Static Full-Text Search in Next.js with WebAssembly, Rust, and Xor Filters

I always knew I wanted a full-text search feature for the articles in my portfolio to provide the visitors with quick access to the content they are interested in. After migrating to Contentlayer, it doesn't seem to be so far-fetched anymore. So I started exploring🚀
tinysearch: A WebAssembly Full-text Search Engine
After some researching, I found a search engine called
tinysearch. It's a static search engine built with Rust and WebAssembly (Wasm). The author Matthias Endler wrote an amazing blog post about how
tinysearch came about.
I loved the idea of constructing a minimalistic search engine at build time and shipping it in optimized low-level code to the browsers. So I decided to use
tinysearch as the blueprint and write my own search engine to integrate with my Next.js static site.
I highly recommend reading
tinysearch's codebase. It's very well-written. My search engine's implementation is a simplified version of it. The core logic is the same.
Very simple:
You can try out the search function on the Articles page!
At the time of writing this article, there are:
For the full-text search to work for static sites that are priming for speed, the code size has to be small.
Most modern browsers now support WebAssembly. They are able to run native WebAssembly code and binary alongside JavaScript.
The concept for the search function is straightforward. It takes in a query string as a parameter. In the function, we tokenize the query into search terms. We then give a ranking score to each article based on how many search terms does it contain. Finally, we rank the articles by relevancy. The higher the score, the more relevant it is.
The flow looks like this:
Scoring the articles is where the most computing comes in. A naive approach would be transforming each article into a hash set that contains all the unique words in the article. We can calculate the score by simply counting how many search terms are in the hash set.
You can imagine that this is not the most memory-efficient approach with a hash set. There are better data structures to replace it: xor filters.
Xor filters are relatively new data structures that allow us to estimate whether a value exists or not. It's fast and memory-efficient so it's very suitable for full-text search.
Instead of storing the actual input values like a hash set, xor filters store fingerprints (L-bit hashed sequence) of input values in a specific way. When looking for whether a value exists in the filter, it checks if the fingerprint of the value is present.
However, Xor filters have a couple of trade-offs:
Since I had the article data generated by Contentlayer, I constructed the xor filters by feeding them with the data before the WebAssembly is built. I then serialized the xor filters and stored them in a file. To use the filters in the WebAssembly, all I needed to do was to read from the storage file and deserialize the filters.
The filter generation flow looks like this:
xorf crate is a good choice for xor filters implementation because it offers serialization/deserialization and a few features that improve memory efficiency and false-positive rate. It also provides a very handy
HashProxy struct for my use case to construct a xor filter with a slice of strings. The construction written in Rust roughly looks like this:
use std::collections::hash_map::DefaultHasher;
use xorf::{Filter, HashProxy, Xor8};
mod utils;
fn build_filter(title: String, body: String) -> HashProxy<String, DefaultHasher, Xor8> {
let title_tokens: HashSet<String> = utils::tokenize(&title);
let body_tokens: HashSet<String> = utils::tokenize(&body);
let tokens: Vec<String> = body_tokens.union(&title_tokens).cloned().collect();
HashProxy::from(&tokens)
}
If you are interested in the actual implementation, you can read more in the repository.
Here's how I integrated the xor filter generation script and WebAssembly inside Next.js.
The file structure looks like this:
my-portfolio
├── next.config.js
├── pages
├── scripts
│ └── fulltext-search
├── components
│ └── Search.tsx
└── wasm
└── fulltext-search
To support WebAssembly, I updated my Webpack configuration to load WebAssembly modules as async modules. To make it work for static site generation, I needed a workaround to generate the WebAssembly module in
.next/serverdirectory so that the static pages can pre-render successfully when running the
next build script.
next.config.js
webpack: function (config, { isServer }) {
// it makes a WebAssembly modules async modules
config.experiments = { asyncWebAssembly: true }
// generate wasm module in ".next/server" for ssr & ssg
if (isServer) {
config.output.webassemblyModuleFilename =
'./../static/wasm/[modulehash].wasm'
} else {
config.output.webassemblyModuleFilename = 'static/wasm/[modulehash].wasm'
}
return config
},
That's all there is for the integration✨
To build the WebAssembly module from the Rust code, I use
wasm-pack.
The generated
.wasm file and the glue code for JavaScript are located in
wasm/fulltext-search/pkg. All I needed to do was to use
next/dynamic to dynamically import them. Like this:
components/Search.tsx
import React, { useState, useCallback, ChangeEvent, useEffect } from 'react'
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
type Title = string;
type Url = string;
type SearchResult = [Title, Url][];
const Search = dynamic({
loader: async () => {
const wasm = await import('../../wasm/fulltext-search/pkg')
return () => {
const [term, setTerm] = useState('')
const [results, setResults] = useState<SearchResult>([])
const onChange = useCallback((e: ChangeEvent<HTMLInputElement>) => {
setTerm(e.target.value)
}, [])
useEffect(() => {
const pending = wasm.search(term, 5)
setResults(pending)
}, [term])
return (
<div>
<input
value={term}
onChange={onChange}
placeholder="🔭 search..."
/>
{results.map(([title, url]) => (
<a key={url} href={url}>{title}</a>
))}
</div>
)
}
},
})
export default Search
Without any optimization, the original Wasm file size was
114.56KB. I used Twiggy to find out the code size.
Shallow Bytes │ Shallow % │ Item
───────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────────
117314 ┊ 100.00% ┊ Σ [1670 Total Rows]
Compared with the
628KB of raw data files, it was so much smaller than I expected. I was happy to ship it to production already but I was curious to see how much code size I could trim off with The Rust And WebAssembly Working Group's optimization recommendation.
The first experiment was toggling LTO and trying out different
opt-levels. The following configuration yields the smallest
.wasm code size:
Cargo.toml
[profile.release]
+ opt-level = 's'
+ lto = true
Shallow Bytes │ Shallow % │ Item
───────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────────
111319 ┊ 100.00% ┊ Σ [1604 Total Rows]
Next, I replaced the default allocator with
wee_alloc.
wasm/fulltext-search/src/lib.rs
+ #[global_allocator]
+ static ALLOC: wee_alloc::WeeAlloc = wee_alloc::WeeAlloc::INIT;
Shallow Bytes │ Shallow % │ Item
───────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────────
100483 ┊ 100.00% ┊ Σ [1625 Total Rows]
Then I tried the
wasm-opt tool in Binaryen.
wasm-opt -Oz -o wasm/fulltext-search/pkg/fulltext_search_core_bg.wasm wasm/fulltext-search/pkg/fulltext_search_core_bg.wasm
Shallow Bytes │ Shallow % │ Item
───────────────┼───────────┼─────────────────────
100390 ┊ 100.00% ┊ Σ [1625 Total Rows]
That's a
14.4% off from the original code size.
At the end, I was able to ship a full-text search engine in:
Not bad😎
I profiled the performance with
web-sys and collected some data:
number of searches: 208
min: 0.046 ms
max: 0.814 ms
mean: 0.0994 ms ✨
standard deviation: 0.0678
On average, it takes less than 0.1 ms to perform a full-text search.
It's pretty snappy😎
After some experiments, I was able to build a fast and lightweight full-text search with WebAssembly, Rust, and xor filters. It integrates well with Next.js and static site generation.
The speed and size come with a few trade-offs but they don't have a big impact on the user experience. If you are looking for more comprehensive search functionality, here are a few cool products available:
SaaS Search Engines
Static Search Engines
Server-based Search Engines
In-browser Search Engines
This article was also posted on Daw-Chih’s website.