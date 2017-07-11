Best-practices learnt from delivering a quality Angular4 application

Site Color
Text Color
Ad Color
Text Color
Evergreen
Duotone
Mysterious
Classic
or
Back in Sept 2016, just when Angular team bit the bullet and released Angular2 Final, I was able to convince my customer to use Angular2 for it’s one of bigger applications.
As some of you might recall, Angular2 went through an unusually long Alpha, Beta and RC stages. It seemed as if the entire Angular2 was re-written since the first Alpha release. So at the time of 2.0 final release, the entire Angular scene was very chaotic. There were hardly any good tutorials or resources which were working with 2.0.0.Final release.
I also did not have AngularJS(1.x) background. I had just delivered a huge SPA using Backbone-Marionette-Rivets.js stack. In the hindsight, it was a good thing to not have baggage from AngularJS!
All in all, we took a leap of faith! I placed my faith on Angular developers, community and my ability to adapt to new framework and jumped into the valley without a parachute!
Me and my core team members — we had about 3–4 weeks time to create the first spike and we all ran fence to fence; fell often but learnt a lot. My overall experience of JavaScript development scene also came handy when we scaled from 4 people to about 18 people team in couple of months.
Looking back, after 6–8 months of development and product delivery of the application, I can see that some good practices saved the day. This post summarizes them for everyone’s benefit. Without further ado, here are some of the best practices that you might want to adopt to deliver a quality Angular application…
Most of the initial curve for angular is just about getting comfortable with ES2015. So ensure all the developers on the team have READ and actually TRIED ES2015 and ES2016 flavors of JavaScript. There is A LOT to learn here but it will just make ready to face the external world tutorials which often makes use of these syntax. E.g. syntax like
() => { } or
[…a, b,] should not trip you. Or usage of
import,
class,
let,
const, etc should be first nature to your developers.
Most of the code snippets for Angular you will find online are in Typescript.. which is a superset of ES2015. I will highly recommend that you use this so that code snippets online will make sense. Also as a companion, use Visual Studio for Code as your IDE, TSLint as your linter and TSLint plugin in VSCode to ensure you get best static code analysis experience. Plus — by using TS, you don’t need Babel. Bonus: Also add Angular Language Service plugin to VSCode. This gives far better angular experience especially in the Angular templates.
Along-side ES2015, Angular is also all about being comfortable with Node and NPM Ecosystem. Any serious example will make use of package.json (npm) and node to build and run their example. Virtually EVERY angular component out there will give you instructions about how to install it using npm. So make absence of Npm and VSCode deal-breaker for your teams. Either your developers are using these tools or they are not on your team! Seriously!
Angular is all about components. Design the components first, before starting to code. By design, I mean –
Design each component with Re-usability in mind. Try to create commonly used UI element as separate component and re-use them in the screens.
Make use of some kickass starter seed projects because they would have done a great job at incorporating many features for you. I wholeheartedly recommend AngularClass webpack starter or BlackSonic’s ES6 starter. This will get you running in no time with a great foundation for large project.
Other option is to use Angular-CLI. Angular CLI is really good option for those who are finding entire ES2015+TypeScript+Angular a bit overwhelming. It abstract away quite a few things from you including entire webpack configuration. But that abstraction is also a downside since you cannot tinker around those abstracted parts. Thankfully, there is a
eject option in Angular-CLI to eject most of abstracted things.
From the beginning, stop using SystemJS and switch over to Webpack. Webpack is far more powerful and versatile tool. Optimize webpack bundles effectively to ensure that you are not bundling same modules in multiple chunks. There are bundle-analyzers from webpack which do brilliant job of telling you about this. Bonus: Webpack Learning Slides and Step-by-step code
Usage of AoT (ahead of time) compilation is a great step towards performance gains at runtime. It also reduces your bundle by about 30kb (gzipped) which is a LOT of improvement. Angular 4.0+ brings about 30% improvement in app bundles due to how it generates the AoT code.
A LOT of Angular work is about understanding what is Observable. It’s very important to understand how Observables work and becoming comfortable with RxJS library which helps you become Observable Ninja.
Lazy-load every route which don’t need at 1st page hit. Webpack2
import() function will come handy for you. Also webpack’s ng-router-loader will help automate the bundle creation for each lazy loaded module automatically..
Consider using standard widget library like PrimeNG or ValorSoft. Try to avoid JQuery as it cannot be tree-shaken.
Make use of
ng.probe() in chrome console to do effective debugging / Or make use of Augury chrome extension — which wraps ng.probe for you.
NgZone and ZoneJS are some of the dark corners of Angular. When things don’t work fine even after you trying 100 different things for many days, you might be up against these two adversaries. I call them dark corners because no error will ever tell you that that error can be fixed if you fiddle around with NgZone. You must correlate your error and potential NgZone conflict yourself 😧. As such, NgZone is quite easy to use but I did not even know it existed for almost 5 months in my project.
One of the best thing that we implemented was — process of design elaboration from each developer for their story.
I insist that my developers follow this narrative.
I have found that the developers were far more confident and their code quality improved once we established above design documentation process. Hopefully, you will find similar change in your team quality as well.
This post is adapted from my original post on my blog.
That’s it folks for now. Thank you for patiently reading till the end! If you liked the story — please follow me on twitter and hit ❤️ symbol below the story.