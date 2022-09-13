5 Useful Apps for Small Businesses

Small business owners may be on the lookout for tools that can help you handle everyday tasks effectively and quickly. Trello is here to help you create to-do lists for your team and follow task progression. Count This counts similar objects using a photo instead of manually counting them manually. iScanner uses AI to fix distortions, bends, and noise, so the e-version of your documents may even end up looking better than the physical equivalent. Spendgo guides you through creating a loyalty program, promoting the brand, and CRM via messaging and emailing.

With the Count This app, you can count similar objects via Camera – it’s just as simple as it sounds.





Whether you’re only launching your business or have been hard at work for several years, you may be on the lookout for the tools that can help you handle everyday tasks effectively and quickly. Organizing teamwork, creating to-dos, submitting bills, scanning documents, and doing inventory—these duties can be carried out swiftly if you know the right app for them. Below we share such small business helpers.

Proper planning and assignment distribution are two major factors of small business effectiveness. And Trello is here to help you create to-do lists for your team and follow task progression. Quite conveniently, you can write a sizable description and attach the necessary files to the task card, allowing your employees to get on with it right away without looking for additional information somewhere else.

Bookkeeping can be a pain in the neck for small business owners. Submitting bills, receiving payments, calculating profit and expenses, paying taxes—these should be done right. The Wave app helps you resolve the financial issues and even consult bookkeeping, accounting, and payroll experts.

If your business sphere is trade, construction, or logistics, with Count This, you can spend less time counting similar objects. Instead of counting logs, metal pipes, and copper tubes manually, you can take a photo of them. Next, the app itself will count the necessary items. And if you notice an inaccuracy, you can correct the result. Besides, a screenshot from the app may serve as proof when, for instance, your suppliers deliver fewer positions than they should.

To retain their customers, small businesses have to come up with loyalty programs and special offers and keep reminding their clients of their presence. Staying in touch with your audience is easier when you have a special program and an app. Spendgo is a great solution! The app guides you through creating a loyalty program, promoting the brand, and CRM via messaging and emailing.

Proper documentation handling is crucial for any business. And if you don’t have a scanner, your smartphone can perform the function. iScanner uses AI to fix distortions, bends, and noise, so the e-version of your documents may even end up looking better than the physical equivalent. Conveniently enough, you can create and reorder folders, sign scanned documents, and send them to customers and suppliers.





Share the apps your small business uses in the comments!



