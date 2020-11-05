Before you go, check out these stories!

7 Best Photo Editing Software for Beginners by@aasif-khan

7 Best Photo Editing Software for Beginners

November 5th 2020
Author profile picture

@aasif-khanAasif Khan

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & App Builder, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics

A photograph is worth a thousand words. It can express what words fail to articulate. In this digital era, every business is working to improve its social presence. If you want to post product photographs on the social media page or wish to add a featured image with every blog you publish, you should optimize every photo using high-quality photo editing software.

To make truly amazing images for your business, you need the image editing software available. Prior to sharing any image digitally, you must give it a final touch. There are platforms available online with incredibly advanced features.

What is Photo Editing Software?

Photo editing software lets users enhance or retouch digital images. They contain numerous tools that can help from basic retouching to advance customization of images. Every software available online is equipped with different tools to cater to your business needs. You should start experimenting with a few of the software to choose the best option for your business.

10 Benefits

Every business needs this software to make their products look more attractive. Let us go through some major benefits of the software.

  1. Fix the imperfections in the photographs
  2. Quickly make the corrective changes
  3. Resize or scale images
  4. Eradicate unwanted features from photos
  5. Give aesthetic appeal to images
  6. Make photographs compatible with multi-platforms
  7. Refresh same photos for multiple usages
  8. Compress image to reduce site loading times
  9. Help in effortless customization
  10. Make brand promotion an easy task

List of 7 Best Photo Editing Software

Here is the list of top 7 photo editing software to edit your photographs and make them more expressive:

  1. Appy Pie’s Photo Editor
  2. Luminar 4
  3. Photoshop
  4. Paintshop
  5. GIMP
  6. Lightroom
  7. Photopea

1. Appy Pie

Appy Pie’s free online editor lets you quickly edit and customize your digital photos. The software, with plenty of image retouching tools, helps you make your images perfect for your brand promotion. Let us understand what makes Appy Pie an excellent editing tool.

  • Clean and uncluttered user interface
  • Features can be accessed with a simple toggle
  • Possesses plenty of tools from basic to advanced
  • Availability of advanced post-production online photo effects
  • No hassle of purchase and install
  • Eases of use to customize the effects of any photo
  • Allows saving the image in both PNG and JPEG formats
  • Opens availability of tool, i.e., not even login ID is needed
  • Cleans the cache memory after the session is completed
  • No third-party ads are available for distraction

Appy Pie is one of the best photo editors which takes away all the flaws of your digital image within a few clicks. It lets you turn your raw images into amazingly attractive photographs.

2. Luminar 4

Skylum Luminar 4 is the latest version of Luminar which offers revolutionary tools and AI technology to give power to your creative instincts of photo editing. It has numerous features that can help you transform your images to all-new levels. Let us go through some of them.

  • All-in-one photo editor which can both organize and edit an image
  • Highly effective AI-based editing tools
  • Efficiently used as a standalone program or as a plugin with other software
  • Highly intuitive interface
  • Provides online tutorials for a better understanding
  • Makes batch processing task simple and easy
  • Ranges from essential to professional features for everyone
  • Consists of a variety of tools like AI sky replacement, detail enhancer, dodge, and burn, and much more.

Luminar 4 is a photo editing software with a variety of tools that can help you in making images a perfect fit for your brand promotion. It lets you create unbelievable masterpieces for different styles of photos.

3. Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is one of the most widely used image editing software. Beginners might find it intimidating at first but once they learn the software, they can customize any digital image in thousands of ways with Adobe Photoshop. It stands out due to numerous features. A few of them are mentioned below.

  • Clean, intuitive, and slick interface
  • A variety of tools are available to edit complex composite images
  • User-friendly tool panel with a flyout animation to show how tools work
  • Offers layer-based editing, i.e., allows selective editing of any image
  • One-time subscription with a nominal fee
  • Stores image editing progress in the cloud
  • Allows working with multiple panels at the same time
  • Provides several tools for smart sharpening to reduce halo effects.

Photoshop is one of the popular editing software used by both beginners and advanced designers. It allows users to experiment with their creative instincts and make the images exactly what they wish for.

4. PaintShop Photo Editing Software

PaintShop is a powerful software that offers every feature craved by designers. Both beginners and professionals can easily turn your images at all-new levels with PaintShop. Here are some of the exclusive features offered by PaintShop.

  • Offers features for 360-degree photo editing
  • Touchscreen compatible
  • Suitable for Windows users
  • Content-aware editing technology
  • Provides tools for layer-based image editing
  • Supports plugins in addition to built-in filters and effects
  • Retouches images with color correction and other features
  • Tutorials are available for easy understanding of software
  • Offers tools for turning your photos into paintings
  • Have built-in templates to inspire budding designers.

PaintShop allows users to discover a world full of creative possibilities and bring life to your photographs. It provides highly effective AI-based features and tools to create the best of the real digital images.

5. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program)

GIMP is suitable for professional graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, and even beginners. It has a variety of customization options and third-party plugins to make your photo editing experience unique. Let us go through some of the major features offered by GIMP.

  • Cross-platform image editor available for various operating systems
  • Provides tools for high-quality image manipulation
  • Offers intuitive interface with mockups to understand the functionality of each tool
  • Absence of third-party ads to make users experience seamless
  • The interface can be customized to provide a friendly environment to designers
  • Many images can be opened at once which eases the photo editing process
  • The corrective mode is available the eliminate perspective distortion
  • Offers top-notch color management features for high fidelity color reproduction while editing photos

GIMP is one of the photo editing software which offers a high level of customization and provides numerous tools to edit photos. It gives artists the flexibility to turn images into highly unique creations.

6. Lightroom

Lightroom is one of the most popular photo editing software which lets you edit your raw digital images and turn them into masterpieces. It is a cloud-based software that helps artists explore an all-new world of editing.

  • All-in-one image cataloging and raw processing
  • Requires less effort touch-up photos to cater to business needs
  • Allow importing an entire folder of images and start editing them all together
  • Supports all major formats of RAW files
  • Offers organizing capabilities of photos
  • Provides storage space for saving your edited images
  • Built-in tutorials for understanding software
  • Raw file editor for correcting exposure and white balance in images
  • Graduated filter for normalizing overexposed or darkened pictures

Lightroom has easy-to-use tools for giving the required touch up to your digital images. It gives you the choice to start editing your photos on mobile, web, or desktop. Lightroom lets you experiment with your creative instincts.

7. Photopea

Photopea is a free online photo editor that supports various formats of raw images. It allows creating an all-new edited image from your original one. It is one of the most advanced and affordable photo editing tools with a variety of features. Some of them are mentioned below.

  • Completely free and internet-based software
  • Layer based photo editing tool
  • Offers refine edge tool to work with complex shapes in images
  • Provides scope for experimenting with original colors of photos
  • Automation for recording earlier work and applying to other documents

Photopea is a photo editing software suited to both beginners and professionals. It helps you in editing your digital images and turns your imagination into reality.

Final Thoughts

You can choose any one of them depending on which best caters to your business needs. Make sure you experiment with at least two to three software before selecting the one which can fulfill your requirements.

Let your creative instincts do magic with your images!

