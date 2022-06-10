Startups That Help Construction Companies

The construction startup market has seen significant growth in recent years. In 2020 alone, new construction technology startups received more than __$1.3 billion in funding. In many ways, construction startups simplify the work of construction companies through artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation. CountThis was created to save time and make life easier for anyone who has to count an overwhelming number of similar things. Globiz is a South Korean startup specializing in comprehensive real-time monitoring of the health of buildings and infrastructure during and after construction.

With the CountThis app, you can count similar objects via Camera – it’s just as simple as it sounds.

The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has created a lot of difficulties for construction companies. At the same time, the construction startup market has seen significant growth in recent years.





In 2020 alone, new construction technology startups received more than $1.3 billion in funding , and advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies are expected to increase industry profits over the next few years.





The main goal of any construction startup is to create an innovative product or idea, find common pain points, and create a new product or service that will find a solution to a problem and optimize the process for the construction company's audience.





Let's take a look at a few construction startups that, in many ways, simplify the work of construction companies through artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation.

The US-based AI app CountThis was created to save time and make life easier for anyone who has to count an overwhelming number of similar things. The app is based on a proprietary neural network that allows you to count a large number of identical objects, including different construction materials.





Construction workers, designers, and anyone involved in renovation can significantly improve the quality and accuracy of manual counting using this app. And in case they need to correct the result of the calculation, they can manually add or remove objects later. This way, you can quickly count any stacks and piles of densely packed items: logs, metal pipes, copper tubes, rods, rebar, and more.





With CountThis, users can:





count similar objects in a few seconds

adjust the results manually

save the results to access them later

export and edit the results in PDF or JPEG formats

Globiz is a South Korean startup specializing in comprehensive real-time monitoring of the health of buildings and infrastructure during and after construction. The startup's solution combines measurement sensors, diagnostic tools, and a web-based management system for rapid status updates. It also predicts the effects of abnormal structural loading in buildings, allowing building owners and managers to mitigate catastrophic events.





Toggle is a New York–based company that uses robotics and automation to make and assemble reinforcing bars for reinforced concrete. Their innovative technology reduces costs and increases productivity to optimize the manufacturing process. The startup itself is primarily focused on sustainable urban development.





Polish startup Sky Tronic optimizes drone inspection of construction sites in smart cities. The startup's solution improves the stability and maneuverability of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in various weather and ground conditions. It uses fuzzy logic and artificial intelligence to produce specialized steering controllers that improve drone navigation capabilities and provide high-quality construction visualization.





Converge has created AI cloud-based wireless sensor technology to make the construction process more efficient and sustainable. Their ConcreteDNA platform provides real-time data and strength predictions and helps users develop more efficient and sustainable concrete mixes.



