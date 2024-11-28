Startups of The Year: Meet the Healthcare Industry

The Startups of The Year 2024 showcases exceptional companies across 100 industries. Nominations are based on regional and industrial excellence, not just location. This series will detail our key industries and demonstrate how HackerNoon can help you explore them further.

Innovation is the key to improving healthcare, and the goal must be to make it affordable and accessible to everyone — Bill Gates





Healthcare is a core area of interest for any nation around the globe, and with the advent of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the world can expect to see new forms of preventive care, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation.





Using tech to solve some of the pressing healthcare issues around the globe, such as by tracking and containing possible outbreaks, verifying that medicines are reaching those in need, and safeguarding access to patients' data, startups are playing a critical role in ensuring the industry continues to tackle challenges in new and innovative ways.

Startups of The Year 2024 & Healthcare

HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is celebrating the healthcare industry by shedding light on tech's rising stars across several industries, including:





A WORD FROM OUR SPONSORS:

“Startups are the heartbeat of Notion. We build for them and with them, constantly iterating on tools that empower them to focus on innovation and creativity. We are proud of this partnership with HackerNoon and excited to support the next generation of groundbreaking companies.”

- Anastasia Crew, Head of Notion Startups





Nominate and vote for your favorite Healthcare companies here! If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Healthcare Startup Interview Template.





Healthcare on HackerNoon

HackerNoon covers multiple categories from this industry, such as Healthcare, Healthcare Tech, Fitness, Wellness, and more. To help you get started on your journey through this dynamic industry, here are some stories you might find interesting:





Start Writing About Healthcare Today! Click here or use this writing template !





Healthcare Stories to Kickstart Your Journey

I recently had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Berg on my podcast, and let me tell you, he doesn't disappoint. Forget the fancy jargon and confusing studies. Dr. Berg breaks down complex health topics into simple, easy-to-understand terms that you can actually apply to your life. Whether you're struggling with weight loss, chronic health issues, or simply want to optimize your well-being, Dr. Berg's no-nonsense approach will empower you to take charge of your health and achieve your goals.

The journey of AI in healthcare can be categorized into three distinct waves. The first wave emerged in the aftermath of World War II. The second wave, spanning the 1980s, was marked by the development of expert systems. The third and current wave of AI began in the 2010s, characterized by the introduction of deep learning and neural networks.

Automation could do more harm than good if healthcare institutions don’t carefully consider integration-related ethical concerns. Fortunately, there are ways to ethically leverage the benefits of automation in health care. The healthcare industry leverages automation because it’s cost-effective and it improves productivity.

Maintaining a work-life balance is one of the most important things to support one’s mental well-being. Here are the steps that I take to remain focused and keep my mental health… well, healthy. I am a firm believer that there should be a clear goal for every action. Regular exercise is also a good way to improve the mood.

Sweat Hero is the first-ever Move-2-Earn game developed by the Sweat Economy. The game rewards users' physical movement with in-game currency. Sweat Hero's innovative approach incorporates dynamic NFTs that evolve based on the player's in-game progression and interaction.

That’s all for today!





PS: Remember to nominate and vote for your favorite Healthcare companies - do it here !

About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many stories have been written about these daring and rising startups.





The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.





Visit our FAQ page to learn more.





Download our design assets here.





Check out the Startups of the Year Merch Shop here.





HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startup-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges.

Wellfound: Join the #1 global, startup-focused community. At Wellfound, we're not just a job board—we're the place where top startup talent and the world's most exciting companies connect to build the future.





Notion: Notion is trusted and loved by thousands of startups as their connected workspace—from building product roadmaps to tracking fundraising. Try Notion with unlimited AI, FREE for up to 6 months, to build and scale your company with one powerful tool. Get your offer now!



Hubspot: If you’re looking for a smart CRM platform that meets the needs of small businesses, look no further than HubSpot. Seamlessly connect your data, teams and customers in one easy-to-use scalable platform that grows with your business.



Bright Data: Startups that leverage public web data can make faster, data-driven decisions, giving them a competitive edge. With Bright Data’s scalable web data collection, businesses can grow from a small operation to an enterprise by harnessing insights at every stage.