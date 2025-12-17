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Stop the Generative AI Arms Race Before It Stops Us

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December 17th, 2025
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machine-learning#artificial-intelligence#save-human-action-organization#hu-jiaqi#survival-of-humanity#ai-humanity-survival#will-humans-survive-ai#ai-destroys-humans#hackernoon-top-story

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