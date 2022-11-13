Suhail Doshi Pivots MightyApp Startup Into PlaygroundAI

This Tech Twitter thread is by Suhail Doshi (source 11/13/22). His bio reads ‘Pizzatarian, programmer, & music maker.’

1/ A bit of news: last week I decided to stop working on Mighty after 3.5 years. If anyone is interested in buying the IP, please reach out.





This week our team will begin work on making new kinds of creative tools using advances in AI. A new kind of Adobe Creative Suite.





2/ Why shutdown Mighty?





Much of the web is bound by single core performance of JS. The headwinds of the semi conductor industry are too strong to succeed at providing enough benefit for users. We could improve things by 2x but not 5-10x. Ok business, not mass market changing.





3/ While I am excited for the next thing because I love creative tools + AI, I am still sad about how much energy I put into something for a while but I am happy to have tried.





That said, if it’s not going to work, I won’t waste our time or money.





4/ I think there’s a large opportunity to make an experience using many advances in AI (not just diffusion) to make a new kind of Creative Suite. A different set of products with a brand new UX.





More details later when we have something we think is impressive.





5/ For now back to building, talking to users, and shipping





6/ How it started: It all started @ 60ms. Secret achievement of the day.





7/ For those curious: we have about 50% of all money raised left. Enough to do another Mighty. And I’ll give it my all again because what else would I do anyway?





8/ If you’re an iOS developer, AI hacker, or a great full stack front end dev with an eye for design, please reach out.





We are hiring.





9/ Ok, ok - everyone keeps asking me what the new thing is and I am not one to keep things a secret. Introducing http://playgroundai.com - have fun.