Steam Deck Overheating: What You Need to Know

The Steam Deck is a device that allows users to play games on their televisions. It is a small, square-shaped box that can be plugged into the TV. Users have been reporting that the device has been overheating and not working properly. The company has issued a statement saying that they are aware of the issue and are working on a fix. In the meantime, they advise users to take a few simple steps to help keep their devices from overheating. There are a few alternatives to the Steam Deck, including the Nintendo Switch and the Xbox Series S.