Startup Interview with Viktor Viktorov, Founder & CEO of REINNO
REINNO is a fintech startup providing mortgages to commercial real estate investors with the power of blockchain technology. Founder and CEO of REINNO says his goal is to make real estate flexible, easy, and liquid. REINNO received greenlight from MakerDAO to bring commercial real-estate loans to Decentralized Finance. The company was recognized as a leading player in the industry.
Natalia's background is in Economics and Communications. These worlds collided when she joined REINNO's founding team.