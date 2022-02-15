Stocks will be More Profitable than Crypto - Interview With Bryan Applegate

I have written about video games for over 3-4 years. I'm extremely passionate about game playing and the games industry.
Hey Hackers! I’m Bryan Applegate, and I’m a VideoGames Writer for Hackernoon.
First of all, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community for recognizing me as the winner of:
HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - VIDEOGAMES
To have won this award… It gives me credibility in this medium as a Legitimate Videogames Journalist. I feel equal to my more successful peers.
I intend to create more awesome, informative, and truthful video game news, reviews, and coverage in general as this year progresses.
My goals for 2022 are to take the writing prowess I got from here, and bring that level of expertise to the Theatre Journalism community. In doing so, I hope to be further recognized in the Journalism Community.
Art theft in the form of easy-to-generate NFTs is one of the fastest-growing trends in the world as of late. My best solution is to back up all your important art drawing files before they are stolen.
Another current trend is the decline in Crypto in general. For this one, the solution is super easy: IF you have ANY money invested in Crypto, take what is left out of there and invest it in something else like Stocks. They’ll be more stable than Crypto is, currently.
For my 3rd trend of choice, I’d like to go over NFTs again, but it’s more about their slowing entrance into the videogames industry. Several games companies, such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, etc. are all into implementing NFT JPEGS into their games, with well-earned universal outcry. The best solution to this problem is to listen to consumers and NOT implement them.
I would like you to know that I’m still in college, and as much as I want to be recognized for my writing, I don’t want to be immortalized as an NFT either.
I think - after some long thought, of course - that something special about me is my attention to detail and ability to find news without ay supervision. It permeates from my increasing time as a theatre actor to -of course - games journalism.
Not currently listening to a song or album.
I wish more people knew about the volatility of Cryptocurrency.
I’m a theatre actor and an award-winning Videogames journalist. I look forward to being interviewed if I end up winning again this year.
