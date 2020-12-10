Before you go, check out these stories!

0
A Beginner's Guide to Performance Optimization Using React.memo() by@Kiran

A Beginner's Guide to Performance Optimization Using React.memo()

December 10th 2020 578 reads
Author profile picture

@KiranKiran

Content Writer at Truemark Technology. Company Website Link - https://www.truemark.dev/

React.memo
is a higher-order component provided by React that will return a memoized version of the component that only changes if one of the props has changed. It is the same as 
PureComponent
but instead of classes 
React.memo
is used for functional components.

Why use React.memo?

React.memo
memoizes the rendered output then skips unnecessary rendering. This helps to prevent unnecessary re-rendering of components and computations needed for component rendering.

React.memo in action

As an example implementation lets create a component which will:

  • Greet user
  • Show number of times user has greeted
  • Let user greet using button

Let’s create and add a function/method on 

GreetUser
component that does the work of simulating some heavy computations while rendering the component.

// userGreeting.js

const UserGreeting = () => {
  const getUserName = () => {
    let i = 0;
    while (i < 3000000000) i++;

    return 'John Doe';
  };

  return <div>Hello {getUserName()},</div>;
};

GreetingCount
and 
Button
components will show the count and increment greet count on click respectively and do not have any heavy computations.

// greetingCount.js

const GreetingCount = ({ count }) => (
  return <div>You greeted me {count} times.</div>;
);
// button.js

const Button = ({ title, onClick }) => (
  <button onClick={onClick}>{title}</button>
);

And the parent component will import all these components and have a method to update the greetings count.

//App.js

const App = () => {
  const [greetCount, setGreetCount] = useState(0);
  const onGreet = () => {
    setGreetCount(greetCount + 1);
  };

  return (
    <div className='App'>
      <UserGreeting />
      <GreetingCount count={greetCount} />
      <Button title='Hi' onClick={onGreet} />
    </div>
  );};

Problem

As you can see that there is a delay for certain intervals before the UI updates after the button is clicked. This is because when we click on the button the state changes so every component is rerendered and the 

GreetUser
component is rerendered as well. The 
getUserName
method is executed again due to a re-render of the 
GreetUser
component thus causing a delay in UI update.

Solution

So the solution for the above problem is to use 

React.memo()
. The 
React.memo()
method will memoize the component and does a shallow comparison of the component and since none of the props in 
GreetUser

component has been changed, it will skip re-rendering of this component. This will prevent the recomputation during the render and the UI updates quickly. For this we will wrap the component with 
React.memo()
and export it.

const UserGreeting = () => {
  // code here};

export default React.memo(UserGreeting);

Result:

As you can see now that the component does not re-render the 

GreetUser
component and the UI is updated without any delay.

You can find the complete example on CodeSandbox

This post was first published on DevPostbyTruemark.

