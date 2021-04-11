Streets of Rage 4 to Receive new Mr. X Nightmare DLC

Dotemu has announced a new upcoming paid DLC release for Streets of Rage 4. The upcoming Mr. X Nightmare DLC will add new playable characters, along with a new Survival game mode.

Additionally, Dotemu also confirmed a separate free episode that will be released along with the DLC on all platforms with additional content later on. The Mr. X Nightmare release will be available later this year for the game on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

One of the new playable characters is officer Estel Aguirre. Previously, she appeared as a boss fight-style enemy. Now, she’s going to go off-duty to join forces with the game’s heroes for the first time.

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare DLC Revealed

Also new to the Mr. X Nightmare DLC is new original music from Tee Lopes, the composer and arranger for such titles as Sonic Mania, League of Legends, Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and more. Besides the new gameplay mode, playable characters and music, the DLC will offer up players new combat moves and new in-game weapons.

Streets of Rage 4 was a strong success last year, boasting strong reviews, and the game reportedly sold over 1.5 million digital copies as of September 2020 (via wccftech). So, that Dotemu will continue supporting the game is great news for the player base. However, the DLC does not yet have an official launch date.

Streets of Rage 4 is currently available for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Windows PC, macOS and Linux. The reveal trailer for the Mr. X Nightmare DLC is available below:

