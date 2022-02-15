Autonomous APIs are the Future - Interview with Jean Machuca, Founder, QCObjects

















Hey Hackers! I'm Jean Machuca and I'm the Author & Founder @ QCObjects.





First of all, I'd like to say a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community for recognizing QCObjects as the winner of:





Startups of the Year 2021





If you have made a video acceptance speech on YouTube (whether a tasteful comedic one or a serious one), please post the link here:





Click here to check out our new demo video





HackerNoon Reporter: What does it mean for you to win this title?

This is a recognition to the effort of the people who have worked on the team of QCObjects, the people who have contributed to the open-source, but it is also a recognition to the thousands of enterprise application developers around the world that are whiling to change their mindset and looking to find new ways to code for large scale projects. It is also important to recognize the talent in the Latam region for high-tech projects.

How do you or your company intend to embrace the responsibility of this title in 2022?

This is a huge responsibility as there is a rising number of amazing new startups coming on from Chile and Latam. What I want to do is pave the path for these startups to show up somehow.

What are some of the goals you’re looking forward to accomplishing in 2022 (whether it be through company initiatives or your personal journey)?

I want QCObjects to become the engine of a new world-class ecosystem of enterprise applications. This is a long way to go. In 2022 I’ll continue to contribute to the open-source with new tools and libraries that open more possibilities for creative people.





As you look at the variety of concerning trends in the world around you, what solutions can you think of? Name three trends and three solutions. Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

I think Autonomous APIs are becoming a huge trend. This magical idea of that an artificial intelligence could someday and somehow code an API of APIs that are working together for a common goal, you know… is becoming a bit real. I guess robotics programming interfaces (RAPID) and biometrics applications programming interfaces (BioAPI) are the next steps (they have always been). If you can code an API that could control a robot, you could also code an API for a microchip, then you could install that microchip inside vital tissue, probably making some signals to skin nerves. You could make sequences to these signals. You know… to code brains… some guy who is dreaming on Mars is already thinking in that. I think that particular idea of the future is not very far from now. In fact, I think in the next couple of years we will be talking a lot about bioethics.

After participating in this journey, is there anything that you would like the HackerNoon team to know?

I’m human. I’m not perfect.

What is something special about you or your company that you’ve rarely had the chance to properly share but really wanted to? (Give this one a proper think, I’ll know if you didn’t!)

I’ve coded my first algorithm without a computer. I did it with a pen on a piece of paper in a math class when I was 13th y/o. I made an asymmetric maze and I drew a set of triangles and circles positioned on it. When you passed through the maze, some of the triangles and circles were represented by a number or a letter. Together, they represented a hidden code. Some people could solve the maze, and some others could solve the math involved. The teacher found me drawing during his class and called my parents to punish me by not paying attention in class.

What song or music album are you currently enjoying?

I secretly love a Norwegian singer called Astrid S. She has an acoustic voice that is amazing at the time it is relaxing and rhythmic. I also enjoy a lot the epic music of Audiomachine.

What are some concepts you wish people knew more about?

I wish people to spend more time understanding algorithms and patterns. These concepts could change your perception of life and reality in a way that gives you some extra brainpower.

Is there anything else you’d like me to know? It can be anything.





If you code JavaScript, learn QCObjects framework. It is free and open-source!





