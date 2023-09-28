Structs in Solidity: The Cornerstone of Data Organization in Ethereum Smart Contracts

Too Long; Didn't Read In Solidity, structs are user-defined data types that allow us to group multiple variables of different types under a single name, making it easier to manage and organize data in your smart contracts. We can define a struct using the struct keyword and then instantiate it in various ways: by directly passing values in the order they're declared, using key-value pairs for explicit field assignment, or creating an empty instance and updating each field individually. Whether we're building simple or complex smart contracts, mastering structs is essential for writing clean, efficient, and maintainable code.