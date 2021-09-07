State of The Noonion Q2 2021: We Made over $1M in Revenue!

356 reads

HackerNoon 2021 Year to Date Revenue is over $1M!!!! (real amount redacted) This is more than we expect total expenses for all of 2021 to be, as well as, a 168% increase over 2020 revenue. We've published 6,844 stories in addition to 1,213 tech company news pages and 4,553 startups city award pages. We'll be ramping up part-time editorial staff through the next 6 months to focus on increasing our rate of publishing quality tech stories. We have our first purchases of $1k without first talking to a human!