A Beginner's Guide to Performance Optimization Using React.memo()

Kiran

React.memo

PureComponent

React.memo

Why use React.memo?

is a higher-order component provided by React that will return a memoized version of the component that only changes if one of the props has changed. It is the same asbut instead of classesis used for functional components.

React.memo

React.memo in action

memoizes the rendered output then skips unnecessary rendering. This helps to prevent unnecessary re-rendering of components and computations needed for component rendering.

As an example implementation lets create a component which will:

Greet user

Show number of times user has greeted

Let user greet using button

Let’s create and add a function/method on

GreetUser

// userGreeting.js const UserGreeting = () => { const getUserName = () => { let i = 0 ; while (i < 3000000000 ) i++; return 'John Doe' ; }; return < div > Hello {getUserName()}, </ div > ; };

component that does the work of simulating some heavy computations while rendering the component.

GreetingCount

Button

// greetingCount.js const GreetingCount = ( { count } ) => ( return < div > You greeted me {count} times. </ div > ; ); // button.js const Button = ( { title, onClick } ) => ( < button onClick = {onClick} > {title} </ button > );

andcomponents will show the count and increment greet count on click respectively and do not have any heavy computations.

And the parent component will import all these components and have a method to update the greetings count.

//App.js const App = () => { const [greetCount, setGreetCount] = useState( 0 ); const onGreet = () => { setGreetCount(greetCount + 1 ); }; return ( < div className = 'App' > <UserGreeting /> <GreetingCount count={greetCount} /> <Button title='Hi' onClick={onGreet} /> </div> );};

Problem

As you can see that there is a delay for certain intervals before the UI updates after the button is clicked. This is because when we click on the button the state changes so every component is rerendered and the

GreetUser

getUserName

GreetUser

Solution

component is rerendered as well. Themethod is executed again due to a re-render of thecomponent thus causing a delay in UI update.

So the solution for the above problem is to use

React.memo()

React.memo()

GreetUser

React.memo()

const UserGreeting = () => { // code here}; export default React.memo(UserGreeting);

. Themethod will memoize the component and does a shallow comparison of the component and since none of the props incomponent has been changed, it will skip re-rendering of this component. This will prevent the recomputation during the render and the UI updates quickly. For this we will wrap the component withand export it.

As you can see now that the component does not re-render the

GreetUser

component and the UI is updated without any delay.

You can find the complete example on CodeSandbox

This post was first published on DevPostbyTruemark.

Share this story @ Kiran Kiran Read my stories

