
<p>{showSecret ? secret : "???"}</p>
{ #if showSecret }
<p>You won</p>
<button on:click={playAgain}>Play again</button>
{ /if }
</div>
<script>
let guessValue = "";
export let onGuess = null;
const guess = e => {
onGuess(guessValue);
}
</script>
<div>
<input bind:value={guessValue} />
<button on:click={guess}>Guess</button>
</div>
import { createEventDispatcher } from 'svelte';
const dispatch = createEventDispatcher();
dispatch("event_name");
on child and pass a method as a parameter (see App.svelte). The data you want to trigger will be passed as a detail property of the event.
on:event_name
<!-- Parent.svelte -->
<script>
import Child from "./Child.svelte";
const sayHello = (e) => {
alert("Hello " + e.detail);
}
</script>
<Child on:hello={sayHello} />
<!-- Child.svelte -->
<script>
import { createEventDispatcher } from 'svelte';
const dispatch = createEventDispatcher();
const triggerEvent = () => {
dispatch("hello", "Rock");
}
</script>
<button on:click={triggerEvent}>Call callback</button>
<!-- Parent.svelte -->
<script>
import Child from "./Child.svelte";
const callback = (message) => {
}
</script>
<Child callback={callback} />
<!-- Child.svelte -->
<script>
export let callback;
const callCallback = () => {
callback("test message");
}
</script>
<button on:click={callback}>Call callback</button>