Destructuring in Javascript

Destructuring is a very simple concept in javascript, it allows you to pull out some variables from object/array, but it has a lot of features. Here are some cool things you can do with it!

Basics

//destructuring object const fruit = { id : 0 , name : "apple" , color : "red" }; const { name, id } = fruit; console .log(id + ": " + name); //0: apple //destructuring array const range = [ 0 , 5 ]; const [min, max] = range; console .log(min + " - " + max); //0 - 5 //destructuring objects in array const fruits = [ { id : 0 , name : "apple" , color : "red" }, { id : 1 , name : "pear" , color : "yellow" } ]; const [{ name : appleName, id : appleId}, { name : pearName}] = fruits; console .log(appleName); //apple console .log(appleId); //0 console .log(pearName); //pear

Destructuring inside of for-of loop

const fruits = [ { id : 0 , name : "apple" , color : "red" }, { id : 1 , name : "pear" , color : "yellow" } ]; for ( let { id, name } of fruits){ console .log(id + ": " + name); //first loop> 0: apple //second loop> 1: pear }

Default value

const empty = {}; const { name = "apple" , id = 5 } = empty; console .log(id + ": " + name); //5: apple const emptyRange = []; const [min = 0 , max = 100 ] = range; console .log(min + " - " + max); //0 - 100

Renaming values

const fruit = { id : 0 , name : "apple" , color : "red" }; const { name : fruitName, id : fruitId } = fruit; console .log(fruitId + ": " + fruitName); //0: apple

Destructuring function input

const printName = ( { name } ) => { console .log(name); //apple }; const fruit = { id : 0 , name : "apple" , color : "red" }; printName(fruit);

Rest operator

const fruit = { id : 0 , name : "apple" , color : "red" }; const { name, ...other } = fruit; console .log(name); //apple console .log(other); // { id: 0, color: "red" } //destructuring array const range = [ 0 , 5 , 55 , 100 ]; const [min, max, ...other] = range; console .log(min + " - " + max); //0 - 5 console .log(other); // [55, 100]

Nested properties

const fruit = { id : 0 , name : "apple" , properties : { color : "red" , hasBugs : false } }; const {name, properties : {color, hasBugs, isMature = false }} = fruit; console .log(name); //"apple" console .log(color); //"red" console .log(hasBugs); //false console .log(isMature); //uses default value: false

Swap values

let [one, two] = [ 1 , 2 ]; [two, one] = [one, two]; console .log(one); //2 console .log(two); //1

Split string

const namePassString = "hello:world" ; const [username, password] = str.split( ":" ); console .log(username); //hello console .log(password); //world

