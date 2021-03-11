Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Opens March 18th

Back in November 2016, Nintendo and Universal Parks & Resorts announced a collaboration to bring Nintendo-themed areas to Universal theme parks across the globe. The opening for the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan was previously delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, Nintendo has confirmed this week that the Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will be open to the general public starting March 18.

Nintendo Announces Super Nintendo World via Twitter

Nintendo issued the announcement via the company’s official Twitter account, which can be viewed below. The theme park’s opening has been delayed up to a year due to the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, as detailed by Nintendo’s official Japanese website

In the initial announcement, Universal Parks and Nintendo revealed that the Super Nintendo World would also be brought to the Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood, with the promise that the Nintendo areas will be “expansive, immersive and interactive,” featuring multiple rides/attractions, shops and restaurants.

The Orlando Sentinel reported earlier this month that the grand opening for Universal’s Epic Universe Park, featuring Super Nintendo World, is now expected to open in 2025. It was originally slated to open in 2023. However, the pandemic and a construction delay caused the date to be pushed back two years.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is currently under construction as part of a new park expansion. Unfortunately, its opening date is TBA. So, fans in the United States will have to wait a while longer to experience the Super Nintendo World for themselves.

You can also check out a video detailing Super Nintendo World at Nintendo Direct from last December below.

