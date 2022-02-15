Stocks will be More Profitable than Crypto - Interview With Bryan Applegate

I won for HackerNoon 2021 Contributor of the Year - VIDEOGSMES. Here's my Interview with the team.

I have written about video games for over 3-4 years. I'm extremely passionate about game playing and the games industry.





Photo by HackerNoon.





Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! If you’re an actual winner of an award, or simply feel like a winner today, the link for the template is HERE.





Hey Hackers! I’m Bryan Applegate, and I’m a VideoGames Writer for Hackernoon.





First of all, I’d like to say a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community for recognizing me as the winner of:





HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - VIDEOGAMES





HackerNoon Reporter: What does it mean for you to win this title?

To have won this award… It gives me credibility in this medium as a Legitimate Videogames Journalist. I feel equal to my more successful peers.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2022?

I intend to create more awesome, informative, and truthful video game news, reviews, and coverage in general as this year progresses.

What are some of the goals you’re looking forward to accomplishing in 2022 (whether it be through company initiatives or your personal journey)?

My goals for 2022 are to take the writing prowess I got from here, and bring that level of expertise to the Theatre Journalism community. In doing so, I hope to be further recognized in the Journalism Community.

As you look at the variety of concerning trends in the world around you, what solutions can you think of? Name three trends and three solutions. Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

Art theft in the form of easy-to-generate NFTs is one of the fastest-growing trends in the world as of late. My best solution is to back up all your important art drawing files before they are stolen.





Another current trend is the decline in Crypto in general. For this one, the solution is super easy: IF you have ANY money invested in Crypto, take what is left out of there and invest it in something else like Stocks. They’ll be more stable than Crypto is, currently.





For my 3rd trend of choice, I’d like to go over NFTs again, but it’s more about their slowing entrance into the videogames industry. Several games companies, such as Ubisoft, Square Enix, etc. are all into implementing NFT JPEGS into their games, with well-earned universal outcry. The best solution to this problem is to listen to consumers and NOT implement them.

After participating in this journey, is there anything that you would like the HackerNoon team to know?

I would like you to know that I’m still in college, and as much as I want to be recognized for my writing, I don’t want to be immortalized as an NFT either.

What is something special about you or your company that you’ve rarely had the chance to properly share but really wanted to? (Give this one a proper think, I’ll know if you didn’t!)

I think - after some long thought, of course - that something special about me is my attention to detail and ability to find news without ay supervision. It permeates from my increasing time as a theatre actor to -of course - games journalism.

What song or music album are you currently enjoying?

Not currently listening to a song or album.

What are some concepts you wish people knew more about?

I wish more people knew about the volatility of Cryptocurrency.

Is there anything else you’d like me to know? It can be anything.

I’m a theatre actor and an award-winning Videogames journalist. I look forward to being interviewed if I end up winning again this year.









Thank you for everything that you do! – HackerNoon Team.





P.S. If you enjoy getting interviewed (AKA, the ol’ intellectual stimulation, check out some more interviews here !)





For more information:





Read about the Noonies here . To see all of the winners you may visit this site , pick any award, and view the name that appears at the top. Or follow this account for posts with the list of names released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.





Read the FAQs about Startups here or here . To see all of the winners you may visit this site , pick any city and view the name that appears at the top. Or follow this account for posts with the list of names released over the course of the week of February 14, 2022.









Thank you to all of our sponsors! We truly appreciate your contribution to the tech world and thus the future!





Startups :

Blockster , Brex , FreeCodeCamp , LaunchDarkly , Coil , Udacity , Udemy , Vercel , Asia Pacific Transgender Network , Bybit , Everscale Network





Noonies :