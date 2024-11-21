Startups of The Year: Meet the Commerce Industry

The Startups of The Year 2024 showcases exceptional companies across 100 industries. Nominations are based on regional and industrial excellence, not just location. This series will detail our key industries and demonstrate how HackerNoon can help you explore them further.

No nation was ever ruined by trade, even seemingly the most disadvantageous — Benjamin Franklin.





Since the dawn of time, societies have been known to trade their surpluses in exchange for goods and services they need. In the modern age, commerce has become an industry worth trillions of dollars, dominated by advanced economies such as the United States, China, and the European Union.





While commerce predominantly plays a role in trade, the politics surrounding it shape the kind of goods and services you, as a consumer, can receive. Issues like offshoring jobs, imposing import tariffs, and granting government subsidies, all play into the abilities of an economy to compete on a global stage.





Commerce has also resulted in the rapid advancement of economies, with technology and skills passed on from developed nations to countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America, who utilize this knowledge to nurture startups that can then go on to trade globally.

Startups of The Year 2024 & Commerce

HackerNoon's Startups of The Year is celebrating the commerce industry by shedding light on tech's rising stars across a number of industries, including:





A WORD FROM OUR SPONSORS: E-commerce startups thrive on data, and Bright Data is proud to support them with the tools they need to collect and analyze market trends in real time. By partnering with HackerNoon’s 2024 Startups of The Year, we’re championing the next generation of e-commerce innovators, empowering them to scale efficiently and compete globally with data-driven insights.”

— Or Lenchner, CEO of Bright Data





Nominate and vote for your favorite Commerce companies here! If you're a nominee, share more by completing the Commerce Startup Interview Template.





Commerce on HackerNoon

Start Writing About Commerce Today! Click here or use this writing template !





HackerNoon has broadened its Commerce coverage to include multiple categories, such as Travel, Fashion, E-Commerce, Retail, Payments, and more. To help you get started on your journey through this dynamic industry, here are some stories you might find interesting:





Commerce Stories to Kickstart Your Journey

TikTok is the channel that has finally cracked the code for live-stream e-commerce in the United States. The platform is reinventing e-commerce, but it isn’t working that well. TikTok creators have taken to peddling low-quality beauty products, cheap electronics, and fast fashion.





Researchers improve virtual try-on methods by using a new dataset to choose target models and train specialized warpers, enhancing realism and accuracy.

Open banking revolutionizes traditional financial paradigms by obligating banks to share customer-permitted data with authorized fintech entities. Open banking amplifies the cryptocurrency ecosystem by enhancing user experiences and fostering innovation. The trajectory of open banking and cryptocurrency integration is poised for expansive growth, driven by regulatory developments and increasing consumer adoption.

AI is not just making some white-collar roles obsolete; blue-collar fields like retail, manufacturing, agriculture, and food processing will also be changed by AI. However, given existing labor shortages and high workloads, AI and human workers can still coexist peacefully in the workforce — and humans still have an edge with creativity, originality, and the ability to learn.

This article discusses strategies for converting fear into confidence. It emphasizes acknowledging and understanding fear rather than avoiding it, setting small, manageable goals to gradually build courage, and using positive self-talk to shift mindset. By re-framing fear as an opportunity for growth and focusing on past successes, individuals can transform their apprehensions into a source of strength and self-assurance.

That’s all for today!





PS: Remember to nominate and vote for your favorite companies in Commerce - do it here !

About HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year

Startups of The Year 2024 is HackerNoon’s flagship community-driven event celebrating startups, technology, and the spirit of innovation. Currently in its third iteration, the prestigious Internet award recognizes and celebrates tech startups of all shapes and sizes. This year, over 150,000 entities across 4200+ cities, 6 continents, and 100+ industries will participate in a bid to be crowned the best startup of the year! Millions of votes have been cast over the past few years, and many stories have been written about these daring and rising startups.





The winners will get a free interview on HackerNoon and an Evergreen Tech Company News page.





HackerNoon’s Startups of The Year is a branding opportunity unlike any other. Whether your goal is brand awareness or lead generation, HackerNoon has curated startups-friendly packages to solve your marketing challenges.





