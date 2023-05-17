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StatefulUI: A Unity UI Library Based on States and Markup

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byDmitrii Ivashchenko@dmitrii

Crafting mobile games and robust backend systems for over a decade

May 17th, 2023
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Dmitrii Ivashchenko@dmitrii

Crafting mobile games and robust backend systems for over a decade

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gaming#unity#game-development#games#ui#video-game-development#game-developer#gaming#hackernoon-top-story

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