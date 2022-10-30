Student Spaceshot Rocket Clubs — Part 1 (USA)

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coins Mentioned

Liquid propulsion and spaceshot rocket clubs have popped up at high schools and colleges worldwide. These clubs give students hands-on experience designing, building, and testing rockets using liquid propellants. MIT's MIT Rocket Team has been around for over 50 years and has launched many successful rockets, including a recent one that reached an altitude of over 30 km. Other notable clubs include those at Stanford University, the University of Southern California, and Purdue University. The most well-known of these clubs is probably the one at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.