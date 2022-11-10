Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Steam Deck Overheating: What You Need to Knowby@janhajek
    15,937 reads

    Steam Deck Overheating: What You Need to Know

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The Steam Deck is a device that allows users to play games on their televisions. It is a small, square-shaped box that can be plugged into the TV. Users have been reporting that the device has been overheating and not working properly. The company has issued a statement saying that they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. In the meantime, they advise users to take a few simple steps to help keep their devices from overheating. There are a few alternatives to the Steam Deck, including the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series S.

    Companies Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Steam Deck Overheating: What You Need to Know
    gaming#steam-deck#xbox#playstation#steam
    Jan Hajek HackerNoon profile picture

    @janhajek

    Jan Hajek

    Receive Stories from @janhajek

    react to story with heart
    Jan Hajek HackerNoon profile picture
    by Jan Hajek @janhajek.Develop websites and blogs as a hobby. Once bought 250 domains and still don't know what to do with them.
    My tech and SEO blog
    Tatum Games-Gaming

    Write About Unity and Win Up to $3000!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Shortage of AMD and Nvidia GPUs Causes Gamers Grief
    Published at May 19, 2021 by janhajek #graphics-card
    Article Thumbnail
    34 Stories To Learn About Review
    Published at Aug 26, 2023 by learn #review
    Article Thumbnail
    58 Stories To Learn About Raspberry Pi
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by learn #raspberry-pi
    Article Thumbnail
    Expressing Gains in PID Controllers Through Mathematical Notation
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by andreysolovev #mathematics
    Article Thumbnail
    BinaryX Hackathon: $25,000 in Cash Prizes For Game Devs Who Want to Shape the Future of GameFi
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by chainwire #game-development
    Article Thumbnail
    34 Stories To Learn About Pc
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by learn #pc
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa