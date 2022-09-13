Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    5 Useful Apps for Small Businesses by@countthis

    5 Useful Apps for Small Businesses

    Read on Terminal Reader
    Open TLDR
    react to story with heart
    react to story with light
    react to story with boat
    react to story with money
    Small business owners may be on the lookout for tools that can help you handle everyday tasks effectively and quickly. Trello is here to help you create to-do lists for your team and follow task progression. Count This counts similar objects using a photo instead of manually counting them manually. iScanner uses AI to fix distortions, bends, and noise, so the e-version of your documents may even end up looking better than the physical equivalent. Spendgo guides you through creating a loyalty program, promoting the brand, and CRM via messaging and emailing.
    image
    Yury Rudnitski, Product Manager at the Count This app HackerNoon profile picture

    @countthis
    Yury Rudnitski, Product Manager at the Count This app

    With the Count This app, you can count similar objects via Camera – it’s just as simple as it sounds.


    Whether you’re only launching your business or have been hard at work for several years, you may be on the lookout for the tools that can help you handle everyday tasks effectively and quickly. Organizing teamwork, creating to-dos, submitting bills, scanning documents, and doing inventory—these duties can be carried out swiftly if you know the right app for them. Below we share such small business helpers.

    Trello

    Proper planning and assignment distribution are two major factors of small business effectiveness. And Trello is here to help you create to-do lists for your team and follow task progression. Quite conveniently, you can write a sizable description and attach the necessary files to the task card, allowing your employees to get on with it right away without looking for additional information somewhere else.

    Wave

    Bookkeeping can be a pain in the neck for small business owners. Submitting bills, receiving payments, calculating profit and expenses, paying taxes—these should be done right. The Wave app helps you resolve the financial issues and even consult bookkeeping, accounting, and payroll experts.

    Count This

    If your business sphere is trade, construction, or logistics, with Count This, you can spend less time counting similar objects. Instead of counting logs, metal pipes, and copper tubes manually, you can take a photo of them. Next, the app itself will count the necessary items. And if you notice an inaccuracy, you can correct the result. Besides, a screenshot from the app may serve as proof when, for instance, your suppliers deliver fewer positions than they should.

    Spendgo

    To retain their customers, small businesses have to come up with loyalty programs and special offers and keep reminding their clients of their presence. Staying in touch with your audience is easier when you have a special program and an app. Spendgo is a great solution! The app guides you through creating a loyalty program, promoting the brand, and CRM via messaging and emailing.

    iScanner

    Proper documentation handling is crucial for any business. And if you don’t have a scanner, your smartphone can perform the function. iScanner uses AI to fix distortions, bends, and noise, so the e-version of your documents may even end up looking better than the physical equivalent. Conveniently enough, you can create and reorder folders, sign scanned documents, and send them to customers and suppliers.


    Share the apps your small business uses in the comments!


    react to story with heart
    react to story with light
    react to story with boat
    react to story with money
    Yury Rudnitski, Product Manager at the Count This app HackerNoon profile picture
    by Yury Rudnitski, Product Manager at the Count This app @countthis.With the Count This app, you can count similar objects via Camera – it’s just as simple as it sounds.
    Read my stories
    imgix

    Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

    Related Stories

    Article Thumbnail
    Startups That Help Construction Companies
    Published at Jun 10, 2022 by countthis #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    4 Effective Ways to Boost Brand Visibility with PPC in 2022
    Published at Sep 14, 2022 by sagarshah #digital-marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Podcasts that Will Boost Your Growth in Business & Life
    Published at Sep 13, 2022 by hackernoonthreads #podcast
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Launch a Social Project in 6 Steps
    Published at Sep 13, 2022 by aboutstartups #marketing
    Article Thumbnail
    Is Upwork Going to Pull a Myspace?
    Published at Sep 13, 2022 by nebojsa.todorovic #freelancing
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!