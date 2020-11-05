7 Best Photo Editing Software for Beginners

A photograph is worth a thousand words. It can express what words fail to articulate. In this digital era, every business is working to improve its social presence. If you want to post product photographs on the social media page or wish to add a featured image with every blog you publish, you should optimize every photo using high-quality photo editing software.

To make truly amazing images for your business, you need the image editing software available. Prior to sharing any image digitally, you must give it a final touch. There are platforms available online with incredibly advanced features.

What is Photo Editing Software?

Photo editing software lets users enhance or retouch digital images. They contain numerous tools that can help from basic retouching to advance customization of images. Every software available online is equipped with different tools to cater to your business needs. You should start experimenting with a few of the software to choose the best option for your business.

10 Benefits

Every business needs this software to make their products look more attractive. Let us go through some major benefits of the software.

Fix the imperfections in the photographs Quickly make the corrective changes Resize or scale images Eradicate unwanted features from photos Give aesthetic appeal to images Make photographs compatible with multi-platforms Refresh same photos for multiple usages Compress image to reduce site loading times Help in effortless customization Make brand promotion an easy task

List of 7 Best Photo Editing Software

Here is the list of top 7 photo editing software to edit your photographs and make them more expressive:

1. Appy Pie

Appy Pie’s free online editor lets you quickly edit and customize your digital photos. The software, with plenty of image retouching tools, helps you make your images perfect for your brand promotion. Let us understand what makes Appy Pie an excellent editing tool.

Clean and uncluttered user interface

Features can be accessed with a simple toggle

Possesses plenty of tools from basic to advanced

Availability of advanced post-production online photo effects

No hassle of purchase and install

Eases of use to customize the effects of any photo

Allows saving the image in both PNG and JPEG formats

Opens availability of tool, i.e., not even login ID is needed

Cleans the cache memory after the session is completed

No third-party ads are available for distraction

Appy Pie is one of the best photo editors which takes away all the flaws of your digital image within a few clicks. It lets you turn your raw images into amazingly attractive photographs.

2. Luminar 4

Skylum Luminar 4 is the latest version of Luminar which offers revolutionary tools and AI technology to give power to your creative instincts of photo editing. It has numerous features that can help you transform your images to all-new levels. Let us go through some of them.

All-in-one photo editor which can both organize and edit an image

Highly effective AI-based editing tools

Efficiently used as a standalone program or as a plugin with other software

Highly intuitive interface

Provides online tutorials for a better understanding

Makes batch processing task simple and easy

Ranges from essential to professional features for everyone

Consists of a variety of tools like AI sky replacement, detail enhancer, dodge, and burn, and much more.

Luminar 4 is a photo editing software with a variety of tools that can help you in making images a perfect fit for your brand promotion. It lets you create unbelievable masterpieces for different styles of photos.

3. Adobe Photoshop

Adobe Photoshop is one of the most widely used image editing software. Beginners might find it intimidating at first but once they learn the software, they can customize any digital image in thousands of ways with Adobe Photoshop. It stands out due to numerous features. A few of them are mentioned below.

Clean, intuitive, and slick interface

A variety of tools are available to edit complex composite images

User-friendly tool panel with a flyout animation to show how tools work

Offers layer-based editing, i.e., allows selective editing of any image

One-time subscription with a nominal fee

Stores image editing progress in the cloud

Allows working with multiple panels at the same time

Provides several tools for smart sharpening to reduce halo effects.

Photoshop is one of the popular editing software used by both beginners and advanced designers. It allows users to experiment with their creative instincts and make the images exactly what they wish for.

4. PaintShop Photo Editing Software

PaintShop is a powerful software that offers every feature craved by designers. Both beginners and professionals can easily turn your images at all-new levels with PaintShop. Here are some of the exclusive features offered by PaintShop.

Offers features for 360-degree photo editing

Touchscreen compatible

Suitable for Windows users

Content-aware editing technology

Provides tools for layer-based image editing

Supports plugins in addition to built-in filters and effects

Retouches images with color correction and other features

Tutorials are available for easy understanding of software

Offers tools for turning your photos into paintings

Have built-in templates to inspire budding designers.

PaintShop allows users to discover a world full of creative possibilities and bring life to your photographs. It provides highly effective AI-based features and tools to create the best of the real digital images.

5. GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program)

GIMP is suitable for professional graphic designers, photographers, illustrators, and even beginners. It has a variety of customization options and third-party plugins to make your photo editing experience unique. Let us go through some of the major features offered by GIMP.

Cross-platform image editor available for various operating systems

Provides tools for high-quality image manipulation

Offers intuitive interface with mockups to understand the functionality of each tool

Absence of third-party ads to make users experience seamless

The interface can be customized to provide a friendly environment to designers

Many images can be opened at once which eases the photo editing process

The corrective mode is available the eliminate perspective distortion

Offers top-notch color management features for high fidelity color reproduction while editing photos

GIMP is one of the photo editing software which offers a high level of customization and provides numerous tools to edit photos. It gives artists the flexibility to turn images into highly unique creations.

6. Lightroom

Lightroom is one of the most popular photo editing software which lets you edit your raw digital images and turn them into masterpieces. It is a cloud-based software that helps artists explore an all-new world of editing.

All-in-one image cataloging and raw processing

Requires less effort touch-up photos to cater to business needs

Allow importing an entire folder of images and start editing them all together

Supports all major formats of RAW files

Offers organizing capabilities of photos

Provides storage space for saving your edited images

Built-in tutorials for understanding software

Raw file editor for correcting exposure and white balance in images

Graduated filter for normalizing overexposed or darkened pictures

Lightroom has easy-to-use tools for giving the required touch up to your digital images. It gives you the choice to start editing your photos on mobile, web, or desktop. Lightroom lets you experiment with your creative instincts.

7. Photopea

Photopea is a free online photo editor that supports various formats of raw images. It allows creating an all-new edited image from your original one. It is one of the most advanced and affordable photo editing tools with a variety of features. Some of them are mentioned below.

Completely free and internet-based software

Layer based photo editing tool

Offers refine edge tool to work with complex shapes in images

Provides scope for experimenting with original colors of photos

Automation for recording earlier work and applying to other documents

Photopea is a photo editing software suited to both beginners and professionals. It helps you in editing your digital images and turns your imagination into reality.

Final Thoughts

You can choose any one of them depending on which best caters to your business needs. Make sure you experiment with at least two to three software before selecting the one which can fulfill your requirements.

Let your creative instincts do magic with your images!

